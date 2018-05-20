Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Moto2 Le Mans Race report

Le Mans Moto2: Bagnaia takes lights-to-flag win

0 shares
Le Mans Moto2: Bagnaia takes lights-to-flag win
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
20/05/2018 11:11

Francesco Bagnaia took his third Moto2 win of the season at Le Mans, followed by Marc VDS duo Alex Marquez and Joan Mir.

Bagnaia had a good start off the line and was joined by Marquez in second as the duo quickly pulled away from third-placed Marcel Schrotter.

The gap between Bagnaia and Marquez remained around half a second for the majority of the 25-lap race.

However, Marquez lost a lot of pace during the final couple of laps, and eventually finished second, 2.7s behind Bagnaia.

Marquez's teammate Joan Mir passed Schrotter to take third on Lap 15 but, by the time he made the move, he was already five seconds behind the top two.

He was generally able to match the pace of the leaders and made up a lot of ground on Marquez late on but he stayed in third to celebrate his maiden Moto2 podium.

Schrotter took fourth, his career-best result in Moto2, followed by teammate Xavi Vierge, who completed an impressive recovery from last on the grid.

The Spaniard was set to start the race from second but his bike was pulled into the pits with a fuel pump problem and was relegated to the back of the grid.

He gained 25 positions to run 10th by Lap 7 and quickly made up three more places to spend the second half of the race closing on and passing Miguel Oliveira and Romano Fenati.

Oliveira and Fenati took sixth and seventh respectively with rookie Fabio Quartararo scoring his best result of the season in eighth.

Brad Binder (KTM Ajo) and Stefano Manzi (Forward) completed the top 10.

Isaac Vinales, Eric Granado, Iker Lecuona, Jorge Navarro, Mattia Pasini, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Federico Fuligni, Hector Garzo, Tetsuta Nagashima and Joe Roberts all crashed.

Race results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTime
1 42 italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 40'40.162
2 73 spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 40'42.871
3 36 spain Joan Mir  Kalex 40'45.027
4 23 germany Marcel Schrötter  Kalex 40'47.203
5 97 spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 40'49.973
6 44 portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 40'50.105
7 13 italy Romano Fenati  Kalex 40'52.455
8 20 france Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 40'54.747
9 41 south_africa Brad Binder  KTM 40'55.591
10 62 italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 40'57.390
11 40 spain Hector Barbera  Kalex 40'58.971
12 5 italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 40'59.703
13 22 united_kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 41'01.274
14 24 italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 41'03.672
15 89 malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi Kalex 41'06.158
16 64 netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 41'09.429
17 4 south_africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 41'12.655
18 54 italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 41'24.168
19 16 united_states Joe Roberts  NTS 41'25.771
20 95 france Jules Danilo  Kalex 41'26.002
21 52 united_kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 41'26.214
22 66 finland  Niki Tuuli  Kalex 41'28.533
23 3 germany  Lukas Tulovic  KTM 41'34.466
24 19 france Corentin Perolari  Transformiers 41'37.640
25 45 japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 41'47.874
26 18 andorra  Xavi Cardelus  Kalex 42'01.918
27 80  Cedric Tangre  Tech 3 42'16.704
Ret  21 italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex -
Ret  14 spain Hector Garzo  Tech 3 -
Ret  7 italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex -
Ret  27 spain Iker Lecuona  KTM -
Ret  9 spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex -
Ret  51 brazil  Eric Granado  Suter -
Ret  10 italy Luca Marini  Kalex -
Ret  32 spain Isaac Viñales  Kalex -
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Moto2
Event Le Mans
Sub-event Sunday race
Track Le Mans Circuit Bugatti
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Team VR46
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Moto2 main page