What we've learned at Le Mans so far

How Fernando Alonso is really getting on at Toyota, the surprise contenders impressing in LMP1 and LMP2, a major GTE team in trouble and ongoing angst for Manor - here are the major pre-race storylines from Le Mans.

There's a sense of deja vu about Toyota's form in the build-up to this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

OK, its manufacturer rivals have gone - replaced by some credible privateer opponents – but the manner in which it dominated qualifying makes it overwhelming favourite, regardless of its historic ill fortune in the endurance classic.