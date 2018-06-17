Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Moto2 Barcelona Race report

Barcelona Moto2: Quartararo leads Oliveira for maiden win

0 shares
Barcelona Moto2: Quartararo leads Oliveira for maiden win
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
17/06/2018 11:14

Speed Up rider Fabio Quartararo took his first grand prix win in the Moto2 Barcelona race ahead of an impressive Miguel Oliveira, who had started 17th and escaped a scary incident after the finish unscathed.

The early stages of the race were all about Oliveira, who made a sensational start from 17th, running as high as sixth after Lap 1.

He made two more moves next time around, and snuck past Marcel Schrotter at T4 when the German was slightly wide as Quartararo was passing him.

Oliveira then passed 19-year-old Quartararo on the same lap and closely followed early leader Alex Marquez before pulling off a move at Turn 10 on lap 7.

However, pole-sitter Quartararo also overtook Marquez a lap later and took advantage of a mistake from Oliveira at Turn 4 to take the lead.

Oliveira kept up with the Frenchman for a few laps before beginning to lose ground, with Quartararo's lead up to two seconds for the final five laps.

Quartararo then cruised to the finish to celebrate his maiden grand prix victory, as well as Speed Up's first win since Sam Lowes' triumph at Austin in 2015.

Oliveira settled for second but is now only two points behind Francesco Bagnaia in the standings as the Italian took seventh.

The Portuguese rider was hit by Simone Corsi's Kalex on the main straight after he finished, with both riders falling off their bikes but emerging seemingly unscathed.

Alex Marquez couldn't keep up with the top two and had to settle for third, followed by the Intact GP duo of Schrotter, who recovered from running wide at Turn 1, and Xavi Vierge.

Brad Binder finished sixth for the fifth time in seven races ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Bagnaia.

Sam Lowes completed an impressive recovery behind them. The Briton was set to start ninth but a fuel pump issue forced him to last, only for him to fight back and end up in his original position.

His CGBM teammate Iker Lecuona completed the top 10.

Nine riders, including Joan Mir, Romano Fenati and Mattia Pasini retired from the race.

Race results

ClaRiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 france Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 22 38'22.059  
2 portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 22 38'24.551 2.492
3 spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 22 38'25.544 3.485
4 germany Marcel Schrötter  Kalex 22 38'26.457 4.398
5 spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 22 38'26.746 4.687
6 south_africa Brad Binder  KTM 22 38'29.696 7.637
7 italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 22 38'29.783 7.724
8 italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 22 38'32.670 10.611
9 united_kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 22 38'35.968 13.909
10 spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 22 38'37.183 15.124
11 italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 22 38'38.042 15.983
12 italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 22 38'38.464 16.405
13 japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 22 38'41.054 18.995
14 spain Augusto Fernandez  Kalex 22 38'42.300 20.241
15 australia Remy Gardner  Tech 3 22 38'42.468 20.409
16 spain Edgar Pons  Kalex 22 38'46.597 24.538
17 italy Luca Marini  Kalex 22 38'49.668 27.609
18 south_africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 22 38'50.285 28.226
19 malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 22 38'50.699 28.640
20 switzerland Dominique Aegerter  KTM 22 38'51.276 29.217
21 united_kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 22 38'52.354 30.295
22 united_states Joe Roberts  NTS 22 38'59.659 37.600
23 france Jules Danilo  Kalex 22 39'00.708 38.649
24 indonesia Dimas Ekky Pratama  Honda 22 39'06.663 44.604
25 brazil Eric Granado  Suter 22 39'11.550 49.491
  spain Isaac Viñales  Kalex 22 32'59.992  
  italy Romano Fenati  Kalex 22 28'44.673  
  italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 22 24'30.956  
  spain Joan Mir  Kalex 22 21'03.948  
  italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 22 21'41.110  
  spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 22 14'01.517  
  netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 0    
  finland Niki Tuuli  Kalex 0    
  italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 0    
 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Moto2
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Sunday race
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams Speed Up Racing
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Moto2 main page