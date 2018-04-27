Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Moto2 Jerez Breaking news

Aegerter forced to skip Jerez after cracking pelvis

0 shares
Aegerter forced to skip Jerez after cracking pelvis
Dominique Aegerter, Kiefer Racing
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
27/04/2018 08:27

Moto2 veteran Dominique Aegerter will sit out next weekend's Jerez round after he sustained a cracked pelvis in a training accident.

The Swiss rider fell sideways while riding his enduro bike on Thursday, hitting a stone and suffering a fissure to his pelvic bucket.

While Aegerter avoided a total fracture, he will still have to undergo surgery on the injury, ruling him out of competing in Jerez on May 4-6.

Kiefer Racing therefore may be forced to skip the Spanish round entirely unless it is able to find a replacement for its sole rider Aegerter at short notice.

The team underwent a major overhaul over the winter following the sudden death of co-owner Stefan Kiefer late last year, switching from Suter to KTM machinery.

It was forced to downsize to a single bike for Aegerter, who sits 10th in the standings after three races with a best finish of eighth in Argentina.

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Moto2
Event Jerez
Track Circuito de Jerez
Drivers Dominique Aegerter
Teams Kiefer Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Moto2 main page