MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Pedro Acosta extended his Moto2 title lead as David Alonso snatched a thrilling victory in Moto3 at the 2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.
The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked off race action at Misano on Sunday morning, with a tense four-rider battle for the victory going the way of Aspar’s Alonso.
Poleman Jaume Masia made a lightning getaway on his Leopard Honda, building an early lead of almost a second as the chasing pack battled for places.
Once Ajo KTM’s Deniz Oncu got through into second ahead of Diogo Moreira, he quickly ate into Masia’s lead and slingshot past the Spaniard on the run through Turn 11 on lap 11.
Oncu held firm at the front of the pack as the lead group shrunk to himself, Alonso, Masia and BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz.
Munoz just dropped off from the leading trio over the last lap, with Alonso capitalising on Masia making a move for the lead on Oncu to emerge in front at Turn 14.
Alonso exited the final corner still in front and got to the chequered flag 0.036 seconds ahead of Masia, with Oncu completing the podium.
Munoz was fourth ahead of Intact GP’s Collin Veijer and the SIC58 Honda of Kaito Toba.
The top 10 was completed by Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP), Angeluss MTA’s Ivan Ortola, Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda and Snipers Honda’s Romano Fenati.
A non-score for championship leader Daniel Holgado (Tech3 KTM) has allowed his points gap to be cut to four by Sasaki, with Masia 12 behind, Oncu 17 and Alonso 21 adrift.
Moto3 result:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|20
|34'04.490
|148.8
|25
|2
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|20
|+0.036
|0.036
|148.8
|20
|3
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|20
|+0.237
|0.201
|148.8
|16
|4
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|20
|+0.764
|0.527
|148.7
|13
|5
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|+4.800
|4.036
|148.4
|11
|6
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|20
|+7.782
|2.982
|148.2
|10
|7
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|20
|+7.862
|0.080
|148.2
|9
|8
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|20
|+8.072
|0.210
|148.2
|8
|9
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|+8.167
|0.095
|148.2
|7
|10
|R. Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team
|55
|Honda
|20
|+8.353
|0.186
|148.2
|6
|11
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|+8.402
|0.049
|148.2
|5
|12
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|20
|+9.075
|0.673
|148.1
|4
|13
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|20
|+9.107
|0.032
|148.1
|3
|14
|R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|20
|+10.846
|1.739
|148.0
|2
|15
|T. Suzuki Leopard Racing
|24
|Honda
|20
|+11.352
|0.506
|148.0
|1
|16
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|20
|+11.441
|0.089
|147.9
|17
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|20
|+17.232
|5.791
|147.5
|18
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|20
|+17.356
|0.124
|147.5
|19
|J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|20
|+17.584
|0.228
|147.5
|20
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|+17.616
|0.032
|147.5
|21
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|20
|+20.479
|2.863
|147.5
|22
|J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|20
|+25.834
|5.355
|146.9
|23
|S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|20
|+25.966
|0.132
|146.9
|24
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|20
|+27.097
|1.131
|146.8
|25
|
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|20
|+37.132
|10.035
|146.1
|26
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|20
|+37.589
|0.457
|146.1
|27
|A. Carrasco BOE Motorsports
|22
|KTM
|20
|+48.240
|10.651
|145.3
|dnf
|
D. Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|1
|+19 Laps
|19 Laps
|140.1
|Accident
|View full results
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta took his fifth Moto2 win of the season at Misano, fending off poleman Celestino Vietti for victory.
The Ajo KTM rider lined up second, having missed out on the top spot in qualifying by just 0.08s, and immediately grabbed the lead.
Fantic rider Vietti fell back to third as the pair tussled with Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), but a wide move at Turn 3 allowed Vietti to retake second as Pons rider Aron Canet slotted into third.
Acosta’s lead grew to a second by lap eight as Canet again crashed out, handing third to Alonso Lopez (Speed Up Racing).
Vietti reduced the gap to Acosta three laps later, but a flurry of mistakes from the Italian on lap 16 allowed Acosta to build his gap to 1.5s, which ballooned to 6s by the chequered flag.
Lopez secured third ahead of Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS), with Acosta now leading the standings by 34 points from Arbolino.
Moto2 result:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|22
|35'30.145
|157.1
|25
|2
|C. Vietti Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|22
|+6.305
|6.305
|156.6
|20
|3
|A. López (+)Ego - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|+9.989
|3.684
|156.3
|16
|4
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|+11.344
|1.355
|156.2
|13
|5
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|22
|+12.442
|1.098
|156.2
|11
|6
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|+13.160
|0.718
|156.1
|10
|7
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|22
|+13.907
|0.747
|156.1
|9
|8
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|22
|+20.350
|6.443
|155.6
|8
|9
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|22
|+20.523
|0.173
|155.6
|7
|10
|M. Pasini Fieten Olie Racing GP
|34
|Kalex
|22
|+21.759
|1.236
|155.5
|6
|11
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|22
|+21.989
|0.230
|155.5
|5
|12
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|22
|+22.900
|0.911
|155.4
|4
|13
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|22
|+23.747
|0.847
|155.3
|3
|14
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|22
|+30.287
|6.540
|154.9
|2
|15
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|22
|+32.547
|2.260
|154.7
|1
|16
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|22
|+38.673
|6.126
|154.3
|17
|A. Surra Forward Team
|67
|Forward F2
|22
|+46.029
|7.356
|153.8
|18
|
B. Gomez Fantic Racing
|72
|Kalex
|22
|+51.346
|5.317
|153.4
|19
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|22
|+52.716
|1.370
|153.3
|20
|
S. Kelly Forward Team
|4
|Forward F2
|22
|+55.208
|2.492
|153.1
|21
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|22
|+55.330
|0.122
|153.1
|dnf
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|21
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|154.3
|Accident
|dnf
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|21
|+1 Lap
|0.293
|154.3
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|15
|+7 Laps
|6 Laps
|156.1
|Accident
|dnf
|F. Aldeguer (+)Ego - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|14
|+8 Laps
|1 Lap
|154.9
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|9
|+13 Laps
|5 Laps
|152.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|7
|+15 Laps
|2 Laps
|156.0
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|3
|+19 Laps
|4 Laps
|149.1
|Accident
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|3
|+19 Laps
|0.161
|149.0
|Accident
|dnf
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|8
|Kalex
|2
|+20 Laps
|1 Lap
|147.7
|Accident
|View full results
Latest news
Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"
Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad" Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"
Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart
Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart
McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale
McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale
Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger
Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.