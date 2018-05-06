Global
Moto2 Jerez Race report

Jerez Moto2: Baldassarri wins despite Oliveira charge

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
06/05/2018 11:09

Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri was victorious in the Moto2 race at Jerez as KTM's Miguel Oliveira impressively recovered from 14th to second.

Pole-sitter Baldassarri gave up first place at the start to Alex Marquez, but passed the Spaniard at Turn 6 two laps later, and led the rest of the race.

The opening stages were all about Miguel Oliveira, the KTM rider impressively carving his way from 14th on the grid to already run second by Lap 5.

Oliveira, who was recently announced as a Tech 3 KTM rider in MotoGP next year, put pressure on Baldassarri as well, with only Marquez managing to stay with the duo.

However, Marquez ended up falling at Turn 2, the Marc VDS rider suffering his first retirement of the season.

Baldassarri then slowly started to pull away, leading by a second on Lap 14 and two by Lap 18.

The Italian eventually won by 2.8s, scoring his second victory in Moto2.

Oliveira took second, his best result of the season and also his third consecutive podium finish.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky VR46) inherited the final podium spot after Marquez's crash as Xavi Vierge (Intact GP) took fourth closely behind.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) finish fifth as Brad Binder (KTM), who was running as high as second early on, dropped down to sixth.

Vierge's teammate Marcel Schrotter salvaged an impressive seventh despite struggling with a torn ligament sustained in a crash at the Austin race.

The top 10 was completed by CGBM duo Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona and Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up).

Joan Mir dropped from the leading group to 11th, the reigning Moto3 champion struggling with a stomach bug during the weekend.

Romano Fenati crashed from seventh, while Jorge Navarro couldn't even complete the opening lap from fourth on the grid after he was taken out by Luca Marini at the end of the back straight.

Danny Kent, Eric Granado, Jules Danilo, Stefano Manzi, Zulfahmi Khairuddin, Joe Roberts and Steven Odendaal all fell during the race.

Race results

ClaRiderBikeTimeGap
1 italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 39'33.889  
2 portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 39'36.740 2.851
3 italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 39'40.139 6.250
4 spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 39'40.842 6.953
5 italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 39'44.027 10.138
6 south_africa Brad Binder  KTM 39'45.620 11.731
7 germany Marcel Schrötter  Kalex 39'52.027 18.138
8 united_kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 39'52.566 18.677
9 spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 39'54.632 20.743
10 france Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 39'54.676 20.787
11 spain Joan Mir  Kalex 39'57.091 23.202
12 italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 39'57.308 23.419
13 japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 40'00.021 26.132
14 spain Hector Barbera  Kalex 40'00.840 26.951
15 italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 40'01.010 27.121
16 netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 40'01.266 27.377
17 spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 40'07.082 33.193
18 malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 40'07.723 33.834
19 spain Isaac Viñales  Kalex 40'18.540 44.651
20 germany Lukas Tulovic  KTM 40'22.937 49.048
21 italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 40'24.222 50.333
22 andorra Xavi Cardelus  Kalex 40'26.905 53.016
23 spain Hector Garzo  Tech 3 40'33.378 59.489
24 france Jules Danilo  Kalex 40'11.543 1 lap
  south_africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 37'32.560 2 laps
  united_states Joe Roberts  NTS 31'21.850 5 laps
  spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 17'15.920 13 laps
  united_kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 17'26.832 13 laps
  malaysia Zulfahmi Khairuddin Kalex 16'02.818 14 laps
  italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 14'04.731 15 laps
  italy Romano Fenati  Kalex 10'27.003 17 laps
  brazil Eric Granado  Suter 4'08.213 21 laps
  italy Luca Marini  Kalex    
 
