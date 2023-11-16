Lamborghini | Super Trofeo North America Race 1 win for Marcelli/Formal

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal dominated Race 1 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, taking place in Vallelunga for the last event of the 2023 season as part of the Italian manufacturer’s World Finals.

The WTR team pair had no rivals, dominating the scene right from the very first lap, despite the entry of the Safety Car on lap 9 due to a problem for Carter Williams (World Speed), who remained stationary along the track.

At the restart the pit stops began, but the duo, already champions of the PRO Class, did not take long to outpace their pursuers, who eventually finished some way behind.

The first of these was their teammate Ryan Norman, who managed to climb back to second place overall by overtaking a couple of cars, including that of TR3 Racing of the Taurino/Petersson pair who finished third at the finish line, while Jamin/Saavedra (ANSA Motorsport), who were even in second after the pit stops, remained just off the podium.

Jake Walker (Forty7) placed in the top 5, followed by the US RaceTronics duo of McDonald/Liddy, winners of the PRO/AM Class at the end of a great climb back up the field which saw them get the better of Chandrasoma/Reger (TPC Racing) and the two Flying Lizard cars entrusted to Bellomo/Van Overbeek and Stewart/Lee, the latter thus edged off the category podium.

Not much luck for Premat/Logan (USRT) and Nemschoff/Miller, both crews lying in the top positions of the AM group at a certain point, but who then dropped down the order.

The overall top 10 also included Slimp/Hoffman, triumphant in the AM Class where the PPM team achieved a double, with McIntosh/McGee finishing behind them. Third were Atapattu/Madsen (Ansa Motorsport), who got the better of the other PPM driver, Ryan Walker.

In the Lamborghini Cup Class Graham Doyle celebrated with the WTR Huracan, defeating Mark Wilgus (US RaceTronics) and Raymond Davoudi (Topp Racing).