Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure Next / Sims: Corvette losing last GTE Pro Le Mans win "hard to swallow"
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable"

Toyota feels Glickenhaus did a “remarkable” job in only its second appearance at the Le Mans 24 Hours and was able to match its pace at times during the race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Basile Davoine
Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable"
Listen to this article

Glickenhaus secured its maiden podium finish at the Circuit de la Sarthe on Sunday, with Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux finishing third in the marque’s Pipo-engined 007 LMH behind the two leading Toyota GR010 Hybrid cars.

However, the American boutique manufacturer was never in a position to threaten the rapid Toyotas out front, with its lead #709 entry eventually finishing five laps down on the race-winning #8 machine and the sister #708 car classified even further behind after a troubled run.

But Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon believes the five-lap gap between the two marques wasn’t representative of their respective performances and that Glickenhaus was a match to its hybrid cars when the conditions allowed.

“Glickenhaus was a little behind at night, but their times were exactly on our pace,” said Vasselon. “There were three cars on 3m27.7s [on a clear track], so on pure potential they were on the same level. They just lacked consistency in certain conditions.

“For us, racing is never boring, we are always worried and we feel like we don’t have any margin, but it’s true that we didn’t make any mistakes. We were fairly consistent. 

“Our strength compared to Glickenhaus is to adapt quickly to each set of conditions. But they have the potential. Considering the youth of their car and their organisation, it’s remarkable.

“I believe car #709 had two pitstops that caused it to lose a lap, and then lost another at the end when they presumably stopped pushing to secure a podium. In which case, the gap is not five laps, it is only two laps, which is not huge.”

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Franck Mailleux with James Glickenhaus

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus SCG 007 LMH of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Franck Mailleux with James Glickenhaus

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Glickenhaus driver Briscoe was impressed by the reliability of the #709 car in the French endurance car, with the crew encountering no issues after a faulty sensor was replaced in the second hour.

While admitting that he would have liked to give Toyota a run for its money at Le Mans, he feels the podium finish demonstrated the capabilities of the Glickenhaus operation in only its second season in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“It would have been nice to fight them all race long for the win and at least keep the pressure on,” the ex-Cadillac DPi driver told Motorsport.com. “I think they were pretty relaxed once we went a lap down. 

“We sort of saw that over the course of the race we couldn't quite match the pace of the Toyota consistently. So I think they were a bit superior and they won the race deservedly. 

“We are on a very steep learning curve at the moment. Hopefully we can continue and I'd like to see that to get better and better.

“But no, I'm ecstatic about the podium because whether we are half a second or second off on average to Toyota, the fact that we could run hard and finish really trouble-free is really testament to the job done by everyone in the team.

Briscoe feels Glickenhaus is now in a position to challenge Toyota for victories in the WEC, having already showcased it is capable of running near the front in the truncated Sebring 1000 earlier this year.

“I think we were going to beat them in Sebring had the race not been shortened. We were ahead of them on strategy,” said Briscoe, who raced at part of Glickenhaus’ full-season #708 entry alongside Olivier Pla and Romain Dumas in the Florida-based event.

“So I think we are taking the fight to them and I think we will definitely push hard. I think we'll be going [to Monza] with one car and we will be pushing hard to try and get the win.”

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure
Previous article

Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure
Next article

Sims: Corvette losing last GTE Pro Le Mans win "hard to swallow"

Sims: Corvette losing last GTE Pro Le Mans win "hard to swallow"
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus More from
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win 24 Hours of Le Mans
WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus's chances at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus's chances at Le Mans

Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.