Lamborghini | Race 2 Grand Finals AM: World titles go to Lewandowski and the Semoulins

Andrzej Lewandowski and François and Benoit Semoulin were crowned champions respectively in the AM and Lamborghini Cup at the end of race 2 of the Super Trofeo Grand Finals held this weekend at Portimao.

The race for gentlemen-drivers got underway in glorious weather conditions at the Portuguese circuit without Cyril Leimer (Autovitesse) and Bart Collins (MCR Racing), who were involved in a race 1 incident that left their Huracán too damaged for them to take to the track today.

At the start Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team) was almost immediately out of action, while with a great start Nikko Reger rocketed away, accumulating enough advantage to leave the car in the safe hands of his teammate David Staab.

The PPM duo remained at the front virtually from start to finish, seeing as the chasing Andrejz Lewandowski had no reason to take any risks, in the knowledge that the runner-up slot was enough to give him the AM class world title.

With ten minutes remaining the Pole caught up with Staab and looked for an opening, but then he pulled back so as not to risk being penalized for any eventual contact.

The only driver who tried to keep up with the pace of the VSR man was Shehan Chandrasoma, third despite a 5” penalty for not respecting the track limits.

#26 Semspeed, Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, Benoit Semoulin Photo by: AG Photo

The sanction for the MCR Racing man was not enough to deprive him of the podium slot, seeing as Alex Au (Dream Racing Motorsport) was too far away, finishing in fourth ahead of Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport).

Sixth place went to Grzegorz Moczulski/Adrian Lewandowski (GT3 Poland), after Raffaele Giannoni (Automobile Tricolore) dopped to eighth with a 5” penalty for exceeding track limits, overtaken also by Randy Sellari (Wayne Taylor Racing).

The overall top 10 was completed by Jurgen Krebs (Leipert Motorsport) and Wesley Slimp/Tyler Hoffman (TPC Racing).

In the Lamborghini Cup class, the Belgian brothers François and Benoit Semoulin (SemSpeed) won the race and title, taking the chequered flag ahead of Fred Roberts (NTE Sport) and Gerard Van der Horst. Nothing doing on the other hand for Slade Stewart (Flying Lizard Motorsports), winner of race 1 on Saturday, but today down in fourth place in the LC category.