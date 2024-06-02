All Series
Moto2 Mugello

MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Joe Roberts scored a first Moto2 win of the 2024 season as David Alonso took victory in the Moto3 class at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto3 race was originally due to run over 17 laps, but was red flagged on the fourth tour following an incident between Filippo Farioli and Xabi Zurutuza.

Zurutuza crashed at Turn 9 on lap three and was struck by the bike of Farioli, who was running directly behind. Zurutuza needed trackside medical assistance but was conscious throughout.

Transferred to the medical centre, he was diagnosed with back trauma and is undergoing further checks.

The race was restarted over 11 laps, with championship leader Alonso strengthening his position at the top of the standings.

Alonso led from pole off the line on his Aspar CFMoto and was hounded in the first half of the race, with the likes of Collin Veijer and Taiyo Furusato taking turns heading the field.

Having gotten back into the lead on lap eight, Alonso made a decisive break, though Intact GP’s Veijer managed to close him down over the final tour.

But Alonso held firm for his fifth win of the season, leading Veijer across the line by 0.142 seconds.

Ryusei Yamanaka completed the podium on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM for his first rostrum in Moto3, with Furusato fourth on the Team Asia Honda. David Munoz was fifth for BOE Motorsports.

Ivan Ortola was running in the podium battle on the final lap but crashed at Turn 12. The MT Helmets – MSI rider remounted to finish sixth, with SIC58’s Luca Lunetta seventh.

Adrian Fernandez was eighth for Leopard Honda, with Jacob Roulstone (Tech3 GasGas) and Matteo Bertelle (Snipers Honda) rounded out the top 10.

Title contender Dani Holgado was 14th on his Tech3 GasGas having been forced to serve two long laps for triggering a Turn 1 collision between Jose Antonio Rueda and Stefano Nepa on the opening lap.

Alonso’s championship lead over Holgado has swelled to 37 points, with Veijer 48 adrift in third.

Italian GP - Moto3 race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 11

21'17.796

   162.5   25
2
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 11

+0.142

21'17.938

 0.142 162.5   20
3 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 11

+1.253

21'19.049

 1.111 162.3   16
4 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 11

+1.700

21'19.496

 0.447 162.3   13
5 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 11

+5.399

21'23.195

 3.699 161.8   11
6
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 11

+12.556

21'30.352

 7.157 160.9   10
7
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 11

+13.839

21'31.635

 1.283 160.8   9
8 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 11

+13.971

21'31.767

 0.132 160.7   8
9
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 11

+14.099

21'31.895

 0.128 160.7   7
10 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 11

+14.106

21'31.902

 0.007 160.7   6
11
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 11

+14.299

21'32.095

 0.193 160.7   5
12 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 11

+14.335

21'32.131

 0.036 160.7   4
13 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 11

+16.899

21'34.695

 2.564 160.4   3
14 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 11

+22.031

21'39.827

 5.132 159.7   2
15
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 11

+22.091

21'39.887

 0.060 159.7   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 11

+22.122

21'39.918

 0.031 159.7    
17 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 11

+22.205

21'40.001

 0.083 159.7    
18
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 11

+22.259

21'40.055

 0.054 159.7    
19
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 11

+25.656

21'43.452

 3.397 159.3    
20
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 11

+25.857

21'43.653

 0.201 159.3    
21
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 11

+33.633

21'51.429

 7.776 158.3    
22
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 11

+37.688

21'55.484

 4.055 157.8    
23 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 11

+53.010

22'10.806

 15.322 156.0    
dnf Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 0

11 laps

     Accident  
dnf Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 0

11 laps

     Accident  
dns
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 0

11 laps

     Accident before restart  
View full results  

Roberts triumphant in Moto2

Due to the red flag stoppage in Moto3, the Moto2 race was shortened to 12 laps and was won by poleman Joe Roberts for American Racing.

The Californian started from pole but had to fight all the way to the chequered flag to score his second grand prix win of his career.

Roberts led for the first three laps before Alonso Lopez overtook him on his Speed Up bike on the fourth tour into Turn 4.

When Roberts went to take the lead back from Lopez at Turn 1 on lap nine, the pair ran wide and allowed Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez to hit the front.

Roberts then went from third to the lead into Turn 1 on the following tour and resisted an attack from Gonzalez at the same place on the final lap.

The American Racing rider outdragged Gonzalez to the chequered flag by just 0.067 seconds, boosting him to second in the standings and just seven points off the lead.

Lopez completed the podium ahead of the warring MT Helmets – MSI duo of championship leader Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura.

Aron Canet was sixth on his Fantic Racing machine ahead of Ajo KTM’s Celestino Vietti. Izan Guevara (Aspar), Somkiat Chantra (Honda Team Asia) and Marcos Ramirez (American Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Fermin Aldeguer endured a torrid Mugello weekend, with neck pain forcing him to miss qualifying.

Fighting back into the points in the early stages, the Speed Up rider was taken down in an incident with Jeremy Alcoba on lap four. He is now 59 points down in the championship in sixth.

Italian GP - Moto2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 12

-

       25
2 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 12

+0.067

0.067

 0.067     20
3 Spain A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+0.934

0.934

 0.867     16
4 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+1.192

1.192

 0.258     13
5 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+1.253

1.253

 0.061     11
6 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 12

+1.859

1.859

 0.606     10
7 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 12

+2.618

2.618

 0.759     9
8 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 12

+3.349

3.349

 0.731     8
9 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 12

+3.450

3.450

 0.101     7
10 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 12

+5.877

5.877

 2.427     6
11 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 12

+6.516

6.516

 0.639     5
12 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 12

+10.969

10.969

 4.453     4
13 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 12

+11.782

11.782

 0.813     3
14 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 12

+11.930

11.930

 0.148     2
15 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 12

+13.036

13.036

 1.106     1
16 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 12

+13.381

13.381

 0.345      
17
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 12

+15.564

15.564

 2.183      
18 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 12

+15.618

15.618

 0.054      
19 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 12

+15.760

15.760

 0.142      
20 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 12

+17.512

17.512

 1.752      
21 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 12

+17.576

17.576

 0.064      
22
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
 17 Kalex 12

+17.779

17.779

 0.203      
23
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 12

+28.024

28.024

 10.245      
24
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 12

+34.678

34.678

 6.654      
25 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 12

+35.265

35.265

 0.587      
26 Italy M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro 19 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+1.180

1.180

        
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 10

2 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 7

5 laps

     Retirement  
dnf South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 5

7 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 3

9 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 3

9 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Lewis Duncan
