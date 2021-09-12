Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto2 / Aragon Race report

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

By:

An injured Raul Fernandez dominated the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix for the fifth win of the Ajo KTM rookie’s season after a late crash for poleman Sam Lowes.

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

MotoGP-bound Fernandez broke a bone in his hand last Friday in a training incident and underwent surgery to correct it, but showed no signs of it holding him back at Aragon as he qualified third and eased to victory.

Poleman Lowes got his Marc VDS Kalex into the lead at the start of the 21-lap contest, with Ajo teammates Remy Gardner and Fernandez following suit in grid order.

Fernandez quickly dispatched of Gardner into the Turn 12 left-hander, which allowed Lowes to open up a lead of over six tenths of a second.

Over the next few laps Fernandez was able to eat into Lowes’ advantage at the head of the pack, while Gardner didn’t have the pace to keep his hooks in his teammate.

By lap five Gardner had dropped 1.6 seconds off the lead duo, while Fernandez had moved ahead of Lowes a tour earlier to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

Fernandez’s gap quickly opened to a second by lap seven and would steadily grow by a few more tenths before Lowes’ race came to an end on the 13th tour when he crashed at Turn 7.

Now over six seconds clear of Gardner behind, Fernandez would continue to extend his lead to over eight seconds as he cruised to the chequered flag.

Gardner came under some pressure in the final two laps from the chasing Augusto Fernandez on the Marc VDS Kalex and Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro.

But the Australian was able to hold onto second through to the chequered flag to minimise his championship standings loss to just five points – his lead still a healthy 39 points going to Misano.

Augusto Fernandez was able to wipe a few more tenths out of Gardner’s advantage ahead of him, but the Marc VDS rider could do nothing to breach third ahead of Navarro.

A 1-2 for Raul Fernandez and Gardner has secured the teams’ title for Ajo Motorsport.

Aspar’s Aron Canet had a lonely ride to fifth ahead of Gresini Kalex of Fabio Di Giannantonio finished, while an impressive Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the other Speed Up bike on the 16-year-old’s fourth Moto2 start.

Aldeguer beat Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura in the latter stages, with Intact GP duo Tony Arbolino and Marcel Schrotter rounding out the top 10 – though a post-race time penalty would demote the latter to 11th behind MV Agusta’s Simone Corsi.

A crash for VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi on lap 10 has all but demolished his 2021 title hopes, the Italian now 72 points adrift of championship leader Gardner.

John McPhee was 20th and 47.756s off the victory on his Moto2 debut on the Petronas Sprinta bike, taking Jake Dixon’s place as his fellow Brit contests this weekend’s MotoGP race for Petronas SRT.

Aragon Moto2 - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 25 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex  
2 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 5.408
3 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 6.824
4 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21 7.051
5 44 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 10.695
6 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex 15.160
7 54 Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 16.730
8 79 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 17.085
9 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 17.704
10 24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 20.121
11 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 20.852
12 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 24.602
13 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 26.086
14 6 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 29.101
15 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 30.301
16 70 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS 30.420
17 81 Manuel Gonzalez MV Agusta 34.977
18 62 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 35.789
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 36.036
20 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Kalex 47.756
21 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus Kalex 47.834
  35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex  
  11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex  
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex  
  64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex  
  72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex  
  19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex  
  75 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21  
  40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex  
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex  
  12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex  
  74 Piotr Biesiekirski Kalex  
View full results

 

shares
comments
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Previous article

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

3 h
2
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

1 h
3
Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

2 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

19 h
5
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

23 h
Latest news
Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
MOT2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

23m
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
MOT2

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Sep 7, 2021
Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut

Sep 2, 2021
Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
MOT2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Aug 29, 2021
Triumph extends Moto2 engine supply deal for three more years
MOT2

Triumph extends Moto2 engine supply deal for three more years

Aug 26, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash Aragon
Moto3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Raúl Fernández More from
Raúl Fernández
Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021 Spielberg II
Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Tech 3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing Styrian GP
MotoGP

Tech 3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

Ajo Motorsport More from
Ajo Motorsport
Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash Spielberg
Video Inside
Moto3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2 Assen
Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Trending Today

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ricciardo: McLaren can "shake things up" to target Italian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren can "shake things up" to target Italian GP win

Latest news

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto2 Moto2

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
Moto2 Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.