Previous / Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am race

By:

TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier has explained the “turning point” in the GTE Am race at the Le Mans 24 Hours which handed the initiative to the class-winning #83 Ferrari.

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am race

The #33 TF Aston Martin Vantage of Felipe Fraga, Dylan Pereira and Ben Keating eventually finished second, a lap behind Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Francois Perrodo’s AF Corse Ferrari after a close battle that lasted for much of the race.

TF had recovered from Fraga being turned around on the first lap of green flag running to take the lead by the end of Fraga’s opening treble stint and, after handing over to Pereira, gained a minute on the field in the fourth hour when the rest of the pack was split behind a different safety car following Marcos Gomes’s crash at Indianapolis.

The 2020 class-winning squad responded by plugging in Bronze driver Keating earlier than planned for a single stint and had cycled back to Fraga in hour seven when the Brazilian hit debris on the approach to the first Mulsanne Chicane, puncturing both rear tyres.

This came moments after Project 1 Porsche driver Egidio Perfetti also hit debris and crashed out, but Fraga managed to keep the car pointing straight – nosing gently into the tyres before returning slowly to the pits.

Making a second stop – where the team made a precautionary change of the diffuser – just four laps after Fraga had climbed aboard meant TF was offset against the #83 Ferrari and having led 46 laps before the incident, it only did so for another 16 laps across the remainder of the race.

Asked if he considered it a race that had got away from the team, Ferrier told Autosport: “I don’t think you can ever say you think you should have won a 24-hour race, but we had the package to win it and we were in the right position to be able to do it.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t fight a bit more near the end and take it to them and I think we would have done that if it hadn’t been for the puncture.

“I guess that was the big turning point for us in the race, the puncture and the loss of time trying to get it back very slowly.”

TF Sport celebrates its second place in GTE Am

TF Sport celebrates its second place in GTE Am

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Ferrier said that the Ferrari’s superior stint lengths may have resulted in the same outcome even without the puncture, as #83 could run 15-lap stints relative to the 14 of the Aston.

“Would we have maintained that safety car gap [without the puncture]? Who knows,” he said.

“Quite often when you’re in front things go your way so maybe, but the guys in the #83 had a lot of pace over the night so I think they would’ve quite easily been back with us.

“They could always do 15 laps on fuel at any pace and we could only do 14, so that made a big difference with where they could go with strategy compared to us.

“I think that probably played in their favour hugely.”

Ferrier added that he was “very impressed” by Le Mans rookie Pereira, who claimed the fastest lap of the class with a 3m49.707s on Sunday morning.

“He handled himself really well for a young driver that’s not got huge endurance racing experience,” said Ferrier.

“At Le Mans when you’re young and ballsy and prepared to risk quite a lot, you can turn a very fast laptime when the track is at a good temperature and it’s rubbered in and you’re low on fuel, but to be fair to him he didn’t make any mistakes at all.”

Ferrari stuff of legends, double triumph at 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:21
Le Mans
18m

Ferrari stuff of legends, double triumph at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans, the most highly-anticipated race of the year 04:01
Le Mans
29m

Le Mans, the most highly-anticipated race of the year

Ferrari continues to lead at Le Mans after 12 hours 01:41
Le Mans
31m

Ferrari continues to lead at Le Mans after 12 hours

Coletta, Le Mans a key race for defending the constructors’ leadership 00:57
Le Mans
33m

Coletta, Le Mans a key race for defending the constructors’ leadership

John Elkann waves off the 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:24
Le Mans
54m

John Elkann waves off the 24 Hours of Le Mans

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

