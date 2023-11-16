Lamborghini | Europe AM-LC: Piguet and Varutti win Race 1

The final act of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2023 on Thursday got underway with Race 1 of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes held on the Autodromo Piero Taruffi track at Vallelunga.

Alban Varutti and Julien Piguet powered to the win in a dominant manner after proving to be the quickest right from the start. Piguet, in fact, immediately managed to overtake the polesitter Glenn McGee, and he and his co-driver were never headed.

At that point the Autovitesse team driver could do little else but keep Ibrahim Badawy at bay until the pit stop which led to the driver change. Piguet entered the pits first to hand over the wheel to Varutti, with the mandatory stop going in the best possible way.

Varutti returned to the track in the lead and took home the victory, preceding Badawy by more than 2 seconds. McGee, after being overtaken by Piguet and Badawy, was unable to respond to his rivals' attacks and neither was his teammate Anthony McIntosh who took over in the Huracan of the Imperiale Racing team.

Gabriel Rindone finished in fourth, but some distance away from both the drivers ahead of him and those behind him. The top 5 was completed by Elie Dubelly and Roee Meyuhas (Boutsen VDS).

In the Lamborghini Cup, Jurgen Krebs scored his third consecutive victory, leaving only the crumbs to his chief rivals, namely Donovan and Luciano Privitelio.