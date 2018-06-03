Le Mans test day: Alonso tops morning session for Toyota

Fernando Alonso held a narrow advantage for Toyota at the top of the Le Mans 24 Hours test day times when the opening session was stopped early as a result of a major accident.

The #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid held an advantage of just under four tenths clear when the four-hour morning session was red-flagged with approximately 50 minutes to go after Marco Sorensen crashed his Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

The Dane went off following contact with Harrison Newey in the SMP Racing Dallara-Gibson P217 on the fast run between Mulsanne and Indianapolis corners.

Sorensen was transported to the circuit medical centre for precautionary checks and was subsequently released.

Alonso's session-topping time of 3m21.468s compared with second placed Thomas Laurent's 3m21.828s in the #3 Rebellion R-13-Gibson.

The best of the non-hybrid privateer LMP1 entries ended up three tenths ahead of the #7 Toyota, which finished with a 3m22.187s in the hands of Mike Conway.

The second of the two Rebellion privateer P1s took fourth in the times with a 3m23.595s from Bruno Senna.

The two SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1s and the ByKolles ENSO CLM-Nissan P1/01 were the only other P1s to set representative times over the opening hours of testing.

G-Drive Racing reserve driver Alexandre Imperatori led the way in LMP2 in the team's lead Oreca-Gibson 07 run in conjunction with the TDS Racing squad.

The Swiss driver posted a time of 3m30.176s, which put him seven tenths up on Pau-Loup Chatin in the IDEC Sport Oreca.

Chip Ganassi Racing's quartet of Ford GTs locked out the top positions in GTE Pro.

The British-entered #67 entry was quickest on a 3m55.008s from Andy Priaulx, which put it nine tenths up on the sister #66 WEC entry with Stefan Mucke at the wheel.

Best of the rest was the #91 Porsche 911 RSR, running in a retro livery inspired by the Rothmans-liveried Group C cars of the 1980s, with a 3m54.713s lap from Gianmaria Bruni.

Keita Sawa was quickest in GTE Am in the Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE on a 3m58.569s.

Le Mans officials are trying to begin the afternoon session half an hour at 1330 local time.