Previous / GTE Pro drivers prepare to bid farewell to "special" class Next / WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up

Glickenhaus Racing and Corvette Racing were among those to hit trouble in an eventful morning warm-up session ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up
Listen to this article

The #709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Franck Mailleux had not even logged a single lap during the 15-minute session before hitting trouble, as the French driver appeared to spin exiting Mulsanne corner before coming to a stop on the right-hand side of the track.

It's understood Mailleux lost control on exit because of a faulty traction control sensor.

Moments later, another one of the American favourites, the GTE Pro pole-sitting #64 Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy was also seen cruising at reduced speed between Mulsanne and Indianapolis with what the marque called a "driveline issue", albeit Tandy made it back to the pits.

There was further drama when Nico Muller beached the #10 Vector Sport LMP2 Oreca 07 in the gravel, which combined with Alexandre Cougnaud suffering an off at the Dunlop chicane in the #3 DKR Engineering LMP2 triggered a full-course yellow period.

This meant many cars didn't set a representative lap, with those that did so generally only getting one or two clean tours of the Circuit de la Sarthe on the board.

Fastest overall was the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, whose lap of 3m31.236s put him 2.313s clear of Sebastien Buemi in the sister #8 Toyota.

Splitting the two Japanese cars to go second overall was Rene Rast in the LMP2 pole-sitting WRT Oreca 07, 1.941s slower than Conway but four tenths up on Buemi.

Last-minute substitute Nyck de Vries put the #13 TDS Racing Oreca second in class and fourth overall, ahead of the #41 Realteam by WRT car of Ferdinand Habsburg.

Romain Dumas was eighth-fastest in the only Glickenhaus to set a representative lap, behind two more LMP2 runners, the #48 IDEC Sport car of Paul-Loup Chatin and Alex Brundle in the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine.

Corvette's #63 car was fastest in GTE Pro in the hands of Antonio Garcia on a 3m54.788s, while Toni Vilander set the pace in GTE Am at the wheel of his #21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is due to begin at 4pm local time (GMT +2).

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - warm-up results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'31.236  
2 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.177 1.941
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'33.549 2.313
4 13 Philippe Cimadomo
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.759 2.523
5 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.362 3.126
6 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.253 4.017
7 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.327 4.091
8 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'36.098 4.862
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.593 7.357
10 65 France Julien Canal
France Nico Jamin
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.009 8.773
11 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
France Tristan Vautier 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.327 9.091
12 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.527 9.291
13 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.802 10.566
14 43 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'43.975 12.739
15 47 Germany Sophia Flörsch
United States John Falb
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'44.544 13.308
16 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'44.580 13.344
17 27 Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
Steven Palette 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'47.460 16.224
18 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'54.788 23.552
19 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.532 25.296
20 61 Monaco Louis Prette
Conrad Grunewald
Monaco Vincent Abril 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.708 29.472
21 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.825 29.589
22 30 United Kingdom Richard Bradley
Mexico Guillermo Rojas
France Reshad de Gerus 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4'01.244 30.008
23 75 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Nicolas Varrone		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'05.346 34.110
24 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'10.855 39.619
25 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 4'14.271 43.035
26 39 France Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
Switzerland David Droux 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4'16.098 44.862
27 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'20.204 48.968
28 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'36.473 1'05.237
29 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'39.322 1'08.086
30 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 4'41.665 1'10.429
31 59 Sweden Alexander West
France Côme Ledogar
France Marvin Klein 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'52.462 1'21.226
32 99 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'53.648 1'22.412
33 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5'20.800 1'49.564
34 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
United States Richard Heistand 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5'33.057 2'01.821
35 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5'33.403 2'02.167
36 74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
United Kingdom Sam Bird
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5'33.704 2'02.468
37 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 5'37.993 2'06.757
38 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 5'40.077 2'08.841
39 66 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Mark Kvamme
United States Jason Hart 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5'41.114 2'09.878
40 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 7'05.644 3'34.408
41 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7'12.566 3'41.330
42 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7'23.811 3'52.575
43 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
44 3 Germany Laurents Hörr
Belgium Jean Glorieux
France Alexandre Cougnaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
45 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
46 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
47 24 United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
48 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
49 32 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
50 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR    
51 37 China Ye Yifei
United States Ricky Taylor
Germany Niklas Krütten 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
52 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
53 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
54 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
55 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO    
56 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM    
57 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Julien Andlauer
United States Thomas Merrill 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
58 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
59 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Maxwell Root
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
60 93 Germany Michael Fassbender
Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
61 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM    
62 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR    
GTE Pro drivers prepare to bid farewell to "special" class
Previous article

GTE Pro drivers prepare to bid farewell to "special" class
Next article

WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE

WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE
Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
