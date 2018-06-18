What made the difference in Toyota's race against itself

Toyota finally beat Le Mans in 2018. While it had no factory opposition in LMP1, its two cars were evenly matched for much of the 24 Hours - with one significant factor making the crucial difference.

Toyota finally buried its Le Mans 24 Hours jinx and did so in style on a day that it allowed its two TS050 HYBRIDs to race - and race hard.

The Japanese manufacturer's cars put on a show last weekend as they ran without fault through the race and the easy conclusion to reach was that Fernando Alonso stole the show on the way to victory together with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima in the #8 machine.