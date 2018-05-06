Jerez Moto2: Baldassarri wins despite Oliveira charge

Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri was victorious in the Moto2 race at Jerez as KTM's Miguel Oliveira impressively recovered from 14th to second.

Pole-sitter Baldassarri gave up first place at the start to Alex Marquez, but passed the Spaniard at Turn 6 two laps later, and led the rest of the race.

The opening stages were all about Miguel Oliveira, the KTM rider impressively carving his way from 14th on the grid to already run second by Lap 5.

Oliveira, who was recently announced as a Tech 3 KTM rider in MotoGP next year, put pressure on Baldassarri as well, with only Marquez managing to stay with the duo.

However, Marquez ended up falling at Turn 2, the Marc VDS rider suffering his first retirement of the season.

Baldassarri then slowly started to pull away, leading by a second on Lap 14 and two by Lap 18.

The Italian eventually won by 2.8s, scoring his second victory in Moto2.

Oliveira took second, his best result of the season and also his third consecutive podium finish.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky VR46) inherited the final podium spot after Marquez's crash as Xavi Vierge (Intact GP) took fourth closely behind.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) finish fifth as Brad Binder (KTM), who was running as high as second early on, dropped down to sixth.

Vierge's teammate Marcel Schrotter salvaged an impressive seventh despite struggling with a torn ligament sustained in a crash at the Austin race.

The top 10 was completed by CGBM duo Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona and Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up).

Joan Mir dropped from the leading group to 11th, the reigning Moto3 champion struggling with a stomach bug during the weekend.

Romano Fenati crashed from seventh, while Jorge Navarro couldn't even complete the opening lap from fourth on the grid after he was taken out by Luca Marini at the end of the back straight.

Danny Kent, Eric Granado, Jules Danilo, Stefano Manzi, Zulfahmi Khairuddin, Joe Roberts and Steven Odendaal all fell during the race.

Race results