Moto2 Termas de Rio Hondo Race report

Argentina Moto2: Pasini holds off rivals to win

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
08/04/2018 05:24

Mattia Pasini was victorious in the Moto2 race at a damp Termas de Rio Hondo after he held off charges from Miguel Oliveira and Xavi Vierge.

Italtrans rider Pasini took the lead from Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward) on Lap 3 as both Italians, along with KTM works rider Oliveira, managed to initially build a lead over the rest of the field.

Pasini was not troubled for seven laps until he suffered a big wobble on a wet patch at the entry of the back straight, which allowed Oliveira to go past him.

However, Pasini made a forceful move on Oliveira at Turn 13 on the same lap and was back ahead.

The top three were soon caught by Vierge (Intact GP), who lost a few seconds early on when an overly optimistic overtaking attempt led him to go wide and nearly crash, as well as Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez.

Pasini and Oliveira traded places one more time in the same manner as before and the Turn 13 move forced the latter wide enough for Vierge to sneak past.

Pasini then came under pressure from Vierge, but the order of the top three did not change for the rest of the race and the 32-year-old took the win, his fourth in the intermediate class.

Vierge matched his best Moto2 result in second with Oliveira completing the podium.

Baldassarri lost pace late on and was 3.7s behind in fourth with Marquez having to settle for fifth after running wide twice during the race.

Tech 3's Remy Gardner took sixth, ahead of reigning Moto3 champion Joan Mir (Marc VDS).

Kiefer's Dominique Aegerter finished eighth with Qatar winner Francesco Bagnaia (Sky VR46) enduring a low-key race and only managing a ninth from 15th on the grid.

The top 10 was completed by Vierge's Intact teammate Marcel Schrotter.

Sam Lowes (CGBM) was running close to the top five before losing ground and only finishing 13th, with Hector Barbera (Pons) finishing in a lowly 20th position.

Brad Binder (KTM) hit the back of Jorge Navarro (Gresini) and crashed at Turn 7 on lap 2, the latter also having to retire with a broken exhaust.

Race results

ClaRiderBikeGap
1 italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex  
2 spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 0.850
3 portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 1.414
4 italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 5.178
5 spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 5.431
6 australia Remy Gardner  Tech 3 10.425
7 spain Joan Mir  Kalex 13.379
8 switzerland Dominique Aegerter  KTM 13.460
9 italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 22.038
10 germany Marcel Schrötter  Kalex 22.867
11 spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 24.102
12 united_kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 25.972
13 united_kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 26.010
14 spain Isaac Viñales  Kalex 31.769
15 italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 33.264
16 italy Luca Marini  Kalex 33.828
17 japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 48.603
18 south_africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 50.651
19 italy Romano Fenati  Kalex 51.594
20 spain Hector Barbera  Kalex 53.070
21 italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 53.260
22 france Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 56.979
23 italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 59.266
24 malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 1'10.121
25 united_states Joe Roberts  NTS 1'12.051
26 malaysia Zulfahmi Khairuddin  Kalex 1'32.993
27 italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 1'33.218
28 netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 1'36.078
29 brazil Eric Granado  Suter 1'38.951
  spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 20 laps
  south_africa Brad Binder  KTM 22 laps
  france Jules Danilo  Kalex 22 laps
 

 

