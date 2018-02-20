Video: McNish reflects on his first Le Mans victory

Allan McNish tells the story his first Le Mans 24 Hours victory for Porsche in 1998, the first of his three wins in the classic race.

“We’d been very quick with the new GT1 car in the FIA GT Championship but we hadn’t won the previous races with some unreliability problems, and also just generally just not getting it absolutely right,” says McNish in the latest episode of Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap.

“So when we went to Le Mans, there was no result that was going to be accepted apart from a victory. Therefore the pressure was there building all the way through the pre-test.”

McNish tells the fascinating story of how he was told to go out and be fastest in pre-qualifying, and how the race came to him along with teammates Laurent Aiello and Stephane Ortelli thanks to the retirement of the Toyota they were battling with.

He also reveals what it was like to cross the line to win the great race.