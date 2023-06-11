MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 17-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off Sunday’s race action at Mugello, Daniel Holgado scored his third win of the 2023 season by 0.051 seconds.

The typically massive lead group battle traditionally seen at Mugello in the Moto3 class gave way to a tense five-rider fight for victory.

Poleman Deniz Oncu made a hard overtake at the Turn 9 right-hander on the final lap and pulled a gap on the riders behind.

Exiting the final corner onto the start/finish straight in first, Ajo KTM’s Oncu was pipped on the line by Tech3’s KTM’s Holgado.

Ayumu Sasaki completed the podium for the Intact GP Husqvarna squad, 0.005s adrift of Oncu, while Aspar’s David Alonso and Leopard’s Jaume Masia narrowly missed out to round out the top five.

The second Intact GP bike of Colin Veijer was sixth, with Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI) overcoming a grid drop and long lap penalty to finish seventh ahead of SIC58’s Ricardo Rossi, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Kaito Toba (SIC58).

Holgado’s championship lead stands at 35 points heading to next week’s German GP.

Moto3 Italian GP - race results (17 laps)

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite a chaotic opening lap, the 19-lap Moto2 grand prix proved to be a sedate affair as Pedro Acosta dominated proceedings.

After second-placed Alonso Lopez collided with Sam Lowes at Turn 11, the Speed Up rider was handed a long lap penalty.

When he peeled off to serve his punishment, Acosta was released into a lead of two seconds which he continued to swell to six seconds come the final tour as the Ajo KTM rider eased to the win.

He beat Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino as Jake Dixon snatched a podium on his Aspar-run machine to complete the top three.

An injured Aron Canet, who started from pole, got his Pons machine to fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.

Lopez had to serve the long lap again after running off into the gravel on his first attempt, but still salvaged sixth ahead of Gresini’s Filip Salac.

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez was eighth from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Aspar’s Sergio Garcia.

Moto2 Italian GP - race results (19 laps)