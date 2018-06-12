Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Le Mans Special feature

Why the Formula 1 stars are invading Le Mans

0 shares
Why the Formula 1 stars are invading Le Mans
Get alerts
By: Gary Watkins, Journalist
12/06/2018 10:09

Two F1 world champions, one of them still an active racer, are heading to Le Mans this season, along with a group of recent F1 racers and a multiple GP winner. What's attracted the likes of Alonso, Button and Montoya to the 24 Hours?

Fernando Alonso

#8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID
F1 starts 297
Sportscar starts 2

There may only have been one overall Spanish winner in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours, but Fernando Alonso knows all about the big race. He couldn't help but, because one of his oldest friends in motorsport, Antonio Garcia, has been a regular at the French enduro since 2006.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Le Mans
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Would a tyre war solve F1's overtaking crisis? News Prime
Formula 1

Would a tyre war solve F1's overtaking crisis?

Canadian Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Canadian Grand Prix driver ratings

How Vettel and Ferrari turned News Prime
Formula 1

How Vettel and Ferrari turned "disaster" into triumph

How to turn gaming greats into motorsport fans News Prime
eSports

How to turn gaming greats into motorsport fans

The top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours races of all time News Prime
Le Mans

The top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours races of all time

To the Le Mans main page