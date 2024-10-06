MotoGP Japanese GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Alonso wraps up Moto 3 title in Japan and Gonzalez Moto2 gamble pays off
David Alonso became the first Colombian motorcycle world champion with an impressive victory in the Moto3 race at the Japanese Grand Prix, while an inspired tyre choice following a surprise shower earned Manuel Gonzalez Moto2 honours.
Sunday’s racing at Motegi kicked off with CFMoto rider David Alonso’s bid to seal the Moto3 title with four races left to go.
Coming into this race with a 97-point lead over Tech3 man Daniel Holgado, Alonso needed a win to guarantee that neither Holdago nor fellow challengers Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSI) and Collin Veijer (Intact GP) could catch him over the remaining four events.
Launching from the front row on a dry Motegi track, Alonso did not enjoy the perfect start to his task. Despite entering the first corner second, he had fallen to sixth – a couple of spots clear of Veijer – by the second lap.
It was Ortola who grabbed the lead after a terrific start from pole position, but Adrian Fernandeyz hit the front of the race on lap three with a double pass on both Holgado and Ortola into Turn 5.
These three controlled the race for few laps, with Angel Piqueras (Leopard) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets-MSI) keeping them company as Alonso settled into a rhythm behind.
Alonso began to show his true pace on lap 9, when he started to gain positions and also set what would prove to be the fastest lap of the race.
By lap 12, Alonso was up into second place behind Fernandez, having pulled off numerous moves into Turn 9 on his way there.
After Piqueras fell at Turn 10 on lap 13, the lead group was down to five: Fernandez, Alonso, Ortola, Veijer and Holgado.
A small mistake by Fernandez when braking for Turn 3 one lap later allowed Alonso to get his bike in front for the first time, and after a brief battle the Colombian had assumed control of the race.
Ortola briefly threatened an attack for the win on the penultimate lap, but that ended when he fell in similar fashion to Piqueras at Turn 10. This left a convenient half-second gap for Alonso on his final tour as he continued to the win and the championship.
Veijer won a late battle with Fernandez for second place, with Holgado fourth and Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo) finishing fifth ahead of Yamanaka.
Moto3 Japanese GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|17
|
33'03.606
|148.1
|25
|2
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|17
|
+0.524
33'04.130
|0.524
|148.0
|20
|3
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|17
|
+0.766
33'04.372
|0.242
|148.0
|16
|4
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|17
|
+1.168
33'04.774
|0.402
|148.0
|13
|5
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|17
|
+1.209
33'04.815
|0.041
|148.0
|11
|6
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|17
|
+1.389
33'04.995
|0.180
|148.0
|10
|7
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|17
|
+2.336
33'05.942
|0.947
|147.9
|9
|8
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|17
|
+3.890
33'07.496
|1.554
|147.8
|8
|9
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|17
|
+3.953
33'07.559
|0.063
|147.8
|7
|10
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|17
|
+7.993
33'11.599
|4.040
|147.5
|6
|11
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|17
|
+8.042
33'11.648
|0.049
|147.5
|5
|12
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|17
|
+10.238
33'13.844
|2.196
|147.3
|4
|13
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|17
|
+11.797
33'15.403
|1.559
|147.2
|3
|14
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|17
|
+13.252
33'16.858
|1.455
|147.1
|2
|15
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|17
|
+13.294
33'16.900
|0.042
|147.1
|1
|16
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|17
|
+22.395
33'26.001
|9.101
|146.4
|17
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|17
|
+22.452
33'26.058
|0.057
|146.4
|18
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|17
|
+22.539
33'26.145
|0.087
|146.4
|19
|S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|17
|
+24.828
33'28.434
|2.289
|146.2
|20
|
R. Wakamatsu FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|32
|Honda
|17
|
+45.762
33'49.368
|20.934
|144.7
|21
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|16
|
+1 Lap
33'51.294
|1 Lap
|136.1
|dnf
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|12
|
+5 Laps
23'23.577
|4 Laps
|147.7
|Accident
|dnf
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|6
|
+11 Laps
11'51.958
|6 Laps
|145.6
|Accident
|dnf
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|2
|
+15 Laps
4'03.662
|4 Laps
|141.8
|Accident
|dnf
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|2
|
+15 Laps
4'05.700
|2.038
|140.6
|Accident
|dnf
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|0
|
|Accident
|View full results
Gonzalez triumphs in Moto2 with late move
Manuel Gonzalez, QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Moto2 field also took the green light in dry conditions, but that changed mere moments after polesitter Jake Dixon had executed a perfect start to grab the lead.
Heavy rain began to fall as the first lap unfolded, meaning the race had to be red-flagged. It was then restarted over a shortened distance of 12 laps with the grid unchanged.
This represented a welcome fresh chance for both Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Izan Guevara, who had both lost places fighting over second place in the first corner.
At the restart, Dixon once again pounced into the lead ahead of Aspar team-mate Guevara. But it very quickly became apparent that most of the field, these two included, had made the wrong choice in opting to take the restart on wet rubber.
The track was drying at a phenomenal rate, which was a perfect scenario for the few brave enough to have taken the restart on slick tyres: Gonzalez (Gresini), world championship leader Ai Ogura (MTI Helmets-MSI), Filip Salac (Marc VDS), Jeremy Alcoba (VR46) and van den Goorbergh.
Among these, it was home rider Ogura who carved through the field fastest; 14th on the first lap of the restarted race, he was up to 11th on lap 2 and set fastest lap on lap 3, when he moved into third.
By the start of lap 4, Ogura was into a 3.8s lead and dreaming of delighting the Japanese fans by topping the podium. But by lap 5, Gonzalez was into his stride, into second place and closing the gap to Ogura.
On lap 9, Gonzalez eased past Ogura at Turn 9. It was a lead he would not lose.
Ogura, perhaps mindful of the good points haul second would bring him as his wet-shod title rivals struggled, stayed in that position until the flag.
Salac narrowly defeated Alcoba for the last podium spot, with van der Goorbergh fifth.
Xavier Artigas (Klint), a long way back in sixth, was best of those on wet rubber. Guevara and Dixon wound up 10th and 13th respectively.
Moto2 Japanese GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|12
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+2.535
2.535
|2.535
|20
|3
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|12
|
+9.103
9.103
|6.568
|16
|4
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|12
|
+9.240
9.240
|0.137
|13
|5
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|12
|
+14.758
14.758
|5.518
|11
|6
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|12
|
+35.812
35.812
|21.054
|10
|7
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|12
|
+53.847
53.847
|18.035
|9
|8
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|12
|
+54.359
54.359
|0.512
|8
|9
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+56.883
56.883
|2.524
|7
|10
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|12
|
+58.933
58.933
|2.050
|6
|11
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|12
|
+59.290
59.290
|0.357
|5
|12
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+59.692
59.692
|0.402
|4
|13
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|12
|
+59.952
59.952
|0.260
|3
|14
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+1.030
1.030
|2
|15
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.030
1.030
|0.000
|1
|16
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.090
1.090
|0.060
|17
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.080
1.080
|18
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.090
1.090
|0.010
|19
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.100
1.100
|0.010
|20
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.100
1.100
|0.000
|21
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.190
1.190
|0.090
|22
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.250
1.250
|0.060
|23
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|12
|
+1.260
1.260
|0.010
|24
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.280
1.280
|0.020
|25
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.450
1.450
|0.170
|26
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.480
1.480
|0.030
|27
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|11
|
1 lap
|dnf
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|8
|
4 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
