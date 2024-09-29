All Series

Race report
Moto2 Mandalika

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Canet dominant to secure Moto2 win as Alonso closes on Moto3 title

Ollie Barstow
Aron Canet, Fantic Racing

Aron Canet took a dominant second Moto2 victory of 2024 in the Indonesian Grand Prix, while a ninth win of the Moto3 season moved David Alonso to within striking distance of the title at the Mandalika Circuit.

After being out-sprinted in the dash for the line a week ago in Misano, Canet ensured there would be no repeat around the Lombok venue as he romped clear of the chasing pack from pole to reel off a first win since Portugal in March.

Opening up a margin of two seconds by lap five, the Fantic Racing rider continued to increase his advantage to the flag, eventually crossing the line a full 6.2s up on runner-up Ai Ogura.

Though he’d have no answer to Canet’s scintillating race pace, championship leader Ogura collected another healthy portion of points on a day when MT Helmets-MSI team-mate and nearest title rival Sergio Garcia failed to score for a third time in four rounds after crashing on lap 16.

It means Ogura has opened up a comfortable 42-point buffer over the Spaniard with five races remaining.

The Japanese had been made to work hard for his second place after getting embroiled in a feisty battle with SpeedUp Racing riders Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer for much of the race.

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eventually he’d break clear of the Spanish duo, Ogura leaving Lopez and Aldeguer to duke it out for the final spot on the podium, with the former eventually prevailing.

Aldeguer had seemingly ruled himself out of podium contention with off-track moments on both lap eight and lap 13, but recovered strongly to get the better of Manuel Gonzalez for fourth and finished on Lopez's tail.

With Gonzalez slipping back to ninth in the final moments, Darryn Binder capitalised to secure a career-best fifth place finish on the Husqvarna IntactGP entry as Joe Roberts, Izan Guevara and Tony Arbolino finished up sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

There was disappointment however for Jake Dixon, who suffered a second successive DNF with a crash out of sixth place at Turn 10 on lap three.

Moto2 Indonesian GP - race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 22

34'41.557

163.6 25
2 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+6.218

34'47.775

6.218 163.1 20
3 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+7.613

34'49.170

1.395 163.0 16
4 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+7.797

34'49.354

0.184 163.0 13
5 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+8.097

34'49.654

0.300 163.0 11
6 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 22

+9.823

34'51.380

1.726 162.8 10
7 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22

+10.015

34'51.572

0.192 162.8 9
8 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+10.394

34'51.951

0.379 162.8 8
9 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 22

+11.000

34'52.557

0.606 162.7 7
10 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 22

+14.436

34'55.993

3.436 162.5 6
11 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 22

+16.895

34'58.452

2.459 162.3 5
12 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 22

+17.078

34'58.635

0.183 162.3 4
13 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 22

+18.019

34'59.576

0.941 162.2 3
14 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 22

+18.201

34'59.758

0.182 162.2 2
15 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 22

+18.616

35'00.173

0.415 162.1 1
16 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 22

+27.442

35'08.999

8.826 161.5
17 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 22

+30.051

35'11.608

2.609 161.3
18 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 22

+33.978

35'15.535

3.927 161.0
19 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 22

+34.873

35'16.430

0.895 160.9
20
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 22

+38.556

35'20.113

3.683 160.6
21 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 22

+40.592

35'22.149

2.036 160.5
22
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
17 Kalex 22

+47.085

35'28.642

6.493 160.0
23 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22

+59.842

35'41.399

12.757 159.0
dnf Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 15

+7 Laps

23'48.370

7 Laps 162.6 Accident
dnf
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 2

+20 Laps

3'19.628

13 Laps 155.1 Accident
dnf Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 1

+21 Laps

2'37.570

1 Lap 98.2 Retirement
dnf
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 0

22 laps

Accident
dnf Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 0

22 laps

Accident
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto3, Alonso continued to stamp authority over his rivals as he notched up his ninth win in 15 races on the CFMoto Aspar machine.

The Colombian kept his cool during heated exchanges among a large lead group for much of the 20-lap encounter before stepping up his pace in the closing stages to deny Adrian Fernandez a first Moto3 victory.

Alonso left it late to mount his bid for glory, the 18-year old trailing both Fernandez and David Munoz upon entering the final lap.

However, after dispatching Munoz for second place at Turn 1, Alonso went on to overhaul Fernandez for the lead at Turn 10 before holding firm for his 13th career Moto3 win, a new category record.

Moreover, with closest title rival Daniel Holgado finishing sixth, Alonso’s 97-point advantage over the Spaniard means he can mathematically now clinch the 2024 Moto3 title next time out in Japan.

Despite coming up just short of victory, second place for Fernandez represents the Leopard Racing rider’s first Moto3 podium, while it was a fourth trip to the rostrum this season for third place Munoz.

Angel Piqueras consolidated Leopard strong’s day with his run to fourth as Luca Lunetta tallied another top five result for the SIC58 team in fifth.

Title contender Holgado, meanwhile, showed no ill-effects of a nasty collision with team-mate Jacob Roulstone on Saturday morning as he quickly made gains from a 14th place starting position to tussle it out with the leaders throughout. However, after being run down to sixth in the closing stages, the GasGas Tech3 rider’s title hopes are seemingly now all-but-over.

He still fared better than Collin Veijer and Ivan Ortola, however. The former threw away a chance at victory after crashing out of the lead at Turn 8 on lap 12, while the latter could only recover to tenth after serving two long lap penalties having started on pole.

Moto3 Indonesian GP - race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 20

32'57.410

156.6 25
2 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+0.085

32'57.495

0.085 156.5 20
3 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 20

+0.225

32'57.635

0.140 156.5 16
4
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 20

+0.664

32'58.074

0.439 156.5 13
5
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 20

+0.835

32'58.245

0.171 156.5 11
6 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+0.862

32'58.272

0.027 156.5 10
7 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 20

+1.300

32'58.710

0.438 156.5 9
8 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 20

+1.835

32'59.245

0.535 156.4 8
9
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 20

+16.664

33'14.074

14.829 155.2 7
10
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 20

+16.674

33'14.084

0.010 155.2 6
11
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 20

+16.770

33'14.180

0.096 155.2 5
12 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 20

+16.807

33'14.217

0.037 155.2 4
13 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+17.005

33'14.415

0.198 155.2 3
14
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 20

+17.244

33'14.654

0.239 155.2 2
15 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 20

+23.804

33'21.214

6.560 154.7 1
16
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 20

+26.124

33'23.534

2.320 154.5
17 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+39.312

33'36.722

13.188 153.5
18
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 20

+57.340

33'54.750

18.028 152.1
dnf Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 17

+3 Laps

28'01.627

3 Laps 156.5 Accident
dnf
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 11

+9 Laps

18'07.903

6 Laps 156.5 Accident
dnf Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 10

+10 Laps

16'56.069

1 Lap 152.3 Retirement
dnf
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 10

+10 Laps

17'24.228

28.159 148.2 Retirement
dnf
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 4

+16 Laps

6'45.937

6 Laps 152.5 Accident
dnf
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
93 Honda 4

+16 Laps

6'46.067

0.130 152.5 Accident
dnf
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 2

+18 Laps

3'24.149

2 Laps 151.6 Accident
dnf
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 2

+18 Laps

3'24.458

0.309 151.4 Accident
