Moto2 / Sachsenring News

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

KTM celebrated back-to-back double victories in the Moto2 and Moto3 class at the MotoGP German Grand Prix courtesy of Pedro Acosta and Deniz Oncu.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

A tense 23-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off race action on Sunday at the Sachsenring, as victory was decided at the last corner between Oncu and Ayumu Sasaki.

Sasaki took the lead early on his Intact GP Husqvarna and at one stage was over 1.5s clear of the field, as poleman Oncu fought with Dani Holgado.

Oncu started to bring Sasaki back to him, but as the Ajo KTM rider closed in he began to struggle with cramping issues – the Turk repeatedly punching his leg.

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It didn’t slow Oncu down, however, as he kept Sasaki in sight.

Sasaki ran defensively for most of the final lap, but Oncu launched a daring raid on the inside of the last corner and got to the chequered flag 0.095 seconds clear for his maiden grand prix victory.

Sasaki settled for second as Holgado extended his championship lead over Jaume Masia to 41 points after completing the podium on his Tech3 KTM.

Ivan Ortola [Angeluss MTA KTM] was fourth, 0.122s adrift, as David Alonso completed the top five for the Aspar GASGAS team.

Masia was sixth on his Leopard Honda from MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira, Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Moto3 German GP results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM    
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.095 0.095
3 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 12.074 11.979
4 Ivan Ortola KTM 12.196 0.122
5 David Alonso GASGAS 17.158 4.962
6 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 17.328 0.170
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 17.416 0.088
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS 17.468 0.052
9 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 17.548 0.080
10 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 18.132 0.584
11 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 17.838  
12 Spain David Munoz KTM 20.723 2.885
13 Jose Antonio KTM 21.034 0.311
14 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 21.147 0.113
15 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 21.241 0.094
16 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Honda 33.445 12.204
17 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 33.536 0.091
18 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 33.611 0.075
19 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 33.759 0.148
20 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 36.144 2.385
21 Filippo Farioli KTM 43.725 7.581
22 Australia Joel Kelso CF MOTO 45.306 1.581
23 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 55.584 10.278
24 David Salvador KTM 55.605 0.021
25 Tatchakorn Buasri Honda 55.729 0.124
26 Danial Syahmi KTM 55.801 0.072
27 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 55.954 0.153
  Italy Matteo Bertelle Honda 2 Laps 2 Laps
  Collin Veijer Husqvarna 22 Laps 20 Laps
In the 25-lap Moto2 race, Ajo KTM’s Acosta stormed to his fourth win of the 2023 season as he effortlessly pulled away from the field.

Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino got the holeshot off the line, but poleman Acosta came through to reclaim the lead at Turn 12 on the opening lap.

Acosta, just as he did last week in Italy, quickly built up a gap to Arbolino and got the chequered flag 2.7s clear to close in on the championship lead.

Arbolino came under threat from Aspar’s Jake Dixon late on but held firm to keep second ahead of the British rider.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta is now just 15 points behind Arbolino in the championship now.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra took a season-best fourth ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez and the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team rider Manuel Gonzalez.

The top 10 was completed by Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer, Albert Arenas (Ajo KTM) and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.

Pons rider Aron Canet crashed out of podium contention early on.

Moto2 German GP results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex    
2 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 2.730 2.730
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 2.825 0.095
4 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 9.013 6.188
5 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 12.274 3.261
6 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 13.540 1.266
7 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 14.457 0.917
8 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 15.053 0.596
9 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 15.219 0.166
10 Italy Celestino Vietti Kalex 15.397 0.178
11 Spain Sergio García Kalex 22.204 6.807
12 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 23.478 1.274
13 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 23.586 0.108
14 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 23.879 0.293
15 Italy Dennis Foggia Kalex 24.947 1.068
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 28.448 3.501
17 United States Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 32.574 4.126
18 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 35.241 2.667
19 Spain Carlos Tatay Kalex 36.630 1.389
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez Forward F2 48.790 12.160
21 Taiga Hada Kalex 1'11.766 22.976
22 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin Kalex 1'23.431 11.665
  United States Joe Roberts Kalex    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Forward F2    
  Spain Izan Guevara Kalex    
  Spain Arón Canet Kalex    
  Germany Lukas Tulovic Kalex    
  Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex    
  South Africa Darryn Binder Kalex    
