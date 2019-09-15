Top events
Moto2 / Misano / Race report

Misano Moto2: Fernandez wins but faces investigation

shares
comments
Misano Moto2: Fernandez wins but faces investigation
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 11:31 AM

Augusto Fernandez beat Fabio Di Giannantonio to claim victory in a thrilling Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix, but is under investigation for an aggressive last-lap move.

The Pons rider was forced to run wide at the fast Curvone corner on the last lap while chasing Di Giannantonio, and used that momentum to throw his bike up the inside of the Speed Up at the Carro hairpin – the pair making contact in the process.

Race Direction placed the incident under investigation, with both riders now required to attend a hearing.

Di Giannantonio – having secured his first Moto2 pole on Saturday – grabbed the holeshot off the line ahead of Fernandez, while championship leader Alex Marquez dropped to sixth after a poor launch.

Marquez quickly carved through on the SAG of Tetsuta Nagashima for fifth, and took fourth from Tom Luthi on the following lap before capitalising on a moment for the sister SAG of Remy Gardner exiting the Tramonto right-hander on the third tour to move up to the podium places.

Di Giannantonio survived a rear-end snap on his Speed Up at Turn 3 on the second lap, and dragged Fernandez along to a half-second gap over the chasing Marquez and Luthi.

Fernandez made his first attempt at taking the lead trying to use the switchback between Turns 1 and 2 at the start of lap nine, but was countered by Di Giannantonio at Turn 3.

Another error from the Speed Up rider allowed Fernandez through at Turn 6, but Di Giannantonio immediately struck back at Quercia.

Marquez followed suit at the same turn to move up to second, with a brief scrap allowing Di Giannantonio to open up a lead of seven tenths as Fernandez reclaimed second on lap 13.

Fernandez put on a late charge to reel in Di Giannantonio in the latter stages, and tried once more to take the lead in the opening complex of corner.

The Speed Up rider held firm there, but was powerless to retaliate after Fernandez’s aggressive Carro hairpin move moments later.

Marc VDS’s Marquez completed the podium to keep his points lead at a damage-limiting 26 over Fernandez heading to Aragon.

Luthi put himself back into late podium contention following an early error, but had to settle for fourth aboard his Intact machine ahead of Gresini’s Sam Lowes, who takes his best result of the year in fifth.

Brad Binder (KTM) secured sixth after an aggressive battle with Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro, while Xavi Vierge (Marc VDS), Italtrans’s Enea Bastianini and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons).

SAG duo Nagashima and Garnder crashed out in the early stages, as did Tech 3’s Marco Bezzecchi and Petronas SRT stand-in Adam Norrodin.

Mattia Pasini (Tasca) and the sister Intact bike of Marcel Schrotter were absent, after the riders suffered back and shoulder injuries respectively during practice.

Race results

Cla

#

Rider

 Bike Laps Time Gap
1 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 25 41'12.535  
2 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 25 41'12.721 0.186
3 73 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 25 41'13.818 1.283
4 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 25 41'15.268 2.733
5 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 25 41'21.299 8.764
6 41 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 25 41'21.487 8.952
7 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 25 41'22.463 9.928
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 25 41'25.379 12.844
9 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 25 41'26.451 13.916
10 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 25 41'27.873 15.338
11 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 25 41'30.416 17.881
12 88 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 25 41'33.046 20.511
13 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 25 41'34.249 21.714
14 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 25 41'41.208 28.673
15 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 25 41'43.326 30.791
16 16 United States Joe Roberts KTM 25 41'44.214 31.679
17 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 25 41'44.639 32.104
18 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 25 41'44.859 32.324
19 24 Italy Simone Corsi NTS 25 41'46.583 34.048
20 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 25 41'58.243 45.708
21 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 25 42'00.056 47.521
22 3 Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 25 42'07.317 54.782
23 65 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 25 42'10.480 57.945
24 36 Andi Izdihar Kalex 25 42'16.357 1'03.822
25 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 25 42'19.556 1'07.021
  45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 13 21'43.702 12 Laps
  87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 10 16'37.408 15 Laps
  11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 10 16'40.508 15 Laps
  72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 6 10'01.228 19 Laps
  47 Malaysia Adam Norrodin Kalex 5 8'32.467 20 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Misano
Sub-event Race
Drivers Alex Marquez , Fabio Di Giannantonio , Augusto Fernandez
Teams Pons Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Misano

Misano

13 Sep - 15 Sep

