Moto2 / Jerez / Breaking news

Pasini gets second Moto2 outing as Dixon sub

Pasini gets second Moto2 outing as Dixon sub
By:
1h ago

Mattia Pasini has been named as Jake Dixon's replacement for the Jerez Moto2 round by the Angel Nieto team.

The Italian veteran, who was left without a seat in the intermediate class this year, returned to action at Austin this month as a substitute for injured Pons rider Augusto Fernandez.

Despite a lack of experience with the new Moto2 Triumph engine, Pasini turned heads by qualifying a competitive seventh and then finishing fourth, less than a second off the podium.

Now the 33-year-old gets another chance to impress at Jerez, albeit on Angel Nieto's KTM bike rather than the more fancied Pons Kalex.

“I am very happy to be riding at Jerez," said Pasini. "It will be a different race to Austin because I am changing bikes and I have never ridden a KTM before.

"Hopefully I can find a good feeling quickly and I will work hand in hand with the team from the first moment to see what result we can aim for. I think we can do well but we will see how it goes over the weekend.

"I want to say thanks to Jorge Martinez 'Aspar' and KTM for this opportunity and I will give my all during the weekend to see what we can achieve together.”

Dixon was forced to skip the Austin race after suffering a concussion in a practice crash and has been advised by doctors to sit out the upcoming Jerez event too.

Dixon forced to skip Jerez Moto2 round

Dixon forced to skip Jerez Moto2 round
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Jerez
Drivers Mattia Pasini
Teams Angel Nieto Team
Author Jamie Klein
