Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up

The #709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Franck Mailleux had not even logged a single lap during the 15-minute session before hitting trouble, as the French driver appeared to spin exiting Mulsanne corner before coming to a stop on the right-hand side of the track.

It's understood Mailleux lost control on exit because of a faulty traction control sensor.

Moments later, another one of the American favourites, the GTE Pro pole-sitting #64 Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy was also seen cruising at reduced speed between Mulsanne and Indianapolis with what the marque called a "driveline issue", albeit Tandy made it back to the pits.

There was further drama when Nico Muller beached the #10 Vector Sport LMP2 Oreca 07 in the gravel, which combined with Alexandre Cougnaud suffering an off at the Dunlop chicane in the #3 DKR Engineering LMP2 triggered a full-course yellow period.

This meant many cars didn't set a representative lap, with those that did so generally only getting one or two clean tours of the Circuit de la Sarthe on the board.

Fastest overall was the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, whose lap of 3m31.236s put him 2.313s clear of Sebastien Buemi in the sister #8 Toyota.

Splitting the two Japanese cars to go second overall was Rene Rast in the LMP2 pole-sitting WRT Oreca 07, 1.941s slower than Conway but four tenths up on Buemi.

Last-minute substitute Nyck de Vries put the #13 TDS Racing Oreca second in class and fourth overall, ahead of the #41 Realteam by WRT car of Ferdinand Habsburg.

Romain Dumas was eighth-fastest in the only Glickenhaus to set a representative lap, behind two more LMP2 runners, the #48 IDEC Sport car of Paul-Loup Chatin and Alex Brundle in the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine.

Corvette's #63 car was fastest in GTE Pro in the hands of Antonio Garcia on a 3m54.788s, while Toni Vilander set the pace in GTE Am at the wheel of his #21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is due to begin at 4pm local time (GMT +2).

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - warm-up results: