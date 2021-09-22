Tickets Subscribe
Why Le Mans proves good vision is vital to racing success
Le Mans News

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

By:

GT3 racing star Kelvin van der Linde says he is looking for more opportunities in the LMP2 class ahead of Audi’s return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2023 with an LMDh prototype.

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

Van der Linde got his first experience of a Le Mans Prototype earlier this year in the Asian Le Mans Series, where he competed in the final two rounds of the championship for Phoenix Racing.

The South African finished fourth on his LMP2 debut alongside Simon Trummer and Matthias Kaiser at the Yas Marina Circuit, before bagging the final spot on the podium on his next appearance at the same track.

While GT3 racing remains the priority for van der Linde, who is currently in the thick of the title fight in the DTM, the factory Audi driver is eyeing more opportunities in LMP2s in 2022, with both AsLMS and the European Le Mans Series on his radar.

Asked if he contested the AsLMS to showcase his skills in a prototype to his employer Audi, van der Linde told Motorsport.com: “I don't think we did it for Audi. I did it more for myself just to understand what is necessary to drive those cars and how big the step is, because I never drove a formula car so I had no aero background. 

“I did a DTM test in 2016, that was only my high-downforce experience I had before this LMP2 race that I did. 

“I was fortunate that it went really well, compared to the other guys [that raced there]. [Ferdinand] Habsburg was there, [Tom] Blomqvist was there. 

“Ferdinand won Le Mans this year and Blomqvist was second at Le Mans. They won the Asian Le Mans series and we were able to race with those guys after just a couple of laps of my first real taste of LMP racing. So, that really is a positive for me and to see how competitive they have been in WEC and ELMS after that. 

“I would say definitely now we are already looking towards next year, seeing if we can put together an Asian Le Mans Series or an ELMS [programme]. 

“Naturally, every GT3 driver now is trying the same but I think we were lucky enough that we got on the bus quite early to get that experience, and we'll continue to explore in the next few months depending on what happens behind the scenes. 

“Our plan is to continue looking for opportunities in LMP2 and if there is an opportunity that comes up for next year we'll definitely consider that. And then it's up to Audi.”

#5 Phoenix Racing Oreca 07, Kelvin van der Linde, Simon Trummer, Matthias Kaiser

#5 Phoenix Racing Oreca 07, Kelvin van der Linde, Simon Trummer, Matthias Kaiser

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

Audi will contest both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023 with an LMDh prototype built around Multimatic’s next-generation LMP2 chassis.

This would mark the Ingolstadt-based marque's return to the top echelon of endurance racing since its wildly-successful LMP1 programme came to an end in 2016.

Further details about Audi’s LMDh project are yet to be revealed, including the drivers with which it will take part in both WEC and IMSA.

Van der Linde has been a part of Audi’s factory GT3 roster since he won the GT Masters title in his maiden season with Rene Rast in 2014, and has since added a second championship in GT Masters and an outright victory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours to his CV.

The 25-year-old feels Audi is already aware of his potential in high-downforce machinery and additional outings in the LMP2 class won’t make a difference when it finalises its driver line-up for Le Mans.

“I've been with Audi for eight years so I don't think I need to convince them in any way,” he said. 

“They've been able to analyse me in the Formula E simulator, I've done a Formula E rookie test, I've done a DTM rookie test, I've won multiple championships with them in GT3 so I think they've been able to analyse me. 

“I don't think driving an LMP2 car for one year would really make a difference or change their mind in a crazy way. 

“It's just another confirmation that I probably can adapt my driving to those kinds of cars, that I was able to confirm. Let's see where the journey goes in the next couple of months.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021

Latest news

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return
Le Mans Le Mans

Van der Linde eyeing more LMP2 outings ahead of Audi's Le Mans return

Why Le Mans proves good vision is vital to racing success
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Why Le Mans proves good vision is vital to racing success

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies
BTCC BTCC

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

