Race report
Moto2 Silverstone

MotoGP British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Ivan Ortola picks up the Moto3 victory while Jake Dixon triumphs in Moto2 at the British Grand Prix

Rachit Thukral
Jake Dixon, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Jake Dixon became the first British rider to win on home soil since 2015 after beating Aron Canet in a straight duel in the Moto2 race at Silverstone.

Fantic Racing’s Canet had been leading the race since he passed polesitter Ai Ogura at Stowe on the opening lap, with Dixon biding his time in second after demoting Ogura at Brooklands on lap 2.

The two riders were in a class apart from the rest of the field, pulling more than seven seconds clear of the rest of the pack in the 17-lap contest at Silverstone.

Canet started the final lap at the front but CFMoto rider Dixon timed his race-winning pass to absolute perfection, throwing his Kalex up the inside into Abbey to claim the lead.

Canet tried his best to retaliate over the remainder of the lap, but Dixon held on by 0.177s to celebrate his first victory of the year in the intermediate class and the third of his career.

The final place on the podium went to Ajo’s Celestino Vietti, while MT Helmets - MSi rider Sergio Garcia completed a remarkable recovery from 16th on the grid to finish fourth and extend his lead in the championship.

Garcia had dropped down to 24th place after being held up at Abbey on the opening lap, but the Spanish rider quickly carved his way through the field and was running inside the top 10 by lap 7.

He even briefly snatched third place on lap 15 with a move on Manuel Gonzalez into Stowe, but was demoted to fourth by Vietti on the penultimate tour.

Garcia’s charge up the order was made easier by two of his closest title rivals hitting trouble. American Racing Teams’ Joe Roberts had a high-speed crash at Farm on lap seven, while Ogura only went backwards after starting from pole, dropping to 14th at the finish.

MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer, fourth in the championship coming to Silverstone, also had a race to forget on the SpeedUp bike en route to 12th place.

Moto2 British GP - Race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 17

-

25
2 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 17

+0.177

0.177

0.177 20
3 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 17

+7.054

7.054

6.877 16
4 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 17

+8.476

8.476

1.422 13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 17

+8.718

8.718

0.242 11
6 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 17

+8.901

8.901

0.183 10
7 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 17

+10.505

10.505

1.604 9
8 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 17

+11.689

11.689

1.184 8
9 Spain A. López GT Trevisan SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 17

+12.390

12.390

0.701 7
10
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 17

+13.935

13.935

1.545 6
11 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 17

+14.115

14.115

0.180 5
12 Spain F. Aldeguer GT Trevisan SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 17

+14.308

14.308

0.193 4
13 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 17

+14.942

14.942

0.634 3
14 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 17

+17.541

17.541

2.599 2
15 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 17

+17.767

17.767

0.226 1
16 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 17

+22.228

22.228

4.461
17 Germany M. Schrotter Ajo Motorsport 32 Kalex 17

+22.302

22.302

0.074
18 Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Forward F2 17

+25.002

25.002

2.700
19 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 17

+29.245

29.245

4.243
20 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 17

+29.375

29.375

0.130
21 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 17

+32.702

32.702

3.327
22
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 17

+50.176

50.176

17.474
23 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 17

+1.110

1.110

dnf Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 9

8 laps

Accident
dnf United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 6

11 laps

Accident
dnf Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 6

11 laps

Retirement
dnf Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 6

11 laps

Retirement
dnf Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 5

12 laps

Accident
dnf Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 4

13 laps

Accident
dnf
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 4

13 laps

Accident
dnf Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 1

16 laps

Accident
View full results
Ivan Ortola, MT Helmets MSI

Ivan Ortola, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MT Helmets - MSi rider Ivan Ortola pulled off a last-lap move to take a stunning victory on his 20th birthday in the Moto3 race at Silverstone.

Almost a dozen riders were part of the lead group that ran nose-to-tail in the 15-lap contest on Sunday, although only five had a realistic chance of victory.

Initially, the race appeared to be a three-way fight between polesitter Ortola, Boe Motorsports’ Joel Kelso and Tech3’s Daniel Holgado, who had made a rapid getaway from eighth on the grid.

The trio continued to squabble among themselves and trade the top spot for the majority of the race, before championship leader rider David Alonso (CFMoto) and Collin Veijer joined the fight for victory in the final five laps.

Veijer started the final lap of the race at the front, having made a brilliant pass at the end of the Hangar straight on the previous tour.

But Ortola then overtook Alonso into Copse to claim second, before completing an unlikely move on Veijer going into Maggots to take victory by just 0.123s - despite running wide into Club.

Alonso also managed to barge his way past Veijer at Maggots to finish second, limiting the points loss in the title fight with Ortola. With half of the 20 rounds now complete, Alonso leads the championship by a still sizeable margin of 55 points.

Fourth place in the race went to Holgado, while Kelso dropped to seventh at the finish behind MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Ortola’s team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka.

Moto3 British GP - Race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 15

32'42.328

162.3 25
2
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 15

+0.123

32'42.451

0.123 162.3 20
3
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 15

+0.226

32'42.554

0.103 162.3 16
4 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 15

+0.333

32'42.661

0.107 162.3 13
5 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 15

+0.397

32'42.725

0.064 162.3 11
6 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 15

+0.463

32'42.791

0.066 162.3 10
7 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 15

+0.548

32'42.876

0.085 162.3 9
8 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 15

+1.321

32'43.649

0.773 162.2 8
9
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 15

+1.431

32'43.759

0.110 162.2 7
10 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 15

+1.537

32'43.865

0.106 162.2 6
11 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 15

+1.614

32'43.942

0.077 162.2 5
12 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 15

+12.542

32'54.870

10.928 161.3 4
13
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 15

+12.642

32'54.970

0.100 161.3 3
14 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 15

+12.747

32'55.075

0.105 161.3 2
15
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 15

+13.012

32'55.340

0.265 161.2 1
16
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 15

+13.708

32'56.036

0.696 161.2
17
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 15

+23.059

33'05.387

9.351 160.4
18
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 15

+23.566

33'05.894

0.507 160.4
19
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 15

+32.585

33'14.913

9.019 159.7
20
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 15

+47.831

33'30.159

15.246 158.4
21
D. Syahmi SIC58 Squadra Corse
57 Honda 15

+52.349

33'34.677

4.518 158.1
dnf Spain V. Pérez Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing 21 Honda 6

+9 Laps

16'44.279

9 Laps 126.8 Retirement
dnf
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 4

+11 Laps

8'50.229

2 Laps 160.2 Accident
dnf
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 1

+14 Laps

2'14.733

3 Laps 157.6 Accident
dnf United Kingdom S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 1

+14 Laps

2'15.323

0.590 156.9 Accident
View full results

Rachit Thukral
