Le Mans 24h: Toyota 4s clear of privateers in warm-up

Kamui Kobayashi put the #7 Toyota on top in Saturday morning's Le Mans 24 Hours warm-up session, beating the sister car of Sebastien Buemi by a quarter of a second.
Kobayashi set the session's fastest time late on in a largely uneventful 45-minute session, recording a 3m18.687s in the #7 TS050 Hybrid.
That beat Buemi's previous 3m18.949s benchmark, which in turn was more than four seconds faster than leading LMP1 privateer Ben Hanley.
The #10 DragonSpeed car completed the most laps of any LMP1 outfit with Hanley initially setting a fastest time of 3m24.954s.
But the car was investigated for speeding in the pitlane and had that lap removed towards the end of the session, which dropped the BR1 to 13th in the timesheets before Hanley improved on his final lap to record a 3m23.039s.
The similar #17 SMP Racing BR1 was fourth and separated from its sister #11 car by the leading #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13, with half a second covering the leading four privateers.
Tom Dillmann recorded a 3m26.421s in the #4 ByKolles and ended the session seventh, with Charlie Robertson completing a timed lap in the #5 Manor Ginetta on his final run, recording a 3m29.305s.
Rebellion's #3 car charted five laps but did not complete a timed effort, while the the #6 Ginetta did not take to the track during the session.
LMP2: Taylor quickest for Ligier
Ricky Taylor set a lap almost half a second clear of his rivals to top the LMP2 class aboard the #34 Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier.
The Penske IMSA driver set his 3m29.466s lap in the middle of the session to displace the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca that had its best lap set by Formula E championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne.
Vergne would then drop to third when Nicolas Lapierre took the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca to second on his final-minute flying lap.
The second Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier of Gabriel Aubry took fourth in class in the driver's first flying lap of the session.
The sister car driven by Stephane Richelmi was fifth behind a late improvement from ex-Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr in the Villorba Corse Dallara.
All LMP2 runners completed the warm-up, although the #48 IDEC Sport Oreca failed to set a laptime after Paul-Loup Chatin went into the gravel at the Dunlop Chicane.
GTE: Dixon beats the Ferraris
Ford set the pace in GTE Pro thanks to a last-minute effort by IndyCar star Scott Dixon in the #69 GT.
Dixon's best time of 3m50.533s leapfrogged him ahead of a trio of Ferraris, led by James Calado the #51 AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evo, to the tune of 0.169s.
Toni Vilander was a further two tenths behind in the third-string #52 Ferrari, while Sam Bird made it a top-three lockout for the Prancing Horse in the #71 car until Dixon's late surge up the order.
Porsche, which along was Ford was hit with a weight penalty in the latest Balance of Performance, was sixth-fastest courtesy of Nick Tandy's best time in the #93 car, behind the second of the Fords.
Aston Martin set the eighth quickest time after its Vantage GTE was handed a double performance break after its poor qualifying performance, while the best of the BMW M8s was 10th.
Ferrari led the way in GTE Am thanks to a 3m53.218s effort from Jeroen Bleekemolen in the #85 Keating/Risi car, enough to beat Ben Barker's time in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche by a full 1.6s.
The polesitting #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche did not set a laptime.
Additional reporting by Tom Errington
Warm-up results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'18.687
|2
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'18.949
|0.262
|3
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Renger van der Zande
Ben Hanley
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|3'23.039
|4.352
|4
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|3'23.314
|4.627
|5
|1
| Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'23.442
|4.755
|6
|11
| Jenson Button
Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|3'23.549
|4.862
|7
|4
| Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|3'26.421
|7.734
|8
|5
| Leo Roussel
Mike Simpson
Charlie Robertson
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|3'29.305
|10.618
|9
|34
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Ricky Taylor
Côme Ledogar
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'29.466
|10.779
|10
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|3'29.868
|11.181
|11
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.072
|11.385
|12
|47
| Felipe Nasr
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'30.582
|11.895
|13
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.676
|11.989
|14
|40
| Jose Gutierrez
Enzo Guibbert
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.918
|12.231
|15
|23
| Will Stevens
Julien Canal
Timothé Buret
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'30.919
|12.232
|16
|35
| Viktor Shaytar
Norman Nato
Harrison Newey
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'30.942
|12.255
|17
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Tristan Gommendy
Jonathan Hirschi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.186
|12.499
|18
|22
| Paul di Resta
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'31.425
|12.738
|19
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.361
|13.674
|20
|32
| Juan Pablo Montoya
William Owen
Hugo De Sadeleer
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'32.519
|13.832
|21
|31
| Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.617
|14.930
|22
|29
| Jan Lammers
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'35.285
|16.598
|23
|44
| Andrea Bertolini
Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'35.411
|16.724
|24
|37
| Nabil Jeffri
Weiron Tan
Jazeman Jaafar
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.876
|17.189
|25
|50
| Thomas Dagoneau
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'37.436
|18.749
|26
|33
| David Cheng
Nicholas Boulle
Pierre Nicolet
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'38.505
|19.818
|27
|25
| Mark Patterson
Tacksung Kim
Ate de Jong
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'39.966
|21.279
|28
|69
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|3'50.533
|31.846
|29
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'50.702
|32.015
|30
|52
| Pipo Derani
Toni Vilander
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'50.931
|32.244
|31
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'51.010
|32.323
|32
|68
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|3'51.320
|32.633
|33
|93
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'51.862
|33.175
|34
|94
| Romain Dumas
Timo Bernhard
Sven Muller
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'51.869
|33.182
|35
|97
| Jonathan Adam
Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.169
|33.482
|36
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.230
|33.543
|37
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Augusto Farfus
Alexander Sims
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.381
|33.694
|38
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.448
|33.761
|39
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.581
|33.894
|40
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.829
|34.142
|41
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.842
|34.155
|42
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.903
|34.216
|43
|85
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.218
|34.531
|44
|63
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.286
|34.599
|45
|64
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.688
|35.001
|46
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.830
|36.143
|47
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.209
|36.522
|48
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.289
|36.602
|49
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.791
|37.104
|50
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.517
|37.830
|51
|99
| Patrick Long
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.847
|38.160
|52
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.584
|38.897
|53
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Motoaki Ishikawa
Eddie Cheever III
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.695
|40.008
|54
|61
| Matt Griffin
Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.485
|42.798
|55
|80
| Erik Maris
Christina Nielsen
Fabio Babini
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'02.635
|43.948