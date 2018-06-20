What next for Alonso after Le Mans win?

Fernando Alonso's victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours means he is one Indianapolis 500 win away from completing motorsport's 'triple crown'.

McLaren is known to be assessing an IndyCar programme, and the team has previously admitted that it wanted to keep Alonso in a "McLaren environment" of some kind. It has also been an interested observer of the World Endurance Championship's replacement LMP1 regulations.

Autosport.com editor Glenn Freeman and American Racing Reporter Tom Errington, who covered the race as part of Autosport's team of journalists, review Alonso's Le Mans performance and what his and McLaren's future now holds.