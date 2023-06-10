Subscribe
Previous / GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans Next / Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari fastest in warm-up ahead of Cadillac

Ferrari topped Saturday's warm-up ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, with James Calado leading team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the 15-minute session.

Jamie Klein
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Calado topped the timesheets after the chequered flag fell with a lap of 3m30.113s at the wheel of the #51 499P Le Mans Hypercar he shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

That was enough to beat the pole-sitting #50 car, in which Nielsen set a best effort of 3m32.959s, by a comfortable 2.8 seconds.

Best of the rest behind the Ferrari LMHs was the best of the Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs, the #3 car in which Sebastien Bourdais suffered a dramatic fire in Thursday evening's Hyperpole session.

Bourdais slotted into third at the very end of the session on a 3m33.255s to demote the leading Peugeot 9X8, the #94 car of Nico Muller, to fourth ahead of the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs of Mike Conway and Sebastien Buemi.

Porsche's top representative was Andre Lotterer in seventh place aboard the #6 963 LMDh, followed by Paul di Resta in the #93 Peugeot.

Numerous Hypercars did not set flying laps, including the #2 Cadillac, #5 and #75 Porsches, the Action Express-entered #311 Caddy and the customer Jota Porsche.

The quickest LMP2 in ninth overall was the #23 United Autosports ORECA in which Tom Blomqvist posted a 3m39.818s.

Second-fastest was the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine of Fabio Scherer, 1.2 seconds behind, followed by Mathias Beche in the #14 Nielsen Racing car.

Leading the way in GTE Am were a pair of Kessel Racing-entered Ferrari 488 GTEs, with Daniel Serra setting the pace in the CarGuy Racing-branded #57 car ahead of Kei Cozzolino in the #74 machine.

The Garage 56 NASCAR Cup car posted a best of 3m59.403s in the hands of Mike Rockenfeller, behind the fastest six GTE cars.

The 100th anniversary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours is slated to begin at 16:00 local time.

Le Mans 24 Hours - Warm-up results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 3'30.113  
2 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 3'32.959 2.846
3 3 France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3'33.255 3.142
4 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 3'34.867 4.754
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'37.453 7.340
6 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'37.616 7.503
7 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3'38.025 7.912
8 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 3'39.691 9.578
9 23 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.818 9.705
10 34 Spain Albert Costa
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Poland Jakub Smiechowski 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.024 10.911
11 709 France Nathanael Berthon
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'41.087 10.974
12 14 Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Rodrigo Sales 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.153 11.040
13 43 Belgium Maxime Martin
Belgium Tom Van Rompuy
Belgium Ugo de Wilde 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.874 11.761
14 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'42.548 12.435
15 923 United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Turkey Salih Yoluc 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'42.607 12.494
16 35 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'43.135 13.022
17 48 France Paul-Loup Chatin
Germany Laurents Hörr
France Paul Lafargue 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'43.534 13.421
18 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'44.447 14.334
19 65 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'45.475 15.362
20 63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
France Doriane Pin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'45.603 15.490
21 13 Germany René Rast
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Steven Thomas 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'46.118 16.005
22 39 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Italy Roberto Lacorte
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'46.487 16.374
23 4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 3'46.506 16.393
24 36 France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'48.229 18.116
25 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'48.348 18.235
26 10 France Gabriel Aubry
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'50.462 20.349
27 57 United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Takeshi Kimura
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.038 24.925
28 74 Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Japan Naoki Yokomizo 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.771 25.658
29 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'56.833 26.720
30 54 Italy Francesco Castellacci
Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.245 27.132
31 66 France Thomas Neubauer
Italy Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.760 28.647
32 21 France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
France Julien Piguet 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.877 28.764
33 24 United Kingdom Jenson Button
United States Jimmie Johnson
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3'59.403 29.290
34 55 Denmark Gustav Birch
Denmark Jens Reno Moller
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 4'00.939 30.826
35 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 4'06.169 36.056
36 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Alessio Rovera
France Lilou Wadoux 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'09.467 39.354
37 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR    
38 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR    
39 22 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Frederick Lubin 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
40 28 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
41 30 Austria Rene Binder
Switzerland Neel Jani
Chile Nicolas Pino 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
42 32 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
United States Mark Kvamme
Denmark Jan Magnussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
43 33 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM    
44 37 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Denmark Malthe Jakobsen
France Nicolas Lapierre 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
45 38 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR    
46 45 Australia James Allen
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
47 47 France Reshad de Gerus
Russian Federation Vlad Lomko
France Simon Pagenaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
48 56 Italy Matteo Cairoli
United States PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'56.733 26.620
49 60 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Italy Claudio Schiavoni 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
50 72 France Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM    
51 75 France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR    
52 77 France Julien Andlauer
Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
53 80 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
France Norman Nato
France François Perrodo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'44.930 14.817
54 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
55 86 United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
56 88 Germany Jonas Ried
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Don Yount 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
57 98 United Kingdom Ian James
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM    
58 100 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
United States Chandler Hull
United States Jeff Segal 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
59 311 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR    
60 708 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR    
61 777 Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM    
62 911 Germany Michael Fassbender
Austria Richard Lietz
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
View full results
shares
comments

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

James Calado More from
James Calado
Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

WEC
Sebring

Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

WEC

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off" Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car

Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Latest news

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe