Why the Formula 1 stars are invading Le Mans

Two F1 world champions, one of them still an active racer, are heading to Le Mans this season, along with a group of recent F1 racers and a multiple GP winner. What's attracted the likes of Alonso, Button and Montoya to the 24 Hours?

Fernando Alonso

#8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID

F1 starts 297

Sportscar starts 2

There may only have been one overall Spanish winner in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours, but Fernando Alonso knows all about the big race. He couldn't help but, because one of his oldest friends in motorsport, Antonio Garcia, has been a regular at the French enduro since 2006.