Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le MansLe Mans24 Hours of Le MansMore events
Le Mans Special feature

What next for Alonso after Le Mans win?

0 shares
What next for Alonso after Le Mans win?
Get alerts
20/06/2018 02:24

Fernando Alonso's victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours means he is one Indianapolis 500 win away from completing motorsport's 'triple crown'.

McLaren is known to be assessing an IndyCar programme, and the team has previously admitted that it wanted to keep Alonso in a "McLaren environment" of some kind. It has also been an interested observer of the World Endurance Championship's replacement LMP1 regulations.

Autosport.com editor Glenn Freeman and American Racing Reporter Tom Errington, who covered the race as part of Autosport's team of journalists, review Alonso's Le Mans performance and what his and McLaren's future now holds. 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Le Mans
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Le Mans main page
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le MansLe Mans24 Hours of Le MansMore events