Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Le Mans Special feature

The top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours races of all time

0 shares
The top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours races of all time
Get alerts
By: Gary Watkins, Journalist
09/06/2018 03:06

Motorsport.com sportscar expert goes through the archives, and back through his own memories, to pick out the most memorable races in the epic history of the Le Mans 24 Hours - featuring extended highlights clips of every race

10 - 1933

This was arguably the first fast and furious Le Mans. The distance record was broken and the Alfa Romeos in the top two positions finished on the same lap, a first in the short history of the 24 Hours.

Tazio Nuvolari, making his only appearance in the 24 Hours, and Raymond Sommer claimed Alfa Romeo's second consecutive victory, but they would have won by more in their 8C 2300MM but for a leaking fuel tank. They were two laps up at half distance when the problem struck.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Le Mans
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Mercedes is the real favourite in Montreal News Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is the real favourite in Montreal

The gear change that nearly cost Jaguar a Le Mans win News Prime
Le Mans

The gear change that nearly cost Jaguar a Le Mans win

Should F1 bring back the 'Senna wobble'? News Prime
Formula 1

Should F1 bring back the 'Senna wobble'?

The unluckiest F1 driver of 2018 News Prime
Formula 1

The unluckiest F1 driver of 2018

How Formula 1's forgotten man is back in fashion News Prime
Formula 1

How Formula 1's forgotten man is back in fashion

To the Le Mans main page