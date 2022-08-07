Tickets Subscribe
Assen MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Silverstone Results

British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Leopard’s Dennis Foggia and Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez shared victories in the Moto2 and Moto3 class at the MotoGP British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lewis Duncan
By:
British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Listen to this article

Due to MotoGP’s desire to run the main race at 2pm CET to keep it in line with traditional European start times, the feeder series contests flanked the premier class grand prix.

First up was the 17-lap Moto3 race, which was a typically chaotic affair around the vast 3.66-mile Silverstone complex.

Having initially led, Aspar GasGas rider and title protagonist Izan Guevara was wiped out on the last lap by MTA Team rider Ivan Ortola up at Stowe.

A similar disaster befell his teammate and chief title rival Sergio Garcia, who was taken out at Village corner by Max Racing Team Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki – the latter having to be taken off track by a stretcher, but was deemed conscious by the medical staff.

Victory ultimately went to Leopard’s Dennis Foggia, who fended off Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia and the Tech 3 KTM of Deniz Oncu.

Kaito Toba was fourth on his CIP KTM ahead of the sole-remaining MTA bike of Stefano Nepa and rookie polesitter Diogo Moreira on his MT Helmets-run bike.

Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing

Dennis Foggia, Leopard Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The top 10 was completed by Max Racing’s John McPhee, Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets), Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda) and Carlos Tatay (Prustel GP).

The championship picture remains closely contested, with Garcia holding onto his three-point lead over Guevara, with Foggia closing in to 42 points behind in third.

Moto3 results - 17 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 37'30.120  
2 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 37'30.372 0.252
3 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 37'30.417 0.297
4 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 37'30.858 0.738
5 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 37'30.882 0.762
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 37'31.001 0.881
7 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 37'31.052 0.932
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 37'31.056 0.936
9 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 37'31.228 1.108
10 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 37'31.910 1.790
11 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 37'31.947 1.827
12 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 37'32.170 2.050
13 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 37'32.306 2.186
14 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 37'32.503 2.383
15 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 37'51.149 21.029
16 Italy Elia Bartolini KTM 37'51.184 21.064
17 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 37'51.308 21.188
18 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 37'51.363 21.243
19 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 37'51.550 21.430
20 Nicola Fabio KTM 37'51.574 21.454
21 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 38'00.400 30.280
22 Spain Marc Garcia KTM 38'12.273 42.153
23 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 38'12.285 42.165
  Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 38'08.882 38.762
  Ivan Ortola KTM 35'17.104 1 Lap
  Spain David Munoz KTM 35'17.157 1 Lap
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 35'17.206 1 Lap
  Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 35'17.612 1 Lap
  Spain Sergio García GASGAS 30'51.729 3 Laps
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 30'51.917 3 Laps
View full results

In the Moto2 race, which took place after MotoGP, Augusto Fernandez snatched victory on the final lap with an overtake on long-time leader Alonso Lopez at Brooklands.

Speed Up rookie Lopez took the lead early on from poleman Fernandez, but was hunted down in the latter stages by the Ajo KTM of Fernandez.

Fernandez launched a raid on the inside of Lopez into Brooklands on the last lap to take victory by 0.070s, with Britain’s Jake Dixon completing the podium in third on his Aspar Kalex.

Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ai Ogura – who led briefly at the start – was fourth on his Honda Team Asia Kalex ahead of Pons’ Aron Canet and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti, who had to serve a long lap penalty during the race.

The top 10 was completed by Joe Roberts for Italtrans in seventh after he led on the opening lap, Pons’ Jorge Navarro, Filip Salac (Gresini Racing) and SAG Team’s Bo Bendsneyder.

The championship lead for Fernandez is now 13 points over Ogura, with Vietti 15 points adrift in third.

Home favourite Sam Lowes was forced to withdraw from the weekend after injuring himself in a crash in practice.

Moto2 results - 18 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex -  
2 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 0.070 0.070
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 0.662 0.662
4 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 1.741 1.741
5 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 1.946 1.946
6 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 5.440 5.440
7 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 7.528 7.528
8 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 10.647 10.647
9 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 11.646 11.646
10 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 12.259 12.259
11 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 14.040 14.040
12 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 14.802 14.802
13 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 16.098 16.098
14 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 17.285 17.285
15 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 19.253 19.253
16 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 19.336 19.336
17 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 27.544 27.544
18 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 32.993 32.993
19 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 34.996 34.996
20 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 40.187 40.187
21 Rory Skinner Kalex 40.601 40.601
22 Sean Dylan Kalex 40.943 40.943
23 Thailand Keminth Kubo Kalex 45.026 45.026
24 Piotr Biesiekirski Kalex 56.612 56.612
  Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex    
  Spain Albert Arenas Kalex    
  Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta    
  United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex    
  Zonta Van Kalex    
View full results
