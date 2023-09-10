Subscribe
MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Pedro Acosta extended his Moto2 title lead as David Alonso snatched a thrilling victory in Moto3 at the 2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
David Alonso, GasGas Aspar Team

The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked off race action at Misano on Sunday morning, with a tense four-rider battle for the victory going the way of Aspar’s Alonso.

Poleman Jaume Masia made a lightning getaway on his Leopard Honda, building an early lead of almost a second as the chasing pack battled for places.

Once Ajo KTM’s Deniz Oncu got through into second ahead of Diogo Moreira, he quickly ate into Masia’s lead and slingshot past the Spaniard on the run through Turn 11 on lap 11.

Oncu held firm at the front of the pack as the lead group shrunk to himself, Alonso, Masia and BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz.

Munoz just dropped off from the leading trio over the last lap, with Alonso capitalising on Masia making a move for the lead on Oncu to emerge in front at Turn 14.

Alonso exited the final corner still in front and got to the chequered flag 0.036 seconds ahead of Masia, with Oncu completing the podium.

Munoz was fourth ahead of Intact GP’s Collin Veijer and the SIC58 Honda of Kaito Toba.

The top 10 was completed by Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP), Angeluss MTA’s Ivan Ortola, Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda and Snipers Honda’s Romano Fenati.

A non-score for championship leader Daniel Holgado (Tech3 KTM) has allowed his points gap to be cut to four by Sasaki, with Masia 12 behind, Oncu 17 and Alonso 21 adrift.

Moto3 result:

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
 80 GASGAS 20 34'04.490   148.8   25
2 Spain J. Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 20 +0.036 0.036 148.8   20
3 Turkey D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 20 +0.237 0.201 148.8   16
4 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 20 +0.764 0.527 148.7   13
5
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20 +4.800 4.036 148.4   11
6 Japan K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 20 +7.782 2.982 148.2   10
7 Japan A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 20 +7.862 0.080 148.2   9
8
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
 48 KTM 20 +8.072 0.210 148.2   8
9
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20 +8.167 0.095 148.2   7
10 Italy R. Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team 55 Honda 20 +8.353 0.186 148.2   6
11 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20 +8.402 0.049 148.2   5
12 Brazil D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 20 +9.075 0.673 148.1   4
13 Italy S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 20 +9.107 0.032 148.1   3
14 Japan R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 20 +10.846 1.739 148.0   2
15 Japan T. Suzuki Leopard Racing 24 Honda 20 +11.352 0.506 148.0   1
16 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 20 +11.441 0.089 147.9    
17 Spain X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 20 +17.232 5.791 147.5    
18 Italy R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 20 +17.356 0.124 147.5    
19 Australia J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 20 +17.584 0.228 147.5    
20 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 20 +17.616 0.032 147.5    
21
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
 7 KTM 20 +20.479 2.863 147.5    
22 United Kingdom J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 20 +25.834 5.355 146.9    
23 United Kingdom S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 20 +25.966 0.132 146.9    
24 France L. Fellon CIP 20 KTM 20 +27.097 1.131 146.8    
25
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
 63 KTM 20 +37.132 10.035 146.1    
26 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 20 +37.589 0.457 146.1    
27 Spain A. Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 20 +48.240 10.651 145.3    
dnf
D. Salvador CIP
 38 KTM 1 +19 Laps 19 Laps 140.1 Accident  
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta took his fifth Moto2 win of the season at Misano, fending off poleman Celestino Vietti for victory.

The Ajo KTM rider lined up second, having missed out on the top spot in qualifying by just 0.08s, and immediately grabbed the lead.

Fantic rider Vietti fell back to third as the pair tussled with Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), but a wide move at Turn 3 allowed Vietti to retake second as Pons rider Aron Canet slotted into third.

Acosta’s lead grew to a second by lap eight as Canet again crashed out, handing third to Alonso Lopez (Speed Up Racing).

Vietti reduced the gap to Acosta three laps later, but a flurry of mistakes from the Italian on lap 16 allowed Acosta to build his gap to 1.5s, which ballooned to 6s by the chequered flag.

Lopez secured third ahead of Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS), with Acosta now leading the standings by 34 points from Arbolino.

Moto2 result:

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 22 35'30.145   157.1   25
2 Italy C. Vietti Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 22 +6.305 6.305 156.6   20
3 Spain A. López (+)Ego - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22 +9.989 3.684 156.3   16
4 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22 +11.344 1.355 156.2   13
5 Japan A. Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 22 +12.442 1.098 156.2   11
6 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22 +13.160 0.718 156.1   10
7 Spain M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 22 +13.907 0.747 156.1   9
8 United States J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 22 +20.350 6.443 155.6   8
9 Czech Republic F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 22 +20.523 0.173 155.6   7
10 Italy M. Pasini Fieten Olie Racing GP 34 Kalex 22 +21.759 1.236 155.5   6
11 Spain S. García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 22 +21.989 0.230 155.5   5
12 United Kingdom J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22 +22.900 0.911 155.4   4
13 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 22 +23.747 0.847 155.3   3
14 Spain M. Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 22 +30.287 6.540 154.9   2
15 Belgium B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 22 +32.547 2.260 154.7   1
16 Spain J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 22 +38.673 6.126 154.3    
17 Italy A. Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 22 +46.029 7.356 153.8    
18
B. Gomez Fantic Racing
 72 Kalex 22 +51.346 5.317 153.4    
19
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
 23 Kalex 22 +52.716 1.370 153.3    
20
S. Kelly Forward Team
 4 Forward F2 22 +55.208 2.492 153.1    
21 Japan K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 22 +55.330 0.122 153.1    
dnf Germany L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 21 +1 Lap 1 Lap 154.3 Accident  
dnf Spain I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 21 +1 Lap 0.293 154.3 Accident  
dnf United Kingdom S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 15 +7 Laps 6 Laps 156.1 Accident  
dnf Spain F. Aldeguer (+)Ego - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 14 +8 Laps 1 Lap 154.9 Accident  
dnf United Kingdom R. Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 9 +13 Laps 5 Laps 152.8 Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 7 +15 Laps 2 Laps 156.0 Accident  
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 3 +19 Laps 4 Laps 149.1 Accident  
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 3 +19 Laps 0.161 149.0 Accident  
dnf
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 8 Kalex 2 +20 Laps 1 Lap 147.7 Accident  
