Moto2 / Spielberg News

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Celestino Vietti scored a first win for the Fantic Moto2 team as Deniz Oncu snatched Moto3 victory at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing

A thrilling 20-lap Moto3 contest began the day’s racing action at the Red Bull Ring, with 0.005 seconds the winning margin.

Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu snatched victory from Tech3 KTM rider Daniel Holgado after the latter tried a last-corner move on Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki.

Holgado, who led for most of the race, managed to take the lead away from Sasaki at the last corner.

But the momentum he lost in completing the move allowed Oncu in third to get a better run out of the last turn and snatch the win by just 0.005s.

Sasaki held onto third behind Holgado, whose championship lead remains at 26 points, with poleman Collin Veijer a further 0.017s adrift in fourth on the sister Intact GP Husqvarna.

Ivan Ortola was fifth on the Angeluss MTA Team KTM from SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi, while Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka was seventh.

The top 10 was completed by MT Helmets rider Diogo Moreira, who started 19th, BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the second of the Angeluss-run bikes of Stefano Nepa.

Silverstone Moto3 winner David Alonso led the race briefly, but crashed at Turn 2 and ended up 29th and last.

Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia was a factor in the lead battle in the early stages, but his championship hopes have taken a battering after his bike expired on the third lap.

Moto3 race results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Turkey D. Öncü Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 20 34'04.291   153.1   25
2 Spain D. Holgado Daniel Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 20 +0.005 0.005 153.1   20
3 Japan A. Sasaki Ayumu Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 20 +0.119 0.114 153.1   16
4
C. Veijer Collin Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20 +0.136 0.017 153.1   13
5
I. Ortola Ivan Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
 48 KTM 20 +3.135 2.999 152.9   11
6 Italy R. Rossi Riccardo Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 20 +5.270 2.135 152.7   10
7 Japan R. Yamanaka Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 20 +8.137 2.867 152.5   9
8 Brazil D. Moreira Diogo Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 20 +8.382 0.245 152.5   8
9 Spain D. Munoz David Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 20 +8.453 0.071 152.5   7
10 Italy S. Nepa Stefano Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 20 +8.615 0.162 152.4   6
11
J. Antonio Jose Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20 +8.667 0.052 152.4   5
12 Italy M. Bertelle Matteo Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 20 +9.239 0.572 152.4   4
13 Japan T. Suzuki Tatsuki Suzuki Leopard Racing 24 Honda 20 +9.516 0.277 152.4   3
14 Japan K. Toba Kaito Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 20 +14.741 5.225 152.0   2
15
D. Salvador David Salvador CIP
 38 KTM 20 +19.343 4.602 151.7   1
16 Australia J. Kelso Joel Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 20 +19.415 0.072 151.6    
17 Italy R. Fenati Romano Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team 55 Honda 20 +19.526 0.111 151.6    
18 Japan T. Furusato Taiyo Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20 +20.346 0.820 151.6    
19 Spain X. Artigas Xavier Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 20 +21.524 1.178 151.5    
20
N. Dettwiler Noah Dettwiler CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
 12 CF MOTO 20 +21.758 0.234 151.5    
21
F. Farioli Filippo Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
 7 KTM 20 +21.850 0.092 151.5    
22 United Kingdom S. Ogden Scott Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 20 +22.293 0.443 151.7    
23
T. Buasri Tatchakorn Buasri Honda Team Asia
 33 Honda 20 +29.684 7.391 150.9    
24 France L. Fellon Lorenzo Fellon CIP 20 KTM 20 +31.814 2.130 150.7    
25 Spain A. Carrasco Ana Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 20 +31.858 0.044 150.7    
26 Indonesia M. Aji Mario Suryo Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 20 +32.013 0.155 150.7    
27 United Kingdom J. Whatley Joshua Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 20 +36.954 4.941 150.4    
28
S. Azman Syarifuddin Azman MT Helmets - MSI
 63 KTM 20 +45.512 8.558 149.8    
29
D. Alonso David Alonso GasGas Aspar Team
 80 GASGAS 19 +1 Lap 1 Lap 142.9    
dnf Spain J. Masia Jaume Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 3 +17 Laps 16 Laps 151.7 Retirement  
The 23-lap Moto2 contest came next on the bill, with long-time leader Pedro Acosta having to cede the victory to a storming Celestino Vietti.

Going without a victory since the 2022 Catalan GP, Vietti took the lead away from Acosta in the latter stages having effortlessly carved into his advantage.

Acosta kept him honest briefly, but a close moment on the brakes into Turn 9 almost saw the Ajo KTM rider crash into Vietti.

Vietti was able to put 1.4s between himself and Acosta from that moment to score a first win for the Fantic Racing team, which took over from the VR46 squad.

Acosta held onto second to extend his championship lead to 12, with Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura rounding out the podium.

Jake Dixon was fourth on the Aspar-run bike from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Gresini’s Filip Salac, Pons’ Sergio Garcia, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Intact GP’s Lukas Tulovic.

Moto2 results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy C. Vietti Celestino Vietti Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 23 36'25.093   164.7   25
2 Spain P. Acosta Pedro Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 23 +1.435 1.435 164.6   20
3 Japan A. Ogura Ai Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 23 +5.189 3.754 164.3   16
4 United Kingdom J. Dixon Jake Dixon Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 23 +6.145 0.956 164.2   13
5 Thailand S. Chantra Somkiat Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 23 +8.635 2.490 164.1   11
6 Italy T. Arbolino Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 23 +14.054 5.419 163.7   10
7 Czech Republic F. Salač Filip Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 23 +14.492 0.438 163.6   9
8 Spain S. García Sergio García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 23 +16.445 1.953 163.5   8
9 Spain F. Aldeguer Fermin Aldeguer CAG Speed Up 54 Boscoscuro B-21 23 +17.178 0.733 163.4   7
10 Germany L. Tulovic Lukas Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 23 +35.361 18.183 162.1   6
11 Italy D. Foggia Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 23 +37.855 2.494 161.9   5
12 Spain J. Alcoba Jeremy Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 23 +39.551 1.696 161.8   4
13 Spain I. Guevara Izan Guevara Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 23 +40.213 0.662 161.7   3
14 Spain M. Ramirez Marcos Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 23 +40.410 0.197 161.7   2
15 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 23 +41.098 0.688 161.7   1
16
B. Gomez Borja Gomez Fantic Racing
 72 Kalex 23 +43.446 2.348 161.5    
17 Italy A. Surra Alberto Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 23 +45.018 1.572 161.4    
18 United Kingdom R. Skinner Rory Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 23 +47.622 2.604 161.2    
19
M. Rato Mattia Rato Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
 73 Kalex 23 +49.861 2.239 161.0    
20 Japan K. Nozane Kohta Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 23 +57.039 7.178 160.5    
21 Spain A. López Alonso López CAG Speed Up 21 Boscoscuro B-21 23 +1'09.264 12.225 159.6    
22 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 23 +1'10.514 1.250 159.6    
dnf United States J. Roberts Joe Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 11 +12 Laps 12 Laps 154.4 Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Canet Arón Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 10 +13 Laps 1 Lap 163.0 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Arenas Albert Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 9 +14 Laps 1 Lap 155.1 Accident  
dnf Spain M. Gonzalez Manuel Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 7 +16 Laps 2 Laps 162.3 Accident  
dnf South Africa D. Binder Darryn Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 2 +21 Laps 5 Laps 157.8 Accident  
dnf United Kingdom S. Lowes Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 2 +21 Laps 0.158 157.7 Accident  
