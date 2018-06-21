Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Commentary

Why Toyota's claims it beat Le Mans ring hollow

0 shares
Why Toyota's claims it beat Le Mans ring hollow
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
21/06/2018 09:21

Toyota finally secured the prize it has coveted for decades when it won the Le Mans 24 Hours last weekend, but the fact it did so against feeble LMP1 opposition takes the sheen off its success, argues Jamie Klein.

And so, the Toyota curse is broken. After 19 failed attempts – and five runner-up finishes – it was 20th time lucky for the Japanese manufacturer in the 86th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Unlike in previous years, Toyota went into this year's race as heavy favourites. Everything was stacked in its favour: sheer pace, the ability to go a lap longer on fuel than the opposition (albeit still three laps shy of the stints they could pull last year), and faster refuelling times. But, the ghost of past failures, in particular the spectacular, last-minute heartbreak of 2016, still loomed large.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Track Circuit de la Sarthe
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Is France's return to F1 sustainable this time? News Prime
Formula 1

Is France's return to F1 sustainable this time?

The deal behind the return of the French GP News Prime
Formula 1

The deal behind the return of the French GP

The unintended consequences of Red Bull's Honda switch News Prime
Formula 1

The unintended consequences of Red Bull's Honda switch

Why F1's driver market is boring compared to MotoGP News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's driver market is boring compared to MotoGP

How Alonso's class shone through at Le Mans News Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso's class shone through at Le Mans

To the Le Mans main page