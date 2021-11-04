Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Lamborghini Super Trofeo News

Puerto Rico’s World Finals winner, now targeting Daytona and Le Mans

By:

A piece of motorsports history was made on Sunday, as Victor Gomez IV became the first Puerto Rican driver to win the Am class of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals – effectively crowning him as a World Champion of the prestigious one-make series.

Change Racing’s Gomez won the biggest race of his life, adding the global title to his North American Am class crown of 2020, at Misano’s World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This season, Gomez stepped up to the ProAm class of his domestic series for the iconic Huracan model, finishing second in that championship before tasting World Final glory on Sunday.

Gomez started the Final in third and survived a wild first corner – where “two cars were literally hitting me side by side” – to score the most important victory of his career. 

“Last week was one of the most intense but most gratifying of my life,” says Gomez. “We were able to secure a strong second place in the ProAm category in North America. My focus was on that, but we faced so many problems with the car. We faced a brake failure, ABS issues and radiator problems, so the team had a lot of work to do!  

“I have to give a shout out to Change Racing, they were exceptional all weekend, and then it was time to focus on the World Final, and I targeted becoming a world champion and bringing that title back to Puerto Rico. I really wanted to put Puerto Rico on the map in the motorsports world.” 

Victor Gomez IV, Change Racing

Victor Gomez IV, Change Racing

Photo by: Eros Maggi Fotografo

Read Also:

Gomez hails from the Caribbean island, which is a territory of the United States about 1000 miles southeast of Florida and home to over three million people. 

“I just got back from Italy,” he adds. “And it feels amazing to give that back to the people of Puerto Rico. People love motorsports here, but we definitely need to be more on the map in the circuit-racing world. It feels special.” 

Gomez grew up surrounded by cars, as his family’s business has become the biggest car dealers on the island, representing many prestigious brands. 

“The Gomez family has been in the automobile industry in Puerto Rico since 1949,” he adds. “Our business, Gomez Hermanos, is the oldest and most experienced automobile company here and we now represent nine franchises including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Maserati. My love for cars was from a young age, I tell people that I was raised in our showrooms! I loved the industry, and from that I fell in love with motorsports.” 

He tells the story of what kickstarted his racing career: “I started relatively late. When I was 17, my father took me to an F1 race for my birthday, where Ferrari Challenge was also racing, and when I saw that, my eyes sparkled, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do. One month after that I did a test at Palm Beach, and then just another month or so later I was racing at Daytona, doing 192mph on the high banks! 

Victor Gomez IV

Victor Gomez IV

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“From that, I graduated to Porsche Cup and that became my school. I have to give them all the props, they taught me many things and opened doors for me. I won the Hurley Haywood Scholarship in 2017 and I got to compete against a lot of young, talented drivers. In 2018 I won the Gold Class, which was a special moment, and then I worked my way up to podium finishes in the Platinum Class. 

“We made our way up to Lamborghini Super Trofeo and won the Am Class last year, and now I’m a World Finals winner.” 

So, after his greatest success, what comes next? 

“That’s the big question,” he laughs. “Right now, I’m trying to digest the World Championship! I’d love to get into endurance racing, that’s definitely on my mind, so IMSA or World Endurance Championship, European Le Mans Series – they’re definitely on my radar.  

“My short-term goal is to compete in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, and then my utmost goal is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans one day. That’s what’s in my head, that’s the dream of mine.”

shares
comments
Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Previous article

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Phoenix II Prime
NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Porsche 911 GT3 commissioned by Le Mans winner with his 956’s livery Motor1.com
Automotive

Porsche 911 GT3 commissioned by Le Mans winner with his 956’s livery

More from
Victor Gomez
Beretta wins wild race at Long Beach, Lewis and Thompson score GTA/GTC victories Long Beach
SRO America

Beretta wins wild race at Long Beach, Lewis and Thompson score GTA/GTC victories

Sixty-three Pirelli World Challenge drivers set to race on the streets of St. Petersburg
SRO America

Sixty-three Pirelli World Challenge drivers set to race on the streets of St. Petersburg

World Challenge kicks off 2015 season at the Circuit of The Americas
SRO America

World Challenge kicks off 2015 season at the Circuit of The Americas

Latest news

Puerto Rico’s World Finals winner, now targeting Daytona and Le Mans
Video Inside
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Puerto Rico’s World Finals winner, now targeting Daytona and Le Mans

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Video Inside
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title

Super Trofeo Jerez: Schandorff seals title on countback
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Super Trofeo Jerez: Schandorff seals title on countback

Super Trofeo Jerez: Regional champions crowned
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Super Trofeo Jerez: Regional champions crowned

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.