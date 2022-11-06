Lamborghini | Race 2 Grand Finals AM: World titles go to Lewandowski and the Semoulins
Andrzej Lewandowski finishes runner-up behind Reger/Staab to take the AM world crown, with Chandrasoma third, while François and Benoit Semoulin pick up the race win and title in the Cup.
Andrzej Lewandowski and François and Benoit Semoulin were crowned champions respectively in the AM and Lamborghini Cup at the end of race 2 of the Super Trofeo Grand Finals held this weekend at Portimao.
The race for gentlemen-drivers got underway in glorious weather conditions at the Portuguese circuit without Cyril Leimer (Autovitesse) and Bart Collins (MCR Racing), who were involved in a race 1 incident that left their Huracán too damaged for them to take to the track today.
At the start Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team) was almost immediately out of action, while with a great start Nikko Reger rocketed away, accumulating enough advantage to leave the car in the safe hands of his teammate David Staab.
The PPM duo remained at the front virtually from start to finish, seeing as the chasing Andrejz Lewandowski had no reason to take any risks, in the knowledge that the runner-up slot was enough to give him the AM class world title.
With ten minutes remaining the Pole caught up with Staab and looked for an opening, but then he pulled back so as not to risk being penalized for any eventual contact.
The only driver who tried to keep up with the pace of the VSR man was Shehan Chandrasoma, third despite a 5” penalty for not respecting the track limits.
#26 Semspeed, Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, Benoit Semoulin
Photo by: AG Photo
The sanction for the MCR Racing man was not enough to deprive him of the podium slot, seeing as Alex Au (Dream Racing Motorsport) was too far away, finishing in fourth ahead of Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport).
Sixth place went to Grzegorz Moczulski/Adrian Lewandowski (GT3 Poland), after Raffaele Giannoni (Automobile Tricolore) dopped to eighth with a 5” penalty for exceeding track limits, overtaken also by Randy Sellari (Wayne Taylor Racing).
The overall top 10 was completed by Jurgen Krebs (Leipert Motorsport) and Wesley Slimp/Tyler Hoffman (TPC Racing).
In the Lamborghini Cup class, the Belgian brothers François and Benoit Semoulin (SemSpeed) won the race and title, taking the chequered flag ahead of Fred Roberts (NTE Sport) and Gerard Van der Horst. Nothing doing on the other hand for Slade Stewart (Flying Lizard Motorsports), winner of race 1 on Saturday, but today down in fourth place in the LC category.
Related video
Lamborghini | Race 1 Grand Finals PRO: Wins for Weering/Spinelli and Ortiz/Carazo
Lamborghini | Race 2 Grand Finals PRO: World titles go to Piquet, Ortiz, Carazo
Latest news
Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Max Verstappen does not understand why Formula 1 is expanding to six sprint races from 2023, believing the series should “just stick to the main race.”
Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag
Alpine believes its protest of Fernando Alonso’s penalty in Austin helped draw a “line in the sand” for using the black-and-orange flag in Formula 1 for minor damage.
Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled
Antonio Felix da Costa says Porsche has "made it very easy" to settle in, as the German marque unveiled its 2022-23 Formula E car in a premiere event on Monday night.
Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title
Joey Logano’s crew chief at Team Penske, Paul Wolfe, has revealed that September’s NASCAR Cup Series test at Homestead and his subsequent victory in Las Vegas were key ‘turning points’ ahead of his second title at Phoenix on Sunday.