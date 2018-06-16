Global
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota 4s clear of privateers in warm-up

By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
Co-author: Jamie Klein, News Editor
16/06/2018 07:56

Kamui Kobayashi put the #7 Toyota on top in Saturday morning's Le Mans 24 Hours warm-up session, beating the sister car of Sebastien Buemi by a quarter of a second.

Kobayashi set the session's fastest time late on in a largely uneventful 45-minute session, recording a 3m18.687s in the #7 TS050 Hybrid.

That beat Buemi's previous 3m18.949s benchmark, which in turn was more than four seconds faster than leading LMP1 privateer Ben Hanley.

The #10 DragonSpeed car completed the most laps of any LMP1 outfit  with Hanley initially setting a fastest time of 3m24.954s.

But the car was investigated for speeding in the pitlane and had that lap removed towards the end of the session, which dropped the BR1 to 13th in the timesheets before Hanley improved on his final lap to record a 3m23.039s.

The similar #17 SMP Racing BR1 was fourth and separated from its sister #11 car by the leading #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13, with half a second covering the leading four privateers.

Tom Dillmann recorded a 3m26.421s in the #4 ByKolles and ended the session seventh, with Charlie Robertson completing a timed lap in the #5 Manor Ginetta on his final run, recording a 3m29.305s.

Rebellion's #3 car charted five laps but did not complete a timed effort, while the the #6 Ginetta did not take to the track during the session.

LMP2: Taylor quickest for Ligier

Ricky Taylor set a lap almost half a second clear of his rivals to top the LMP2 class aboard the #34 Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier. 

#34 Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Ricky Taylor, Côme Ledogar, David Heinemeier Hansson
#34 Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Ricky Taylor, Côme Ledogar, David Heinemeier Hansson

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

The Penske IMSA driver set his 3m29.466s lap in the middle of the session to displace the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca that had its best lap set by Formula E championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne.

Vergne would then drop to third when Nicolas Lapierre took the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca to second on his final-minute flying lap.

The second Jackie Chan DC Racing Ligier of Gabriel Aubry took fourth in class in the driver's first flying lap of the session. 

The sister car driven by Stephane Richelmi was fifth behind a late improvement from ex-Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr in the Villorba Corse Dallara.

All LMP2 runners completed the warm-up, although the #48 IDEC Sport Oreca failed to set a laptime after Paul-Loup Chatin went into the gravel at the Dunlop Chicane.

GTE: Dixon beats the Ferraris

Ford set the pace in GTE Pro thanks to a last-minute effort by IndyCar star Scott Dixon in the #69 GT.

Dixon's best time of 3m50.533s leapfrogged him ahead of a trio of Ferraris, led by James Calado the #51 AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evo, to the tune of 0.169s.

#69 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon
#69 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Toni Vilander was a further two tenths behind in the third-string #52 Ferrari, while Sam Bird made it a top-three lockout for the Prancing Horse in the #71 car until Dixon's late surge up the order.

Porsche, which along was Ford was hit with a weight penalty in the latest Balance of Performance, was sixth-fastest courtesy of Nick Tandy's best time in the #93 car, behind the second of the Fords.

Aston Martin set the eighth quickest time after its Vantage GTE was handed a double performance break after its poor qualifying performance, while the best of the BMW M8s was 10th.

Ferrari led the way in GTE Am thanks to a 3m53.218s effort from Jeroen Bleekemolen in the #85 Keating/Risi car, enough to beat Ben Barker's time in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche by a full 1.6s.

The polesitting #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche did not set a laptime.

Additional reporting by Tom Errington

Warm-up results:

Pos.#DriversCarClassTimeGap
1 7 japan Kamui Kobayashi 
united_kingdom Mike Conway 
argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'18.687  
2 8 spain Fernando Alonso 
japan Kazuki Nakajima 
switzerland Sébastien Buemi 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'18.949 0.262
3 10 sweden Henrik Hedman 
netherlands Renger van der Zande 
united_kingdom Ben Hanley 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 3'23.039 4.352
4 17 france Stéphane Sarrazin 
russia Matevos Isaakyan 
russia Egor Orudzhev 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 3'23.314 4.627
5 1 germany Andre Lotterer 
brazil Bruno Senna 
switzerland Neel Jani 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'23.442 4.755
6 11 united_kingdom Jenson Button 
russia Vitaly Petrov 
russia Mikhail Aleshin 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 3'23.549 4.862
7 4 united_kingdom Oliver Webb 
austria Dominik Kraihamer 
france Tom Dillmann 		 ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'26.421 7.734
8 5 france Leo Roussel 
united_kingdom Mike Simpson 
united_kingdom Charlie Robertson 		 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 3'29.305 10.618
9 34 denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_states Ricky Taylor 
france Côme Ledogar 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'29.466 10.779
10 36 france Nicolas Lapierre 
france Pierre Thiriet 
brazil Andre Negrao 		 Alpine A470 LMP2 3'29.868 11.181
11 26 france Jean-Eric Vergne 
russia Roman Rusinov 
france Andrea Pizzitola 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.072 11.385
12 47 brazil Felipe Nasr 
italy Roberto Lacorte 
italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'30.582 11.895
13 38 china Ho-Pin Tung 
monaco Stéphane Richelmi 
france Gabriel Aubry 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.676 11.989
14 40 mexico Jose Gutierrez 
france Enzo Guibbert 
australia James Allen 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.918 12.231
15 23 united_kingdom Will Stevens 
france Julien Canal 
france Timothé Buret 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'30.919 12.232
16 35 russia Viktor Shaytar 
france Norman Nato 
united_kingdom Harrison Newey 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'30.942 12.255
17 39 france Vincent Capillaire 
france Tristan Gommendy 
switzerland Jonathan Hirschi 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.186 12.499
18 22 united_kingdom Paul di Resta 
portugal Filipe Albuquerque 
united_kingdom Philip Hanson 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'31.425 12.738
19 28 france Loic Duval 
france François Perrodo 
france Matthieu Vaxiviere 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.361 13.674
20 32 colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  William Owen 
switzerland Hugo De Sadeleer 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'32.519 13.832
21 31 venezuela Pastor Maldonado 
france Nathanael Berthon 
mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.617 14.930
22 29 netherlands Jan Lammers 
netherlands Giedo van der Garde 
netherlands Frits van Eerd 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'35.285 16.598
23 44 italy Andrea Bertolini 
united_states Tracy Krohn 
sweden Nic Jönsson 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'35.411 16.724
24 37 malaysia Nabil Jeffri 
malaysia Weiron Tan 
malaysia Jazeman Jaafar 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.876 17.189
25 50 france Thomas Dagoneau 
france Romano Ricci 
france Erwin Creed 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'37.436 18.749
26 33 china David Cheng 
united_states Nicholas Boulle 
france Pierre Nicolet 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'38.505 19.818
27 25 united_states Mark Patterson 
korea_republic_of Tacksung Kim 
netherlands Ate de Jong 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'39.966 21.279
28 69 australia Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom Richard Westbrook 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 3'50.533 31.846
29 51 united_kingdom James Calado 
italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 
brazil Daniel Serra 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'50.702 32.015
30 52 brazil Pipo Derani 
finland Toni Vilander 
italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'50.931 32.244
31 71 united_kingdom Sam Bird 
italy Davide Rigon 
spain Miguel Molina 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.010 32.323
32 68 france Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states Joey Hand 
germany Dirk Müller 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 3'51.320 32.633
33 93 united_kingdom Nick Tandy 
france Patrick Pilet 
new_zealand Earl Bamber 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'51.862 33.175
34 94 france Romain Dumas 
germany Timo Bernhard 
germany Sven Muller 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'51.869 33.182
35 97 united_kingdom Jonathan Adam 
belgium Maxime Martin 
united_kingdom Alex Lynn 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'52.169 33.482
36 92 denmark Michael Christensen 
france Kevin Estre 
belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'52.230 33.543
37 82 portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 
brazil Augusto Farfus 
united_kingdom Alexander Sims 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 3'52.381 33.694
38 95 denmark Marco Sorensen 
denmark Nicki Thiim 
united_kingdom Darren Turner 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'52.448 33.761
39 66 germany Stefan Mücke 
france Olivier Pla 
united_states Billy Johnson 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 3'52.581 33.894
40 91 italy Gianmaria Bruni 
austria Richard Lietz 
france Frédéric Makowiecki 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'52.829 34.142
41 81 netherlands Nick Catsburg 
germany Martin Tomczyk 
austria Philipp Eng 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 3'52.842 34.155
42 67 united_kingdom Harry Tincknell 
brazil Tony Kanaan 
guernsey Andy Priaulx 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 3'52.903 34.216
43 85 netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states Ben Keating 
germany Luca Stolz 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 3'53.218 34.531
44 63 denmark Jan Magnussen 
spain Antonio Garcia 
germany Mike Rockenfeller 		 Chevrolet Corvette C7R LMGTE PRO 3'53.286 34.599
45 64 switzerland Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom Oliver Gavin 
united_states Tommy Milner 		 Chevrolet Corvette C7R LMGTE PRO 3'53.688 35.001
46 86 united_kingdom Michael Wainwright 
united_kingdom Ben Barker 
australia Alex Davison 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.830 36.143
47 54 italy Giancarlo Fisichella 
italy Francesco Castellacci 
switzerland Thomas Flohr 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 3'55.209 36.522
48 56 germany Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states Patrick Lindsey 
norway Egidio Perfetti 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.289 36.602
49 77 germany Christian Ried 
australia Matt Campbell 
france  Julien Andlauer 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.791 37.104
50 90 turkey Salih Yoluc 
united_kingdom Euan Hankey 
ireland Charlie Eastwood 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 3'56.517 37.830
51 99 united_states Patrick Long 
united_states Tim Pappas 
united_states Spencer Pumpelly 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.847 38.160
52 98 portugal Pedro Lamy 
canada Paul Dalla Lana 
austria Mathias Lauda 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 3'57.584 38.897
53 70 monaco Olivier Beretta 
japan Motoaki Ishikawa 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 3'58.695 40.008
54 61 ireland Matt Griffin 
singapore Mok Weng Sun 
japan Keita Sawa 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 4'01.485 42.798
55 80 france Erik Maris 
denmark Christina Nielsen 
italy Fabio Babini 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'02.635 43.948
About this article
Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Track Circuit de la Sarthe
Drivers Scott Dixon , Jeroen Bleekemolen , Kamui Kobayashi , Ricky Taylor
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Practice report
0 shares
