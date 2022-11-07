Australian Superbike cameos for Moto2, Moto3 riders

Listen to this article

Both Senna Agius and Joel Kelso will compete in the ASBK later this month, the former on a two-round deal, while the latter will race at the season finale.

Agius will join the factory Honda squad for his two-round cameo which will take in Phillip Island and The Bend Motorsport Park on the last two weekends in November.

The ASBK deal follows a successful overseas campaign for Agius that included second in the FIM Moto2 European Championship and four appearances in the Motor2 World Championship.

His best result in the world championship was ninth in last weekend's season-ending Valencia GP.

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity because I have looked up to the factory Honda team since I was little," said Agius.

"I also can't wait to race a Superbike. The CBR Fireblade is such a nice bike, I've not had a lot of time on one so I’m really looking forward to learning from [teammate] Troy [Herfoss] and the team."

"Being overseas has helped me develop a lot as a rider and a person. I've learnt a lot this year, especially doing the four rounds in the world championship and it really helped me mentally prepare for taking on new situations, how to handle pressures and keep my focus on the job."

"Heading back to Australia and working with the team, I see it as a huge opportunity and don't have any expectations of myself going into it, apart from learning as much as I can. I want to keep progressing with myself and the bike and I’m sure with that mentality we can do a nice job."

Kelso, meanwhile, returns to Australia off the back of a full Moto3 campaign that yielded 21st in the points and a best result of eighth at Phillip Island last month.

He will take part in the ASBK finale at The Bend riding a Livson Racing BMW.

“I’ve known [team owner] Nathan [Spiteri] for a long time, and that, combined with the chance to work again with my old crew chief and friend Jake Skate, it was an easy decision to come back home and race in the ASBK championship," said Kelso.

“I’m really excited to share the track with people I’ve grown up watching the racing and people who have supported me so far in my career, and I know it will be a lot of fun racing against all the ASBK regulars.

"I’m looking forward to having some fun and racing a completely different bike to what I am used to!”

It has already been confirmed that MotoGP star Jack Miller will compete in the ABSK finale for his own Thriller Motorsport team for a second year running.

He will be joined in the Thriller Motorsport line-up by Moto2 regular Marcel Schrötter.