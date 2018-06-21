Folger returns to action in Kalex Moto2 test

Former MotoGP rider Jonas Folger has made his first outing on grand prix machinery since he stopped racing last year in a Kalex Moto2 test.

Folger's rookie season in the premier class last year, which included a second-place finish on home turf at the Sachsenring, was cut short when the 24-year-old was diagnosed with Gilbert's Syndrome.

He missed the final four races, and made a last-minute decision to sit out the entirety of the 2018 campaign, with Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin replacing him alongside Johann Zarco at Tech 3 Yamaha.

While Tech 3 boss Herve Poncharal initially expressed a desire to bring back Folger for 2019 if he was fit enough and willing to return, he ended up signing Miguel Oliveira and retaining Syahrin for his outfit's first season as a KTM satellite team.

In his first outing on a grand prix bike since last year's Aragon Grand Prix, Folger turned over 50 laps on a Honda powered-Kalex chassis at the same track on Wednesday, before sampling the Moto2 chassis with the 2019 Triumph engine on Thursday.

Jesko Raffin and Alex Marquez also took part in the test, riding on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Kalex co-founder Alex Baumgartel told Motorsport.com: "Jonas and I wanted to see if he enjoys motorcycling again. [On Wednesday] we gave him a few laps on our private Kalex Honda to roll in.

"Today he's doing test work for us, and I'd say he's got a smile on his face and he's having fun."

Baumgartel emphasised that any potential future in Moto2 for Folger has yet to be discussed.

"After the second day we will sit down together and ask how he feels," he added. "I haven't talked about his goals yet. He should let it sink in and then we'll see how it develops."

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck