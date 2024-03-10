MotoGP Qatar GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Alonso Lopez won an odd Moto2 race and David Alonso snatched Moto3 victory at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix at the start of the new Pirelli era for both classes.
Alonso Lopez, SpeedUp Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The opening grand prix of the 2024 MotoGP season was the 16-lap Moto3 contest at the Losail International Circuit, which was the first to be run on Pirelli tyres as the Italian manufacturer took over from Dunlop as the sole rubber supplier for Moto3 and Moto2.
Colombian sophomore Alonso snatched a first win of the season for the rebranded Aspar CFMoto squad, taking the lead at the final corner of the last lap.
Alonso, who stunned in his rookie season last year with four wins, carved his way through the pack on the final lap of a chaotic race and launched a raid on long-time leader Daniel Holgado at Turn 16.
Tech3 GasGas rider Holgado, who started from pole, saw off a number of challenges on his lead and headed the field to begin the final tour.
But he left too much room on the inside of the final corner for Alonso to pick his pocket, with the winning margin just 0.041 seconds.
Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato came from 18th on the grid to score a second career podium in third, banishing a difficult winter for Honda in the Moto3 class.
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riccardo Rossi looked like being Holgado’s biggest threat for the win coming into the last lap, but the CIP KTM rider had to settle for fourth ahead of Intact GP Husqvarna’s Collin Veijer.
Stefano Nepa was sixth on the MTA KTM from second Intact GP rider Tatsuki Suzuki. Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports KTM), Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI KTM) and rookie Jacob Roulstone (Tech3) rounded out the top 10.
Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda gave Holgado his first threat of the race in the early laps, but crashed at Turn 1 at the start of the third tour – an incident that also took down Ortola.
Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) crashed out of the podium battle late on, as did Leopard Racing Honda’s Adrian Fernandez and Ajo KTM’s Vicente Perez.
BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz stalled on the grid and was forced to start from pitlane just before lights out, though may fall foul of the stewards for initially ignoring instructions from the IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) official.
Moto3 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|16
|
33'19.778
|154.9
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|16
|
+0.041
33'19.819
|0.041
|154.9
|20
|3
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|16
|
+0.143
33'19.921
|0.102
|154.9
|16
|4
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|16
|
+0.186
33'19.964
|0.043
|154.9
|13
|5
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|16
|
+0.338
33'20.116
|0.152
|154.9
|11
|6
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|16
|
+0.416
33'20.194
|0.078
|154.9
|10
|7
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|16
|
+1.144
33'20.922
|0.728
|154.8
|9
|8
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|16
|
+9.465
33'29.243
|8.321
|154.2
|8
|9
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|16
|
+10.019
33'29.797
|0.554
|154.1
|7
|10
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|16
|
+10.626
33'30.404
|0.607
|154.1
|6
|11
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|16
|
+10.827
33'30.605
|0.201
|154.1
|5
|12
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|16
|
+10.933
33'30.711
|0.106
|154.1
|4
|13
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|16
|
+12.928
33'32.706
|1.995
|153.9
|3
|14
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|16
|
+12.946
33'32.724
|0.018
|153.9
|2
|15
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|16
|
+13.527
33'33.305
|0.581
|153.9
|1
|16
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|16
|
+15.953
33'35.731
|2.426
|153.7
|17
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|16
|
+28.926
33'48.704
|12.973
|152.7
|18
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|16
|
+29.126
33'48.904
|0.200
|152.7
|19
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|16
|
+34.620
33'54.398
|5.494
|152.3
|dnf
|V. Pérez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|21
|KTM
|15
|
+1 Lap
31'14.243
|1 Lap
|155.0
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|15
|
+1 Lap
31'14.340
|0.097
|154.9
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|14
|
+2 Laps
29'08.516
|1 Lap
|155.0
|Accident
|dnf
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|4
|
+12 Laps
8'20.551
|10 Laps
|154.7
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|4
|
+12 Laps
8'20.701
|0.150
|154.7
|Accident
|dnf
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|2
|
+14 Laps
4'09.222
|2 Laps
|155.4
|Accident
|View full results
Lopez victorious in Qatar Moto2
Speed Up rider Alonso Lopez scored his third career Moto2 win having last stood on top of the podium in 2022.
For a time, poleman Aron Canet looked like he would be hard to beat on his Fantic Racing Kalex despite a poor start in the 18-lap contest.
Canet returned to the lead on the third lap but come the sixth tour his pace had dropped and he started to fade down the order.
Lopez took the lead on lap six and held firm through to the chequered flag to beat RW Racing’s Barry Baltus by 0.055 seconds.
MT Helmets – MSI’s Sergio Garcia took his first Moto2 podium in third, while team-mate Ai Ogura came through to fourth as Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez dropped to fifth having been in the podium battle early on.
American Racing duo Marcos Ramirez and Joe Roberts followed, with Celestino Vietti ninth on his Ajo KTM debut behind Gresini's Albert Arenas. Canet ended up 10th.
Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer – who looks set to step up to MotoGP in 2025 with Pramac Ducati – struggled to 16th, while another title favourite Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) was 20th.
Moto2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. López Sync SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
-
|25
|2
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|18
|
+0.055
0.055
|0.055
|20
|3
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
+0.742
0.742
|0.687
|16
|4
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
+1.514
1.514
|0.772
|13
|5
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|18
|
+5.100
5.100
|3.586
|11
|6
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|18
|
+5.320
5.320
|0.220
|10
|7
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|18
|
+9.058
9.058
|3.738
|9
|8
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|18
|
+9.210
9.210
|0.152
|8
|9
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|18
|
+10.710
10.710
|1.500
|7
|10
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|18
|
+10.879
10.879
|0.169
|6
|11
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|18
|
+15.066
15.066
|4.187
|5
|12
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|18
|
+18.986
18.986
|3.920
|4
|13
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|18
|
+19.038
19.038
|0.052
|3
|14
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|64
|Kalex
|18
|
+22.338
22.338
|3.300
|2
|15
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|18
|
+22.568
22.568
|0.230
|1
|16
|F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
+25.220
25.220
|2.652
|17
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|18
|
+27.060
27.060
|1.840
|18
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|18
|
+28.515
28.515
|1.455
|19
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|18
|
+30.099
30.099
|1.584
|20
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|18
|
+30.356
30.356
|0.257
|21
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|18
|
+41.203
41.203
|10.847
|22
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|18
|
+43.118
43.118
|1.915
|23
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|18
|
+43.185
43.185
|0.067
|24
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|18
|
+43.259
43.259
|0.074
|25
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|18
|
+43.623
43.623
|0.364
|26
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|17
|
+1 Lap
1'07.049
|1 Lap
|27
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|17
|
+1 Lap
1'07.149
|0.100
|dnf
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|12
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|6
|
|Accident
|View full results
