Virtual Le Mans 24 in association with Motorsport Games announced

In the long-standing spirit of the Le Mans, there will be a great deal of innovation, particularly around the creation of a 24 hours esports format.

Teams made up of a combination of professional racing drivers and esport racers will challenge each other on the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit. The ultimate endurance esports race will be broadcast live on TV across the globe.

The start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be given on 13th June at 3pm (French time).

The ACO and FIA WEC has entrusted Motorsport Games with the management and production of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. This is an extension of the long-term partnership which sees Motorsport Games operate and broadcast the Le Mans Esports Series, the final of which is held at the marque event. Last year’s final attracted over 200,000 views.

Motorsport Games has quickly established itself as the esports partner of choice for motorsports rights holders around the world. It delivers pioneering esports for NASCAR, Formula E and the World Rallycross Championship as well as Le Mans complete with world class broadcasts for both online and television distribution, all managed and delivered remotely.

The principle is simple:

Team composition: teams will be composed of 4 drivers. Each line up must consist of at least 2 professional drivers and a maximum of 2 simulation/esports racers

Racing on the rFactor 2 simulation platform, provided and supported by Studio 397

The grid will consist of a maximum of 50 cars

The cars: LMP2 and GTE. The teams involved are free to create their own livery

Racing conditions: variable weather conditions and dynamic day and night racing. A Race Director will ensure sporting behaviour throughout the event.

Driver changes are compulsory. The minimum driving time over the entire event is 4 hours for each driver. The maximum driving time over the entire race is 7 hours for each driver.

Authentic Le Mans production: race commentators and pit reporters will be live from a TV studio in Paris and VIP guests will visit them during the race. This unique race, which will bring together the best drivers in the world and sim racing's elite gamers will be broadcast widely on multiple audio-visual platforms around the world.

Pierre Fillon, President, Automobile Club de l'Ouest: “This first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual opens a new chapter for our discipline. Current circumstances meant that the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on 19/20th September 2020. However, on 13/14th June, the initial date of our event, there will be a unique event augmenting endurance racing and its values: the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, with professional drivers and specialists Esport gamers racing together. For us, the organisers, for our competitors, our partner and our fans, we are now impatiently waiting for the start of this unique race on 13thJune at 3:00 pm.”

Gérard Neveu, CEO, FIA WEC: “Since the Le Mans Esports Series was launched two years ago, it’s been very satisfying to see it double in size and visibility year on year. That highlighted to us the huge appetite among the esports community for endurance racing and access to the jewel in the crown of the discipline, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual event is unique in very many ways, not least that it is not part of LMES, but a stand-alone event. As in real life, it will bring together the crème de la crème of automotive manufacturers, racing teams and drivers plus the world’s best sim racers competing alongside these global names. Truly something for everyone!”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games: “Motorsport Games is delighted to be extending its relationship with the ACO and WEC to deliver the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. It is further proof of the trust that motorsports rights holders have in Motorsport Games to deliver world class, genre defining esports. It promises to be a spectacular event bringing together the worlds of real and virtual racing like never before.”

James Allen, President, Motorsport Network: “The current pandemic has impacted all of our lives to various degrees, but it has also given sim racing and esports its moment to shine and this event will be the ultimate expression of that. I love the scope of it: The world’s greatest race brought to life on its original scheduled weekend as the world’s greatest esports race. Motorsport Games has become the esports provider of choice to many of racing’s largest rights holders and we are proud to work with the ACO and WEC to support this, not just with our world class Motorsport Games esports operation, but with our entire global media ecosystem.”

In the coming weeks the entry list will be revealed, as well as numerous other exciting elements which will bring this extraordinary virtual event to life.