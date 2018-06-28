Camier, Nakagami headline Honda's Suzuka 8h line-up

World Superbike rider Leon Camier will complete the factory Honda team's line-up for the Suzuka 8 Hour endurance race next month, the Japanese marque has announced.

Camier confirmed during the Donington WSBK weekend that Honda had been in discussion with the Briton about joining its works line-up for the 8 Hours, as it sought for a big-name rider after LCR MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow turned down an offer to contest the event.

The Ten Kate rider was initially unsure if he would participate due to his ongoing recovery from injuries sustained in a crash at Aragon, but tested at Suzuka prior to last weekend's US round of the 2018 WSBK season.

Camier will share a Red Bull-backed Fireblade with LCR MotoGP rookie Takaaki Nakagami and HRC test rider Takumi Takahashi, who made several appearances with Ten Kate in WSBK last year.

“I'm looking forward to competing in the Suzuka 8 Hours with Honda's factory team,” he said.

“We've done testing for the Suzuka 8 Hours and are completely prepared. Takumi has won the Suzuka 8 Hours three times, and Nakagami is a competitive MotoGP rider.

“Our combined effort is needed to win, so I firmly believe we can do it.”

Camier's fellow Honda WSBK rider PJ Jacobsen will contest the event this year alongside Moto2 rider and Suzuka podium finisher Dominique Aegerter on the MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO Honda.

Pata Yamaha duo Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark will once again join Katsuyuki Nakasuga to defend Yamaha's run of three-successive 8 Hour victories.

Reigning WSBK triple world champion and current points leader Jonathan Rea – who helped Honda secure victory in 2012 - will join Leon Haslam at the works Kawasaki team, while Donington wildcard Brad Ray will line up alongside former WSBK title winner Sylvain Guintoli at Suzuki.

This year's Suzuka 8 Hours, which will be the event's 41st running, will run from July 27-29.