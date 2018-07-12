Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIM Endurance / Suzuka 8 Hours / Breaking news

Camier pulls out of Suzuka 8h with neck injury

shares
comments
Camier pulls out of Suzuka 8h with neck injury
By: Lewis Duncan , Journalist
Jul 12, 2018, 11:08 AM

Leon Camier has been forced to pull out of this year's Suzuka 8 Hours after suffering a neck injury in a crash during testing for the Japanese classic.

Honda World Superbike rider Camier was due to form part of the marque's official factory entry this year along with LCR MotoGP rookie Takaaki Nakagami and HRC test rider Takumi Takahashi.

Originally unsure if he would compete due to ongoing recovery from injuries sustained in a crash during the Aragon World Superbike round in April, Camier was confirmed as part of HRC's line-up last month.

The British rider reportedly crashed during testing for the event this week, and suffered a small fracture to his C5 vertebra.

Ten Kate confirmed in a short Twitter statement that he has withdrawn from the race.

“As per the press release on the Honda Japan website, unfortunately Leon Camier crashed during testing at Suzuka and suffered a small fracture to his C5 vertebra," it read.

“As a result, he will not take part in the 2018 Suzuka 8 Hours. Get well soon Leon.”

HRC is yet to confirm a replacement for the injured Briton, who was drafted in as the marque's big name European rider when LCR MotoGP man Cal Crutchlow turned down an offer to contest the event.

Camier will fly home to Andorra to begin recovery, as he looks to be fit to take part in a WSBK test at Portimao next month, in which Ten Kate is set to bring numerous updates for the Honda Fireblade.

The Briton currently sits 11th in the WSBK standings on 88 points, with his best result so far this season a fourth-place finish in the opening race of the Thailand round.

Elsewhere, Pedercini WSBK rider and former MotoGP racer Yonny Hernandez has been called up to replace the injured Gregory LeBlanc at the Honda Endurance Team at Suzuka.

Next FIM Endurance article
Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea takes provisional pole with lap record

Previous article

Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea takes provisional pole with lap record

Next article

Camier, Nakagami headline Honda's Suzuka 8h line-up

Camier, Nakagami headline Honda's Suzuka 8h line-up

About this article

Series FIM Endurance
Event Suzuka 8 Hours
Location Suzuka
Drivers Leon Camier
Teams Team HRC
Author Lewis Duncan
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

2h ago

Latest videos
24 Hour of Le Mans - Bike Race 07:02
FIM Endurance

24 Hour of Le Mans - Bike Race

2017/18 EWC round 1, Bol d'Or: The build Up 02:30
FIM Endurance

2017/18 EWC round 1, Bol d'Or: The build Up

News in depth
Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha romps to fourth successive win
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha romps to fourth successive win

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha leads after Kawasaki fuel scare
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha leads after Kawasaki fuel scare

Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea, Kawasaki take dominant pole
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea, Kawasaki take dominant pole

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.