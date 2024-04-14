MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Sergio Garcia scored a first Moto2 win for himself and MT Helmets – MSI, as David Alonso dominated the Moto3 race a the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
A chaotic 14-lap Moto3 grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas went the way of Aspar rider Alonso in a lights-to-flag display of domination.
The Colombian rider nailed his launch from pole to grab the holeshot into the first corner and streaked away quickly from a chasing pack filled with riders slapped with multiple long lap penalties.
Alonso soon got his lead out to over four seconds before being reeled in by the group behind in the closing stages to 2.5s.
But a crash for Intact GP’s Collin Veijer at Turn 3 forced Tech3 GasGas rider Daniel Holgado, Leopard Honda rookie Angel Piqueras and MT Helmets – MSI KTM’s Ryusei Yamanaka to take avoiding action.
This gifted Alonso a bigger lead and he would get to the chequered flag 5.163 seconds clear of Holgado.
Holgado took second by just 0.013s from Piqueras, who celebrates the first podium of his grand prix career in just his third race having started 17th.
Yamanaka was just 0.5s outside of the podium in fourth from BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the sister Intact GP bike of Tatsuki Suzuki.
Joel Kelso remounted from a crash late on at Turn 1 to finish seventh on his BOW KTM, with Tech3 rookie Jacob Roulstone, Aspar’s Joel Esteban and Snipers Honda’s Matteo Bertelle – who served three long lap penalties - rounding out the top 10.
Holgado holds a two-point lead over Alonso in the championship, with Kelso 37 adrift and last year’s COTA Moto3 winner Ivan Ortola 42 behind after two crashes ruled him out of the grand prix.
Moto3 Americas GP results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|14
|
31'38.427
|146.3
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|14
|
+5.163
31'43.590
|5.163
|145.9
|20
|3
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|14
|
+5.176
31'43.603
|0.013
|145.9
|16
|4
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|14
|
+5.676
31'44.103
|0.500
|145.9
|13
|5
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|14
|
+13.285
31'51.712
|7.609
|145.3
|11
|6
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|14
|
+13.730
31'52.157
|0.445
|145.3
|10
|7
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|14
|
+13.963
31'52.390
|0.233
|145.2
|9
|8
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|14
|
+19.126
31'57.553
|5.163
|144.9
|8
|9
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|14
|
+19.325
31'57.752
|0.199
|144.8
|7
|10
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|14
|
+20.657
31'59.084
|1.332
|144.7
|6
|11
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|14
|
+20.689
31'59.116
|0.032
|144.7
|5
|12
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|14
|
+22.785
32'01.212
|2.096
|144.6
|4
|13
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|14
|
+22.869
32'01.296
|0.084
|144.6
|3
|14
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|14
|
+27.575
32'06.002
|4.706
|144.2
|2
|15
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|14
|
+32.147
32'10.574
|4.572
|143.9
|1
|16
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|14
|
+38.953
32'17.380
|6.806
|143.4
|17
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|14
|
+44.924
32'23.351
|5.971
|142.9
|18
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|14
|
+45.075
32'23.502
|0.151
|142.9
|19
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|14
|
+1'19.752
32'58.179
|34.677
|140.4
|dnf
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|11
|
+3 Laps
25'33.317
|3 Laps
|142.3
|Retirement
|dnf
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|11
|
+3 Laps
26'03.377
|30.060
|139.6
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|3
|
+11 Laps
6'49.064
|8 Laps
|145.5
|Accident
|dq
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|7
|
|View full results
MT Helmets – MSI’s Garcia grabbed the holeshot from third on the grid and converted that to a maiden Moto2 victory in just his third race in the class.
The Spaniard, who never scored a point at the Circuit of the Americas before today, moved himself into a dominant position as the race wore on and survived two late errors at Turn 11 to get to the chequered flag 0.492s clear of the field.
Following him home was home favourite Joe Roberts, who tallied back-to-back Moto2 podiums for the American Racing squad in 2024.
Fermin Aldeguer recovered from a poor opening lap to complete the podium on his Speed Up-run bike.
The Spaniard did move into second on lap 13 of 16 when Roberts ran off track at Turn 12, but was powerless to stop the American from reclaiming the position.
Alonso Lopez was fourth after losing out in a duel with team-mate Aldeguer, while Marcos Ramirez was fifth on the sister American Racing-run bike.
Dennis Foggia was sixth for Italtrans Racing, while Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and Celestino Vietti (KTM Ajo) completed the top 10.
Poleman Canet struggled from the off in the race and was handed a time penalty for running off track and gaining an advantage late on.
Garcia now leads the championship by two points from Roberts, with Lopez and Canet equal on points 13 back from the leader. Aldeguer sits seventh, 22 points adrift.
Moto2 Americas GP results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|16
|
-
|25
|2
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|16
|
+0.492
0.492
|0.492
|20
|3
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|16
|
+3.293
3.293
|2.801
|16
|4
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|16
|
+6.967
6.967
|3.674
|13
|5
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|16
|
+7.102
7.102
|0.135
|11
|6
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|16
|
+7.150
7.150
|0.048
|10
|7
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|16
|
+9.869
9.869
|2.719
|9
|8
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|16
|
+10.036
10.036
|0.167
|8
|9
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|16
|
+11.004
11.004
|0.968
|7
|10
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|16
|
+12.751
12.751
|1.747
|6
|11
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|16
|
+13.229
13.229
|0.478
|5
|12
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|16
|
+14.734
14.734
|1.505
|4
|13
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|16
|
+17.509
17.509
|2.775
|3
|14
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|16
|
+17.959
17.959
|0.450
|2
|15
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|16
|
+17.994
17.994
|0.035
|1
|16
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|16
|
+18.618
18.618
|0.624
|17
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|16
|
+19.460
19.460
|0.842
|18
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|64
|Kalex
|16
|
+26.185
26.185
|6.725
|19
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|16
|
+26.272
26.272
|0.087
|20
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Asterius Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|16
|
+26.351
26.351
|0.079
|21
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|16
|
+29.786
29.786
|3.435
|22
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|16
|
+33.210
33.210
|3.424
|23
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Asterius Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|16
|
+43.821
43.821
|10.611
|24
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|16
|
+44.984
44.984
|1.163
|25
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|16
|
+45.171
45.171
|0.187
|26
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|16
|
+1'00.083
1'00.083
|14.912
|27
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|16
|
+1'17.291
1'17.291
|17.208
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|7
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|4
|
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Byron on Chastain wreck at Texas: "I hate that that happened"
Keselowski 'mad as hell' and 'proud' with Texas runner-up finish
Late wreck at Texas helps Chase Elliott end 42-race winless streak
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments