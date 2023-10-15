MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Pedro Acosta edged closer to the Moto2 title with victory at Mandalika as Diogo Moreira took a maiden win in the Moto3 class at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.
The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked off proceedings on Sunday at the Mandalika Circuit, with poleman Moreira converting this to his maiden victory.
The Brazilian rider guided his MT Helmets KTM to the chequered flag by just 0.107 seconds from Aspar's David Alonso in a typically tight Moto3 contest.
David Munoz completed the top three for BOE Motorsports, as Collin Veijer was fourth on the Intact GP Husqvarna.
Jose Antonio Rueda rounded out the top five on his Ajo KTM, as championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Honda) extended his points lead to 16 as nearest rival Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP) had a shocker in 18th.
The top 10 was completed by Honda Team Asia's Taiyo Furusato, Ajo's Deniz Oncu and the Angeluss KTM duo of Ivan Ortola - who had to serve two long lap penalties for jumping the start - and Stefano Nepa.
Moto3 Indonesian GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|20
|33'19.002
|154.9
|25
|2
|
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|20
|+0.107
|0.107
|154.9
|20
|3
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|20
|+0.130
|0.023
|154.9
|16
|4
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|+0.190
|0.060
|154.8
|13
|5
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|+0.483
|0.293
|154.8
|11
|6
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|20
|+0.544
|0.061
|154.8
|10
|7
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|+0.811
|0.267
|154.8
|9
|8
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|20
|+0.855
|0.044
|154.8
|8
|9
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|20
|+1.164
|0.309
|154.8
|7
|10
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|20
|+1.253
|0.089
|154.8
|6
|11
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|+1.346
|0.093
|154.8
|5
|12
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|20
|+1.447
|0.101
|154.8
|4
|13
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|20
|+1.815
|0.368
|154.7
|3
|14
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|20
|+4.018
|2.203
|154.8
|2
|15
|R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|20
|+9.094
|5.076
|154.2
|1
|16
|J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|20
|+9.404
|0.310
|154.1
|17
|
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
|93
|Honda
|20
|+12.750
|3.346
|153.9
|18
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|20
|+19.692
|6.942
|153.4
|19
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|20
|+19.733
|0.041
|153.3
|20
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|20
|+27.823
|8.090
|152.7
|21
|
N. Fabio Rivacold Snipers Team
|9
|Honda
|20
|+27.950
|0.127
|152.7
|22
|J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|20
|+28.040
|0.090
|152.7
|23
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|20
|+28.091
|0.051
|152.7
|24
|
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|20
|+28.221
|0.130
|152.7
|25
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|20
|+28.454
|0.233
|152.7
|26
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|12
|KTM
|20
|+39.844
|11.390
|151.8
|dnf
|S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|11
|+9 Laps
|9 Laps
|153.9
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|9
|+11 Laps
|2 Laps
|153.8
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Carrasco BOE Motorsports
|22
|KTM
|3
|+17 Laps
|6 Laps
|148.9
|Accident
|View full results
MotoGP-bound Pedro Acosta thrashed his opposition in the 22-lap Moto2 race in Indonesia to take a step closer to the world title.
Going without a win since Silverstone, Acosta was over two seconds clear of poleman Pons Racing's Aron Canet at the chequered flag to inflict massive damage on nearest title rival Tony Arbolino.
Battling grip issues late on, the Marc VDS rider Arbolino could only manage sixth - 11.7s behind Acosta - and is now 65 points behind Acosta in the championship.
Fermin Aldeguer was third on his Speed Up machine as Aspar's Jake Dixon pinched fourth from Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp).
Behind Arbolino in sixth was Honda Team Asia's Somkiat Chantra, Pons' Sergio Garcia, Italtrans' Joe Roberts and Marc VDS' Sam Lowes.
Moto2 Indonesian GP result
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|22
|34'51.641
|162.8
|25
|2
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|22
|+2.044
|2.044
|162.6
|20
|3
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|+4.716
|2.672
|162.4
|16
|4
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|22
|+9.082
|4.366
|162.1
|13
|5
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|22
|+9.309
|0.227
|162.1
|11
|6
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|+11.721
|2.412
|161.9
|10
|7
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|+13.181
|1.460
|161.8
|9
|8
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|22
|+15.095
|1.914
|161.6
|8
|9
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|22
|+18.296
|3.201
|161.4
|7
|10
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|22
|+19.165
|0.869
|161.3
|6
|11
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|22
|+19.589
|0.424
|161.3
|5
|12
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|22
|+19.853
|0.264
|161.3
|4
|13
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|22
|+19.986
|0.133
|161.3
|3
|14
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|22
|+21.904
|1.918
|161.1
|2
|15
|A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|22
|+23.032
|1.128
|161.0
|1
|16
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|22
|+27.129
|4.097
|160.7
|17
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|22
|+29.275
|2.146
|160.6
|18
|
Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|22
|+31.577
|2.302
|160.4
|19
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|22
|+32.869
|1.292
|160.3
|20
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|22
|+34.613
|1.744
|160.2
|21
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|22
|+36.857
|2.244
|160.0
|22
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|22
|+42.548
|5.691
|159.6
|23
|L. Baldassarri Fantic Racing
|43
|Kalex
|22
|+44.646
|2.098
|159.4
|24
|M. Casadei Fantic Racing
|9
|Kalex
|22
|+50.906
|6.260
|158.9
|25
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|149.3
|dnf
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|12
|+10 Laps
|9 Laps
|159.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|8
|+14 Laps
|4 Laps
|160.6
|Accident
|dnf
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|4
|+18 Laps
|4 Laps
|157.4
|Accident
|dnf
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|1
|+21 Laps
|3 Laps
|149.5
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Surra Forward Team
|67
|Forward F2
|0
|Accident
|View full results
