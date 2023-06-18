MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A tense 23-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off race action on Sunday at the Sachsenring, as victory was decided at the last corner between Oncu and Ayumu Sasaki.

Sasaki took the lead early on his Intact GP Husqvarna and at one stage was over 1.5s clear of the field, as poleman Oncu fought with Dani Holgado.

Oncu started to bring Sasaki back to him, but as the Ajo KTM rider closed in he began to struggle with cramping issues – the Turk repeatedly punching his leg.

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It didn’t slow Oncu down, however, as he kept Sasaki in sight.

Sasaki ran defensively for most of the final lap, but Oncu launched a daring raid on the inside of the last corner and got to the chequered flag 0.095 seconds clear for his maiden grand prix victory.

Sasaki settled for second as Holgado extended his championship lead over Jaume Masia to 41 points after completing the podium on his Tech3 KTM.

Ivan Ortola [Angeluss MTA KTM] was fourth, 0.122s adrift, as David Alonso completed the top five for the Aspar GASGAS team.

Masia was sixth on his Leopard Honda from MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira, Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Moto3 German GP results

In the 25-lap Moto2 race, Ajo KTM’s Acosta stormed to his fourth win of the 2023 season as he effortlessly pulled away from the field.

Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino got the holeshot off the line, but poleman Acosta came through to reclaim the lead at Turn 12 on the opening lap.

Acosta, just as he did last week in Italy, quickly built up a gap to Arbolino and got the chequered flag 2.7s clear to close in on the championship lead.

Arbolino came under threat from Aspar’s Jake Dixon late on but held firm to keep second ahead of the British rider.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta is now just 15 points behind Arbolino in the championship now.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra took a season-best fourth ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez and the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team rider Manuel Gonzalez.

The top 10 was completed by Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer, Albert Arenas (Ajo KTM) and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.

Pons rider Aron Canet crashed out of podium contention early on.

Moto2 German GP results