Moto2 Le Mans

MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Sergio Garcia led an MT Helmets – MSI 1-2 in a dramatic Moto2 race as David Alonso won the Moto3 contest at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Upd:
Sergio Garcia, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A tense 20-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off Sunday’s race action at Le Mans, with poleman David Alonso narrowing Dani Holgado’s championship lead with his third win of the season.

Tech3 GasGas rider Holgado leaped Alonso off the line at the start and ran in the lead for the opening eight laps, before Intact GP’s Collin Veijer came through at the Turn 6 right-hander on the ninth tour.

Veijer’s stint at the front didn’t last long, as Holgado came through again at Turn 2 on the run up to the Dunlop chicane on lap 11.

An enraged David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) demoted Holgado briefly at the Turn 7 left on the same lap, but the Spaniard had been hit with a double long lap penalty for an earlier collision with Ricardo Rossi.

Munoz instantly served the first of those penalties and would later crash out of the race.

Holgado retook the lead when Munoz peeled off into the penalty lane, though a mistake at Turn 6 on lap 13 allowed Veijer back through again.

The pair would trade the lead twice more on lap 15 – when they touched going through Turn 1 – and lap 18, before Aspar’s Alonso jumped the pair of them at Turn 9 on the same tour.

Alonso resisted a retaliation from Holgado across the final few laps and got to the chequered flag 0.105 seconds clear of the Tech3 rider to reduce his championship lead to one point.

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Veijer completed the podium from the sister Aspar bike of Joel Esteban and MT Helmets – MSI’s Ivan Ortola.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard) was sixth despite two long lap penalties for irresponsible riding in practice, while Ryuesei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo KTM), Tatsuki Suzuki (Intact GP) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard) rounded out the top 10.

Moto3 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 20

34'00.058

   147.7   25
2 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+0.105

34'00.163

 0.105 147.6   20
3
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20

+0.242

34'00.300

 0.137 147.6   16
4
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 20

+0.476

34'00.534

 0.234 147.6   13
5
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 20

+0.612

34'00.670

 0.136 147.6   11
6 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+0.797

34'00.855

 0.185 147.6   10
7 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+0.958

34'01.016

 0.161 147.6   9
8
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20

+1.035

34'01.093

 0.077 147.6   8
9 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 20

+1.101

34'01.159

 0.066 147.6   7
10
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 20

+2.163

34'02.221

 1.062 147.5   6
11
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 20

+6.715

34'06.773

 4.552 147.2   5
12
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 20

+6.903

34'06.961

 0.188 147.2   4
13 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 20

+7.217

34'07.275

 0.314 147.1   3
14 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+10.776

34'10.834

 3.559 146.9   2
15
D. Almansa Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 20

+11.350

34'11.408

 0.574 146.8   1
16
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 20

+13.275

34'13.333

 1.925 146.7    
17 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 20

+16.200

34'16.258

 2.925 146.5    
18
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 20

+27.941

34'27.999

 11.741 145.7    
19
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 20

+28.799

34'28.857

 0.858 145.6    
20
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 20

+34.168

34'34.226

 5.369 145.2    
21 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 20

+47.787

34'47.845

 13.619 144.3    
dnf Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 16

+4 Laps

28'10.638

 4 Laps 142.5 Retirement  
dnf Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 15

+5 Laps

25'34.661

 1 Lap 147.2 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 10

+10 Laps

17'05.281

 5 Laps 146.9 Accident  
dnf Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 7

+13 Laps

11'56.993

 3 Laps 147.0 Accident  
dnf
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 1

+19 Laps

1'57.417

 6 Laps 128.3 Retirement  
View full results  

Garcia triumphs in Moto2

In the 22-lap Moto2 grand prix, Sergio Garcia scored a second win of the 2024 season after dominating from the off at Le Mans.

The MT Helmets – MSI rider leaped into first off the line after poleman Aron Canet plummeted down the order when he botched the start.

Garcia instantly pulled a seven-tenth lead over American Racing’s Joe Roberts and would continue to extend his advantage to 3.174s come the chequered flag.

The battle for the final podium spots raged to the end, with Ai Ogura coming from 17th on the grid to complete an MT Helmets – MSI 1-2 ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez.

Lopez had been in second coming into the final lap before being passed by Ogura at Turn 9, and fended off Roberts by 0.060s on the run to the line.

It marked the first non-Kalex podium since the 2012 Valencia Moto2 GP, when Suter chassis occupied all three rostrum spots.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra was fifth from Canet, the Fantic Racing rider – carrying a fractured left ankle from a crash at Jerez – denied a heroic podium late on.

Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the second Speed Up team bike from Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Gresini’s Albert Arenas and Aspar’s Izan Guevara.

Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez had been an early podium contender but crashed out of that battle on lap six.

Garcia now leads the championship by seven points from Roberts, with Aldeguer 26 adrift in third.

Moto2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 22

-

       25
2 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+3.174

3.174

 3.174     20
3 Spain A. López Folladore SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+3.704

3.704

 0.530     16
4 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 22

+3.764

3.764

 0.060     13
5 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22

+3.935

3.935

 0.171     11
6 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 22

+4.511

4.511

 0.576     10
7 Spain F. Aldeguer Folladore SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+4.811

4.811

 0.300     9
8 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+6.811

6.811

 2.000     8
9 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 22

+8.831

8.831

 2.020     7
10 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22

+14.215

14.215

 5.384     6
11 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 22

+17.795

17.795

 3.580     5
12 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 22

+18.044

18.044

 0.249     4
13
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 22

+18.191

18.191

 0.147     3
14 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+18.349

18.349

 0.158     2
15 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 22

+19.686

19.686

 1.337     1
16 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 22

+21.460

21.460

 1.774      
17 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22

+26.939

26.939

 5.479      
18 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 22

+30.633

30.633

 3.694      
19 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22

+30.804

30.804

 0.171      
20 Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Forward F2 22

+37.741

37.741

 6.937      
21
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 22

+37.994

37.994

 0.253      
22 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 22

+38.968

38.968

 0.974      
23
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
 17 Kalex 21

1 lap

        
24 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 20

2 laps

        
25 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 20

2 laps

        
26 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 19

3 laps

        
dnf Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 15

7 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 2

20 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

