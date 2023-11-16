Lamborghini | Europe Pro/Pro-AM: Race 1 win goes to Michelotto/Stadsbader

Mattia Michelotto/Gilles Stadsbader triumphed in Race 1 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which has reached its final round of the season at Vallelunga, where the World Finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The Italo-Belgian pairing dominated from the first to the last lap in the 50-minute contest, which was interrupted only on lap 3 due to the entry of the Safety Car, caused by Stéphane Tribaudini (CMR) going off the track at the ‘Campagnano' curve. The VSR duo took the outright and PRO class win.

Only at the very end did Stadsbader have to defend himself from an attacking Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport), who with a couple of laps to go tried to overtake the Belgian at the Tornantino but hit him on the left rear and as a result gave him back the position on the straight. In this way the VSR pairing moved to the top of the standings.

All the spotlights, however, were on Andrzej Lewandowski, who in the PRO/AM Class brought the title battle to an end by becoming 2023 Champion with one race remaining aboard the Huracan #16 shared with the usually unstoppable Loris Spinelli, who put together another sensational comeback, going on to comfortably win the category, finishing ninth overall.

The Polish driver already had the championship sewn up before handing over the wheel to his Abruzzo teammate, given that around halfway through the race his closest rival, Alex Au (Target Racing), had to throw in the towel following a puncture in his left rear.

Going back to the overall standings, where the top 8 were all PROs, the third step of the podium went to Testa/De Wilde (Iron Lynx), who controlled the situation without too many problems finishing ahead of Amaury Bonduel, while Moretti/Balthasar (Oregon Team) wrapped up the top 5.

Scionti/Segù made a great comeback with the Lamborghini Roma/DL Racing car, taking the flag sixth ahead of Pujei Beya/Ebrahim (Oregon Team) and Eaton/Arrow (Rebelleo/Bonaldi).

Tenth place overall went to Soderstrom/Ali, who were able to climb back up the field from the 19th place they were in at the start.

In PRO/AM, Zonzini/Colombini (Iron Lynx) lost ground during the race, finishing thirteenth overall after being fifth at one point, but still in second place in the category ahead of Formanek/Basz (Micanek Motorsport), who completed the podium.

Fourth were Abkhazava/Orudzhev (ART Line) with Jim Pla (Villorba Corse) behind.