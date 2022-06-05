Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win Next / Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans

Toyota is confident there will be no reoccurrence of the hybrid failure from last month’s Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans
Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer stated ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans test day that there is no fundamental problem with the component that failed at Spa, putting the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid out of the race early in the second hour.

The problem was traced to the high-voltage converter between the battery and the GR010’s front-axle motor generator unit in the hybrid system.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon described the issue as a “one-off quality problem”.

He explained that the Spa failure was a unique problem that had “never happened before” and occurred on a brand new part that had only completed “something like 50km”.

“The problem cannot be fundamental because we are using this technology for years now, since 2016,” he said.

That was on the introduction of the TS050 Hybrid when Toyota swapped from a super-capacitor to a battery for the energy-storage system on its line on LMP1 prototypes.

Toyota is continually working with its suppliers to ensure consistency of supply, Vasselon revealed.

“We put a lot of energy in managing our suppliers: we do supplier audits, reviewing their processes, doing all what we can to manage the quality of the parts supplied to us,” he explained.

“Nevertheless you can never rule out a one-off quality problem. Problems that pop up normally get sorted; the worry comes from the ones that did not pop up yet.”

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Last year at Le Mans, Toyota had to overcome a fuel-pressure problem on both GR010s caused by grease from the refuelling nozzle mixing with polyurethane particles from the inner surfaces of the fuel bladder.

It came up with a series of fixes to get the cars to the finish and complete a 1-2 finish in the first year of its new LMH.

Toyota is increasingly confident of the reliability of the new-for-2021 GR010, Vasselon said.

“We have more kilometres behind us, so for sure we should have been able to sort more problems,” he explained.

Read Also:

Vasselon claimed that the hybrid failure at Spa was the first to put a Toyota out of a WEC race since it started racing in the series in 2012. He explained that previous issues with the hybrid system had not resulted in a DNF.

“In 2017 [at Le Mans], we had to change the front motor, which again was a one-off quality issue, with a bolt falling into the motor,” he said.

“We have had some hybrid system issues, but Spa was the first time we have been retiring with one.”

Le Mans participants get a total of eight hours track time on the full Circuit de la Sarthe during Sunday's test day prior to the start of the race meeting on Wednesday with practice and qualifying.

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Previous article

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Next article

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.