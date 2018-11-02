Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Forward Moto2 squad could bring back Fenati

shares
comments
Forward Moto2 squad could bring back Fenati
Oriol Puigdemont
By: Oriol Puigdemont
43m ago

The MV Agusta Forward Racing team is considering bringing back Romano Fenati after it terminated the disgraced Italian racer's 2019 contract.

Fenati was effectively banned from racing in the grand prix paddock for the rest of 2018 following his infamous brake lever grab on rival Stefano Manzi in September's Misano race.

Amid the resulting backlash, Fenati was also dropped not only by the Snipers Moto2 team, but Forward, with which he had signed an agreement for the 2019 season the previous month.

However, it has now emerged that Forward - which is bringing back the famous MV Agusta brand to grand prix motorcycling next year - is seriously looking at the option of restoring its contract with Fenati.

It's believed that team owner Giovanni Cuzari sees rehabilitating the 22-year-old as a way to enhance the squad's image - although it remains to be seen whether MV, whose president Giovanni Castiglioni criticised Fenati on social media after the Misano incident, sees things in the same way.

Ironically, should the move come off, it would mean Fenati would partner Manzi.

However, Forward is also evaluating two other Moto2 veterans for its second seat: Mattia Pasini, who has been dropped by his Italtrans team for 2019, and Kiefer Racing's Dominique Aegerter, who recently suggested the 2018 season could be his last in the class.

Read Also:

Next article
Australian Moto2: Binder beats Mir to victory by 0.036s

Previous article

Australian Moto2: Binder beats Mir to victory by 0.036s
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Drivers Romano Fenati
Teams Forward Racing
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1's 2019 rules to cut downforce loss by one third
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's 2019 rules to cut downforce loss by one third

1h ago
Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter Article
Formula 1

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1 Article
Formula 1

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1

News in depth
Forward Moto2 squad could bring back Fenati
Moto2

Forward Moto2 squad could bring back Fenati

Australian Moto2: Binder beats Mir to victory by 0.036s
Moto2

Australian Moto2: Binder beats Mir to victory by 0.036s

Bizarre broken leg sidelines Bendsneyder
Moto2

Bizarre broken leg sidelines Bendsneyder

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.