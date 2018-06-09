The top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours races of all time

Motorsport.com sportscar expert goes through the archives, and back through his own memories, to pick out the most memorable races in the epic history of the Le Mans 24 Hours - featuring extended highlights clips of every race

10 - 1933

This was arguably the first fast and furious Le Mans. The distance record was broken and the Alfa Romeos in the top two positions finished on the same lap, a first in the short history of the 24 Hours.

Tazio Nuvolari, making his only appearance in the 24 Hours, and Raymond Sommer claimed Alfa Romeo's second consecutive victory, but they would have won by more in their 8C 2300MM but for a leaking fuel tank. They were two laps up at half distance when the problem struck.