Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

Brendon Hartley sat at the top of the timesheets after the first four hours of running at the official test, which leads into Le Mans 24 Hours race week, with a 3m31.263s in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar.

His time eclipsed the 3m31.519s from Nicolas Lapierre in the Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 car.

Mike Conway made a late improvement in the #7 Toyota to go third courtesy of a 3m31.852s.

Olivier Pla was fourth fastest around the 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in the best of the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs on a 3m31.920s, which had briefly topped the times.

The #709 Glickenhaus was only 16th overall, nearly five seconds off the pace and behind 11 LMP2s, after completing 14 laps in the session.

The fastest times were already close to the 3m30s race lap time target for the LMH category introduced for this year's FIA World Endurance Championship despite a 'green' circuit, which will become quicker in the lead-up to the race next weekend.

That partially reflects the increase in power allowed to the cars running in the Hypercar division. The power level for LMH machinery was originally set at 500kW or 670bhp for Le Mans, but 520kW or 697bhp for regular WEC races.

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt #708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The increase to the higher level for Le Mans revealed earlier this month reflects a desire by the rule makers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, to increase the gap between the cars in the Hypercars class and the LMP2 prototypes.

Best of the LMP2 field was the #23 United Autosports Oreca 07 with Paul di Resta at the wheel.

His 3m33.038s was nearly five seconds slower than the P2 test day best from 2019 (there was no test day last year), which reflects efforts to slow the class for this season with the arrival of LMH.

Phil Hanson made it a United one-two at the head of a P2 times with a 3m33.428s in the second of the British team's three Orecas.

The Belgian WRT squad took third position on its first appearance on the Circuit de la Sarthe with a 3m24.167s from Yifei Ye in the quickest of the team's pair of Orecas.

Oliver Jarvis's 3m34.577s put the Risi Competizione Oreca fourth in P2.

Kevin Estre was quickest for Porsche in GTE Pro with a 3m32.901s aboard the best of the Manthey-run factory 911 RSR-19s. He ended up nearly eight tenths up on the sister car in which Frederic Makowiecki posted a 3m53.904s.

The best of the Ferraris took third in the hands of Come Ledogar with a 3m54.102s.

The best Chevrolet Corvette time was set by Nick Tandy. His 3m55.580s aboard the #64 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R put him fifth in class behind the second of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Marcos Gomes jumped to the top of the GTE Am times right at the end of the session with a 3m55.710s in the NorthWest AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE. He pipped Marco Seefried in the Proton-run Absolute Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 by just over a tenth.

The opening session was interrupted by three short red-flag stoppages.

Five hours of running concluding at 7:00pm local time are scheduled for the afternoon of the test day.

Morning testing times:

Pos. # Class Team Car Laps Times 1 8 Hypercar TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 HYBRID 33 3:31.263 2 36 Hypercar ALPINE ELF MATMUT Alpine A480 - Gibson 32 3:31.519 3 7 Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 HYBRID 34 3:31.852 4 708 Hypercar GLICKENHAUS RACING Glickenhaus 007 LMH 22 3:31.920 5 23 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Oreca 07 - Gibson 35 3:33.038 6 22 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA Oreca 07 - Gibson 40 3:33.428 7 41 LM P2 TEAM WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson 35 3:34.167 8 82 LM P2 RISI COMPETIZIONE Oreca 07 - Gibson 38 3:34.577 9 28 LM P2 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson 33 3:34.734 10 48 LM P2 IDEC SPORT Oreca 07 - Gibson 29 3:34.807 11 29 LM P2 RACING TEAM NEDERLAND Oreca 07 - Gibson 22 3:34.878 12 70 LM P2 REALTEAM RACING Oreca 07 - Gibson 36 3:35.004 13 65 LM P2 PANIS RACING Oreca 07 - Gibson 35 3:35.196 14 21 LM P2 DRAGONSPEED USA Oreca 07 - Gibson 30 3:35.412 15 24 LM P2 P/A PR1 MOTORSPORTS MATHIASEN Oreca 07 - Gibson 43 3:35.413 16 32 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Oreca 07 - Gibson 42 3:35.777 17 25 LM P2 P/A G-DRIVE RACING Aurus 01 - Gibson 40 3:36.088 18 709 Hypercar GLICKENHAUS RACING Glickenhaus 007 LMH 30 3:36.113 19 30 LM P2 DUQUEINE TEAM Oreca 07 - Gibson 32 3:36.196 20 34 LM P2 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Oreca 07 - Gibson 37 3:36.200 21 1 LM P2 RICHARD MILLE RACING TEAM Oreca 07 - Gibson 32 3:36.480 22 38 LM P2 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson 25 3:36.554 23 31 LM P2 TEAM WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson 34 3:36.571 24 49 LM P2 P/A HIGH CLASS RACING Oreca 07 - Gibson 20 3:36.753 25 26 LM P2 G-DRIVE RACING Aurus 01 - Gibson 27 3:36.928 26 39 LM P2 P/A SO24-DIROB BY GRAFF Oreca 07 - Gibson 32 3:37.489 27 17 LM P2 P/A IDEC SPORT Oreca 07 - Gibson 28 3:38.095 28 20 LM P2 HIGH CLASS RACING Oreca 07 - Gibson 23 3:38.891 29 44 LM P2 ARC BRATISLAVA Oreca 07 - Gibson 38 3:40.733 30 74 LM P2 P/A RACING TEAM INDIA EURASIA Ligier JSP217 - Gibson 36 3:41.848 31 84 CDNT ASSOCIATION SRT41 Oreca 07 - Gibson 22 3:42.145 32 92 LM GTE Pro PORSCHE GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 31 3:52.901 33 91 LM GTE Pro PORSCHE GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 31 3:53.535 34 51 LM GTE Pro AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 34 3:53.844 35 52 LM GTE Pro AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 25 3:54.466 36 64 LM GTE Pro CORVETTE RACING Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 33 3:55.580 37 79 LM GTE Pro WEATHERTECH RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26 3:55.751 38 18 LM GTE Am ABSOLUTE RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 36 3:55.841 39 63 LM GTE Pro CORVETTE RACING Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 29 3:55.932 40 88 LM GTE Am DEMPSEY - PROTON RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26 3:56.494 41 98 LM GTE Am ASTON MARTIN RACING Aston Martin Vantage AMR 19 3:56.541 42 777 LM GTE Am D'STATION RACING Aston Martin Vantage AMR 27 3:56.945 43 72 LM GTE Pro HUB AUTO RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 32 3:56.998 44 54 LM GTE Am AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 34 3:57.223 45 47 LM GTE Am CETILAR RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 41 3:57.232 46 56 LM GTE Am TEAM PROJECT 1 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 43 3:57.336 47 60 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 30 3:57.406 48 99 LM GTE Am PROTON COMPETITION Porsche 911 RSR - 19 37 3:57.722 49 388 LM GTE Am RINALDI RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 32 3:57.737 50 33 LM GTE Am TF SPORT Aston Martin Vantage AMR 29 3:57.750 51 80 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 28 3:57.833 52 77 LM GTE Am DEMPSEY - PROTON RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 33 3:57.919 53 86 LM GTE Am GR RACING Porsche 911 RSR - 19 28 3:58.001 54 83 LM GTE Am AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 31 3:58.102 55 57 LM GTE Am KESSEL RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 36 3:58.299 56 85 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 28 3:58.476 57 71 LM GTE Am INCEPTION RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 30 3:58.542 58 95 LM GTE Am TF SPORT Aston Martin Vantage AMR 35 3:59.023 59 55 LM GTE Am SPIRIT OF RACE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 34 3:59.165 60 46 LM GTE Am TEAM PROJECT 1 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 27 3:59.364 61 66 LM GTE Am JMW MOTORSPORT Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 28 4:00.264 62 69 LM GTE Am HERBERTH MOTORSPORT Porsche 911 RSR - 19 37 4:04.130