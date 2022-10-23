Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto2 / Sepang Results

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

John McPhee won the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix while victory went the way of Tony Arbolino in the Moto2 class as the title race took a dramatic turn.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Sunday’s race action began with the 17-lap Moto3 contest, with Max Racing’s McPhee recovering from 22nd on the grid to take a stunning victory at the end of a hugely difficult season for the Scotsman.

McPhee will have to undergo a crew chief change this weekend after his current one, Maurizio Cambarau, was fired after an investigation into an assault incident from 2019 found him guilty – though this won’t take effect until Valencia.

The Scotsman has also endured numerous injury problems and currently does not have a ride in any series for 2023 in his pocket.

Poleman Dennis Foggia led in the early stages of a hectic Moto3 race and led the pack as the final lap got underway.

But McPhee pulled off a daring move on the inside of several riders at the penultimate corner to lead onto the back straight.

His Max Racing teammate Ayumu Sasaki tried to take the lead away from McPhee at the final corner, but the latter cut back to the inside as Sasaki ran slightly wide to score his first win since 2020 by just 0.048 seconds.

Sasaki held onto second ahead of Aspar GasGas rider Sergio Garcia, which moves him eight points clear of Foggia in their fight for second in the standings heading to the Valencia finale next month.

Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia was fourth from MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira and Foggia, with Dani Holgado (Ajo KTM), Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets KTM), MTA KTM’s Ivan Ortola and Tech 3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu rounding out the top 10.

New Moto3 world champion Izan Guevara took the chequered flag in 12th after contact with Sasaki exiting the final corner in the closing stages sent him off track.

John McPhee, Husqvarna Max Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto3 results

Cla # Rider Bike Gap Points
1 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna   25
2 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.048 20
3 11 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 0.146 16
4 5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 0.245 13
5 10 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 0.319 11
6 7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 0.371 10
7 96 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 5.817 9
8 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 6.034 8
9 48 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez KTM 6.230 7
10 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 6.732 6
11 43 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 6.789 5
12 28 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 9.148 4
13 23 Italy Elia Bartolini KTM 13.416 3
14 16 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 13.682 2
15 31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 14.659 1
16 63 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 14.812  
17 27 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 14.990  
18 66 Australia Joel Kelso KTM 20.530  
19 20 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 28.240  
20 9 Italy Nicola Fabio KTM 28.285  
21 64 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 43.055  
22 22 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 43.250  
23 70 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 54.110  
  72 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 2 Laps  
  54 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 5 Laps  
  99 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 5 Laps  
  67 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 9 Laps  
  24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 13 Laps  
  44 Spain David Munoz KTM 14 Laps  
  82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 16 Laps  
  19 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 16 Laps  
Drama struck the 18-lap Moto2 race as the championship battle between Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez took another massive twist.

Poleman Ogura trailed MarcVDS’ Tony Arbolino for much of the first half of the race before taking the lead at the start of lap 13.

A mistake for Ogura under braking for Turn 1 next time around allowed Arbolino back through, though Honda Team Asia’s Ogura would rally over the final few laps.

Ogura went for an overtake up the inside of Arbolino at Turn 9 but lost the front as he edged ahead and crashed out.

Ajo KTM’s Fernandez took the chequered flag in fourth to steal a crucial 9.5-point lead over Ogura to set up a final-round showdown in Valencia next month.

Arbolino eased to the chequered flag 11.4 seconds clear of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez and Aspar GasGas rider Jake Dixon.

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manu Gonzalez completed the top five ahead of Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter and American Racing’s Cameron Beaubier.

Aron Canet recovered to eighth for Pons after getting caught up in a Turn 1 tangle between Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Ajo’s Pedro Acosta. Intact GP’s Jeremy Alcoba and Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer completed the top 10.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex  
2 21 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 11.411
3 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 11.802
4 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 13.206
5 18 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 14.770
6 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 17.166
7 6 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 20.222
8 40 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 24.279
9 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 24.407
10 54 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 24.482
11 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 30.636
12 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 33.595
13 75 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 34.448
14 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 34.927
15 29 Japan Taiga Hada Kalex 43.757
16 81 Thailand Keminth Kubo Kalex 44.940
17 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 45.182
18 4 United States Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 48.818
19 27 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin Kalex 53.121
20 72 Borja Gomez Kalex 54.465
21 28 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 54.812
22 20 Thailand Azroy Anuar Kalex 55.685
  79 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex  
  51 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex  
  61 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex  
  16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex  
  13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex  
  35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex  
  98 David Sanchis MV Agusta  
