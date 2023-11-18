Lamborghini | World Finals PRO/PRO-AM: Wins for Bonduel and Au/Schandorff

The BDR Competition by Grupo Prom team driver held onto the lead of the race from start to finish, while the driver of the Target Racing team Schandorff triumphed in the PRO-AM class.

At the start, the poleman didn’t allow himself to be intimidated by Riccardo Iannello and continued throughout in first place without any major difficulties, while in the middle of the group Nicolas Jamin made contact with Mattia Michelotto in turn 11. The Italian lost numerous positions, while the Frenchman, judged to have caused the incident, was given a 10-second penalty.

Shortly afterwards, Brendon Leitch moved up to second position thanks to an overtaking move on the Italian driver. On lap nine, Giacomo Pollini stopped on the track with his car damaged following a contact, thus requiring the Safety Car to come onto the track, just as the Pit Window opened.

At the restart, Bonduel and Loris Cabirou had difficulty lapping the #168 car of Johannes van Overbeek and were tailed by the PRO champion, Leitch.

Gilles Stadsbader then picked up a Drive-Through penalty for going too fast during the Safety Car period. The Belgian driver, in fact, managed to make up a lap and reach fifth position after the contact at the start of the race, which was suffered by his teammate Michelotto.

A few minutes from the end, the battle began for second position between Leitch and Cabirou, which the Australian won, with the CMR team driver third. The first of the Italians to the flag was Iannello, who finished fourth after an excellent race.

As regards the PRO-AM class, first place went to the Danish driver Schandorff, who crossed the finish line in ninth position after a comeback race: his teammate Au had started in 28th position.

Edgar Maloigne was unlucky as he ended up in the gravel on the second lap, while Daan Arrow picked up a 20-second penalty for causing two contacts